7 Costco Holiday Foods That Beat Name Brand

The holidays are quickly approaching, and Costco is here for it. The warehouse is starting to fill up with so many delicious foods, perfect for serving at your feast or throughout the holiday weekend. From entrees to side dishes and desserts, there is no lack of yum throughout the store. Here are 7 Costco holiday foods members say “are better than name brand.”

Kirkland Signature Pecan Pie

Costco So Obsessed shared that a holiday favorite is back in the Costco bakery for the season. “Pecan pies have arrived 🥧 at Costco $16.99.. will you be picking some up??” they wrote. “Yum my favorite!” commented a follower.

Kirkland Signature Spiral Sliced Ham

Kirkland Signature Spiral Sliced Ham is a Christmas favorite and a great turkey alternative for Thanksgiving. “Our favorite,” Costco New Deals says.

A Thanksgiving Meal in the Deli Section

Instagrammer Elliott Norris shared a Thanksgiving meal option in the deli section at Costco. “I’d say it’s worth it,” he says in the clip. He shows off the meal for eight, which costs just $42. “In my opinion this is a really, really good deal,” he says. It comes with a “huge piece of turkey that’s seasoned with stuffing at the bottom,” green beans with butter, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, and gravy at the bottom. “Pretty good for a quick and cheap Friendsgiving. Love this idea,” a follower commented.

Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Pie

The Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Pie is better than homemade, according to my mom. It “is BACK at Costco! A classic fall favorite…and STILL an incredible deal at Costco! 🍂 Only $5.99 for 3.6lbs! #costco #pumpkinpie #dessert,” Costco Buys wrote.

Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Cheesecake

One of Costco’s most beloved cheesecakes is back. “Pumpkin cheesecake from the Costco bakery!” Costco Hot Finds wrote. “Omg omg omg yes I need 🤤,” commented one person. “Omg 🤤 I’m requesting this instead of a cake for my bday in a couple weeks. Ha,” added another.

Kirkland Signature Whole Smoked Turkey

If you prefer smoked turkey over regular turkey, pick up a Kirkland Signature Whole Smoked Turkey. “Smoked for 4 to 6 Hours,” writes Costco. It is gluten-free, fully cooked, and is ready to heat.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Shepherds Pie

There is a “new Costco seasonal deli finds” item: Shepherds’ pie. “Few tips extra seasoning or gravy to the filling, cooking it longer than the suggested time for a crispier potato topping, or adding butter and seasoning to the mashed potatoes before baking,” Costco New Deals shared. “Ingredients: The pie features a mixture of ground beef, peas, corn, carrots, mushrooms, and onions in a gravy-like sauce. It is topped with a layer of Yukon Gold mashed potatoes.”