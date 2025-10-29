11 Best New Costco Holiday Savings Deals Just Announced

Costco always has so many ways to save, and the club is always introducing new ones. Costco just dropped a “Holiday Savings Book,” and shoppers are losing their minds over it. “Costco Holiday savings book is here and there’s so much to share,” Costco New Deals shared in a recent Instagram post. The first section has deals from October 31 through November 16. “Part 2 will have Nov17th-Dec 1 then I will have a part 3 thanksgiving day sales and Cyber Monday,” the influencer wrote. Here are the 11 best new Costco holiday savings deals from the first batch.

Dot’s Homestyle Original Seasoned Pretzel Twists

Dot’s Homestyle Original Seasoned Pretzel Twists are $2.50 off. “Dot’s Pretzels, the plain ones, are very tasty. Our grandson loves them, and I like them for a snack too,” writes a shopper. “They are the best!!!” adds another.

Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps White Creme and Peppermint

Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps White Creme and Peppermint snacks are also on sale. “Welcome back! $9.49 These are perfect for holiday charcuterie boards too! @snackfactory ❤️💚,” Costco So Obsessed shared in a recent post. “Super yum,” commented a follower. “These are so good,” added another. Get them for $3 off when the sale starts.

Poppi Soda, Cranberry Fizz

Shoppers are already obsessed with a new festive, non-alcoholic drink. The 15-pack of Poppi Soda, Cranberry Fizz, is also an additional $5 off. The probiotic soda contains 4% juice and good bacteria for your gut. Each can is just 25 calories.

Cuisine Adventures French Onion Soup

Cuisine Adventures French Onion Soup comes in a pack of six and is now $4 off. “It’s delicious, just needs a few shakes of black pepper. I put the frozen puck into an oven-proof bowl (Pyrex 10oz clear custard cups are perfect) and cook it in my air fryer. Takes less than half the time than the oven and comes out perfectly browned on top. I can fit 2 bowls in my Gourmia,” writes a Redditor.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Elegant Plastic Plates

If you are hosting a holiday, now is the time to buy Kirkland Signature Elegant Plastic Plates. They are $3.10 off. Shoppers maintain they “resemble fine china,” and keep buying them again and again. “I have purchased these plates several times, both in the store and on line. Last summer we took them on vacation to the mountains. My granddaughter was kind enough to wash any dishes needing washed; however, I happened to find her washing my costos elegant plates. I told her they were ‘throw always’ and that is why I purchased them. Well, she certainly thought they looked like China and believed we should begin washing them. I sure had a difficult time to do otherwise. The dishes are great, and when have lunch, we often use them rather than our China!” writes a shopper.

Annie’s Organic Cinnamon Rolls

Annie’s Organic Cinnamon Rolls are a whopping $4.50 off. “Oh they are so good! Our kids love these!” one shopper wrote on Instagram. Each box has enough to make 15 rolls.

CJ Foods Bibigo Vegetable Spring Rolls

Bibigo Asian foods are a bestseller at Costco. Starting at the end of the month, CJ Foods Bibigo Vegetable Spring Rolls are $2.70 off. “They are crispy on the ends, very good imo,” comments a Redditor. “Easy, inexpensive, ok taste WFH lunch – just put them in the air fryer,” another adds.

Kirkland Signature Culinary Parchment Paper

Stock up on Kirkland Signature Culinary Parchment Paper while its on sale. The paper product will be handy for all your holiday baking, and is $3.50 off. “Price point is fabulous, the amount of paper you get vs. a supermarket box of parchment is crazy plus it is non-stick!” writes a shopper.

Philadelphia Original Cream Cheese Spread

Stock up on Philadelphia Original Cream Cheese Spread for the holiday season. The essential will be $3 off. Use it to smear on the new pumpkin spice bagels, or as an ingredient for dips, desserts, and more.

Chex Variety Pack

If you are a fan of Chex cereal, now is the time to stock your pantry. The Chex Variety Pack comes with three bags of the various grains: Rice, Corn, and Wheat. It is $2.40 off.

The Fruit Company Collection 8 Box Tower

Preorder The Fruit Company Collection 8 Box Tower for $20 off. Many shoppers order the item annually for people on their gift list. I have ordered various baskets from The Fruit Company for years, and they never disappoint. My sister loves receiving them! The fruit are ripe and delicious, the snacks are yummy and the delivery is quick. And a bonus – the boxes are well made and can be reused! Highly recommended,” writes a shopper.