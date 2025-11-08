Costco‘s “Treasure Hunt” is a great place to find new and exciting products and sneaky good deals. In honor of the upcoming holidays, the warehouse just dropped a new category, a holiday-inspired treasure hunt. In includes sensational deals on everything from sectionals perfect for entertaining guest to roasting pans for your turkey. What are the best products that made the cut? Here are the 7 best Costco items from its new “Holiday Treasure Hunt.”

Coddle Luke Sleeper Sectional with Reversible Chaise and Storage

I am obsessed with Coddle sofas, living room furniture designed for functional living that is super chic and comfortable. I have the Coddle Luke in my playroom and the kids are obsessed. Costco recently added the Coddle Luke Sleeper Sectional with Reversible Chaise and Storage, a bigger version and it’s on major sale for $1,499.99, including shipping, handling, and even setup, after $400 off.

All-Clad Hard Anodized Nonstick Roaster with Rack

If you don’t have a great roasting pan, jump on this deal. The All-Clad Hard Anodized Nonstick Roaster with Rack is $69.99 after $20 off through December 1. It features a nonstick rack for roasting large cuts of meat like ham, brisket, or a 15 lb. turkey, or remove the rack for baked pasta dishes like lasagna or ziti. “Cleaned so easily with no non-stick spray or oil used. Nice and sturdy,” writes a shopper. “Good stuff,” adds another.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Merten & Storck 2-Pack

Another must-buy to up your cooking game is the Merten & Storck 5.3-Quart Dutch Oven with Lid, 3.7-Quart Braiser with Lid, 2-pack, on sale for $119.99 after $30 off. Choose from blue, cream, teal, or light gray colors. “The best pots in every way – cooking, style, cleaning, and weight. Beats all the other competitors all around. No complaints and no disappointments ever,” writes a shopper. “Purchased last month. We were looking for something with the features of cast iron (even heat, searing capabilities) with less weight. These enameled stock pots fit the bill. We love cooking with them and enjoy the easy clean up even more. No stains, heat retention – all the best feature of enameled cast iron without the weight. Highly recommend,” adds another.

Mikasa Essex Satin 65-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set with Wood Caddy

If you need some new or extra silverware, Costco is selling a great bundle. Mikasa Essex Satin 65-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set with Wood Caddy is $109.99 after $30 off until November 10. The look is sophisticated and stylish, sleek and slim, and the caddy features six compartments for all the flatware, which includes 12 each of salad fork, dinner fork, dinner knife, dinner spoon, and teaspoon, plus one each of serving spoon, slotted serving spoon, serving fork, condiment spoon, and spreader.

UGG Women’s Scuffette II Slipper

While the Kirkland Signature faux Ugg slippers are burning up social media, Costco is also selling the OG. The UGG Women’s Scuffette II Slipper is $74.99. “Love these slippers because they aren’t heavy to walk in and easy to go up and down stairs,” writes a shopper.

KitchenAid Kitchen Mitt Set, 4-pack

Time for an oven mitt refresh! The KitchenAid Kitchen Mitt Set, 4-pack, $22.99, is available in green or black. Each set comes with two mitts and two pot holders, both with non-slip silicone grips and hanging loops.

Solo Stove S’mores Fire Bowl Set

You can make s’mores every season of the year with the Solo Stove S’mores Fire Bowl Set, $58.99. The set has everything you need for s’mores night, all in one place, and can be used indoors on a counter. It also makes a fun gift.