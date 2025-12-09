11 Best Costco Finds in Their Holiday Savings Event

Costco’s new Holiday Savings Event brings deep discounts on fan-favorite foods and gifts.

The holiday shopping season is in full swing, and Costco keeps creating more ways to save. In addition to all the other sales events and Instant Savings promos the warehouse and website have going on right now, over the weekend, Costco dropped a new way to save: The Holiday Savings Event. As part of the savings, tons of food and drinks are majorly marked down to save you money over the next few weeks. Here are the 11 best Costco finds in their new Holiday Savings Event.

Royal Asia Coconut Shrimp

There are lots of “Warehouse-Only” food deals, starting in the freezer section. The Royal Asia Coconut Shrimp (2 lbs), a popular item, is $4.50 off. There is a 10-item limit. This makes a great app for holiday soirees.

Cuisine Adventures Mini Quiche

Another great party food or pre-holiday brunch idea? Cuisine Adventures Mini Quiche. The Warehouse-Only items, which comes in a Variety Pack, 72-Count, is $5 off.

Copper Kettle OR Utah Truffles Dark Chocolate Truffles with Sea Salt

Copper Kettle or Utah Truffles Dark Chocolate Truffles with Sea Salt are an In-Warehouse + Online deal. Save $3.80, limited to 5 items.

Pierre Cordon Bleu Raw Stuffed Chicken Breasts with Rib Meat

Entertaining but don’t have hours to cook? Pick up a box of Pierre Cordon Bleu Raw Stuffed Chicken Breasts with Rib Meat. The Warehouse-Only item comes with six breasts per box. Save $5 off the regular price.

Cadet TORO Bully Hide Dog Chews

Dogs love Cadet TORO Bully Hide Dog Chews. These items are usually super expensive, so when they go on sale, shoppers stock up. Get them In-Warehouse + Online, the 12-Count bag $6 off, $47.99 online but less in the store. There is a 10-item limit. “These are a great value! I cut them (with a hedge trimmer) so I end up with 48 chews. They don’t seem to last as long as actual Bully Sticks (at least with my dogs) but the price makes up for it. My dogs love them and have not had any digestive issues,” writes a shopper.

Vitamix Alta Pro Blender

The Vitamix Alta Pro Blender makes a great gift. It is on sale In-Warehouse + Online for $299.99

after $100 off with a five-item limit. “What I love about the Vitamix is that it basically liquifies anything you put in it. What I don’t love about this particular model vs my older one (Vitamix 5000) is the excessively wide pour spout. It makes filling a glass without making a mess tricky. I prefer the regular spout of the older version. I’m also not a fan of the interior of the lid as there are hard plastic bits where things can get stuck making cleaning it more work. As a side note, a friend had a different, popular pricer blender I used when staying with her. I put cocoa nibs in my shake and they came out whole in the Ninja. In the Vitamix, they are fully blended into my shake,” writes a shopper.

Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolate

You can never have too many Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolates on hand. Now is the time to stock up. They are on sale In-Warehouse + Online, $4.50 off. “It’s Hersheys. Of course it tastes great. It was delivered in 100+ degree heat and still kept cool. The chocolate was packed with ice in an insulated bag inside a cardboard box. It was still cold when I received it. This is the fourth time I’ve purchased chocolate and had it shipped. Every time it was cool and inside an insulated bag,” writes a shopper.

Sanpellegrino Italian Sparkling Drinks

Sanpellegrino Italian Sparkling Drinks are $6.50 off, available only in the warehouse. The Variety Pack, 24-Count, 11.15 oz, comes with a delicious assortment of flavors.

Stacy’s Organic Pita Chips

The huge 28-ounce bag of Stacy’s Organic Pita Chips is $2 off. Stock up on these (but only five bags because of a limit) as they make a great accompaniment to your favorite Costco dip.

La Boulangére Sliced Brioche

Over in the bakery make sure to pick up La Boulangére Sliced Brioche. The 2-Count, 15.87oz

is $2.50 off. This makes amazing French toast.

Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream and Frozen Treat Maker

The Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream and Frozen Treat Maker is $149.99 after $40 off through 12/24. “I love this gadget and have used it almost every day since purchase,” writes a shopper.