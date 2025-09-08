7 Best Costco “Hidden Gems” Fans are Finding This Week

Every Costco store has thousands of items, making it hard to choose what to buy. Taking a cue from other shoppers can make it easier. Every week, I scour the store’s aisles, and also social media – Instagram, Reddit, and Facebook included – to try and find the hottest items. This week, there are some serious contenders. Here are the 7 best Costco “hidden gems” fans are seeing this week.

Balsamic Vinegar Balls That Resemble Boba

Shoppers are seriously excited about an item some call Balsamic Boba. “The Balsamic Vinegar Pearls Are AMAZING!” one shopper revealed in a Reddit post. “Ummm so these are delightful. And a fun new find at Costco. Balsamic vinegar pearls. Kinda like a lil savory boba. A vegetarian caviar if you will. Feels fancy AF, but available at Costco lol. Much recommend.”

Designer Fragrance for a Fraction of the Price

If you are on the market for a new fragrance, head to your local warehouse. “Designer fragrances for $60!!” one Redditor shared alongside a photo of Viktor&Rolph Flowerbomb and Chloe. “$60 for each for these designer fragrances when they normally sell for $150+ for this size at Sephora and Ulta! Wish I had bought more, I’m sure they will sell out fast. Apparently they only get shipments twice a year. They had tons of others like Marc Jacobs, Replica, Calvin Klein, Gucci, Valentino, D&G, Burberry, Versace, etc.”

RELATED: 7 Costco Staples Healthy Shoppers Say They Can’t Live Without



A New Red Chili Thai Chicken

Influencer Costco Deals shared about a spicy new item. “Spice things up for dinner and grab this Today’s Kitchen Red Chili Thai Style Chicken now at Costco! 📍Find them now only in @costco warehouses in the Texas region. Bold flavor combinations and high-quality meats that are great for the whole family. 25 grams of protein per serving. Fully cooked, ready in 12 minutes, just heat and serve. We love the spicy kick, so try it now.”

And, a New Mocha Crunch Bar Cake

Costco Hot Finds also shared about a new dessert: Mocha Crunch Bar Cake. “Ohh, this one’s new in the Costco bakery!” they wrote. “Damnnnnnn this is my love language right here,” one person commented. “The crunch is my favorite!! Oh my goodness, cannot wait to try this!! Going to get one for a party I’m having on Saturday, I have no doubt it will be a big hit!!” another added.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

A New Kirkland Signature Product Just Dropped: Tofu

Shoppers have spotted a new Kirkland Signature product this week: Kirkland Signature Extra Firm Tofu. “That’s a crazy good price. Standard is usually $2-3 per pound at other stores. This is cheapest I’ve seen tofu anywhere other than an Asian grocery store where you fish it out of a tub yourself and there’s no packaging,” a shopper writes.

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

New Mason Dixon Breakfast Sandwiches

Costco Does It Again revealed there is a new breakfast sandwich. “It’s time to upgrade your breakfast, and @costco has the perfect meal: @masondixiefoods ‘s Classic Buttermilk Biscuit Sandwiches! 🍳 Ready in just two, short microwavable minutes, these iconic handheld breakfasts are made with melty cheese, 100% natural pork sausage, and a whole fresh-cracked cage-free egg. With 17g of protein and no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives, it’s the perfect way to start your day,” they wrote.

And, Some New Protein Drinks

Shoppers are also excited about some new protein shakes. “OWYN Protein Drinks Denver. The Costco gods were on my side today. Love these drinks and requested them months ago. High protein. No sugar,” one shopper shared.