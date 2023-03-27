Costco Shoppers Are Buzzing About Its "Delicious" New Gyro Meal Kit

Costco's deli is home to numerous prepared food options, which can be dinnertime lifesavers when you don't have the time (or desire) to cook. In addition to offering tried-and-true staples like the $4.99 rotisserie chicken, the warehouse club is continuously introducing new items that can help you shake up your usual meal rotation.

Announced during Costco's January 2023 shareholders' meeting, the big-box retailer is now carrying a Gyro Kit for $6.49 per pound. Complete with six pitas, gyro meat, romaine lettuce, feta cheese, tzatziki sauce, and a tomato, cucumber, and onion salad, the packaged meal clocks in at around $20 and serves up to six people.

RELATED: Costco Shoppers Are Obsessed With a "Dangerous" Sweet & Salty Treat

Instagram user @costcohotfinds raved about the new meal kit on Instagram, calling it a "[q]uick, easy, affordable AND tasty meal from Costco!!!" The post has since received more than 200 comments, with multiple people highlighting the product's value.

"Bought these in NY – needed a quick weeknight meal while out shopping. Definitely more food than $20 would get at the local gyro spot. Once heated up it was delicious," one Instagrammer commented. "Actually tasted great, I was surprised and for the price, you get a great amount!!" another one wrote.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The social media commentary hasn't been limited to Instagram, though. Reddit users have been abuzz about the deli department item, as well. Noting the product's large portion size, some Redditors offered recommendations for using up the leftovers. "…I usually use the leftover meat and toppings to make a Greek salad," one person shared. "Another option besides a Greek salad is a Greek omelette or scramble," someone else suggested.

Despite the praise the item has drawn across social media platforms, the gyro kit hasn't gone without criticism, with a few social media users calling out its ingredient list.

Costco's Gyro Kit isn't the only new item that shoppers have been talking about. Earlier this month, @costcohotfinds announced on both TikTok and Instagram that the Costco bakery released a Peanut Butter Chocolate Pie for $19.99. The social media announcement sparked thousands of comments along with 3.8 million views on TikTok. The massive 4.75- pound dessert features a graham cracker crust topped with peanut butter and chocolate mousse.