11 Costco Hot Buys Just Announced
There is some good and bad news at Costco this week. The bad? The latest batch of Instant Savings is ending on July 20. The good? Costco just dropped a bunch of new and pretty amazing Costco Hot Buys, offering deep discounts on everyday items you are probably already buying. Out of the whole batch, here are the best 11 Costco hot buys just announced that you should throw in your cart now. And in case you were wondering, they will be available until July 27th.
Kirkland Signature Diapers
Save $4 to $10 on Kirkland Signature diapers. Right now, Costco is offering a big promo on its website until 7/27, and all diapers are on sale. The size 1, 96-count box is $4 off, just $10.99 including shipping and handling. Size 2, 112 diapers, are $5 off, or $14.99, while sizes 3 to 6, are $10 off, or $29.99.
Vacuum Packaged Pork Belly
If you are a fan of pork belly, now is the time to stock up. Vacuum Packaged Pork Belly is now $10 off a package. The flavorful, fatty meat is great in everything from tacos to bowls. It can be roasted, grilled, or braised.
Spindrift Sparkling Water Variety Pack
Shoppers love this Spindrift Sparkling Water Variety Pack, which comes with all your favorite flavors including lemon and lime. Get the pack of 30 cans for $4 off.
Alani Nu Energy Drink Variety Pack
The Alani Nu Energy Drink Variety Pack is another steal right now. Get 18 cans, 6 Orange Kiss, 6 Cherry Twist, 6 Pink Slush, a total of 18 cans for $6 off. It is the “best deal,” says one shopper. “Get multipack and such an amazing deal. Love all the flavors!”
Hebrew National 100% Kosher Beef Franks
You might not be able to get Hebrew National 100% Kosher Beef Franks in the Costco food court but you can get the 12 oz hot dogs, a total of 28 beef franks, on sale through the end of the month for $4 off.
Rao’s Marinara Sauce
Rao’s Marinara is considered the best pasta sauce by most people on the planet. I’ve made it no secret that it is my go-to on pasta night. Costco already has the best deal in town on two 28-ounce jars, but currently it’s an additional $3 off.
Poppi Soda, Variety Pack
I am so here for the healthy soda trend. And one of my favorites, Poppi Soda, is available at Costco for so much less than Whole Foods or other stores. Right now, this 15-count variety pack is $5 off. I will be stocking up and throw a few packs in my cart.
Clovis Farms Organic Super Smoothie
My kids are big smoothie drinkers. I love this Clovis Farms Organic Super Smoothie pack, with six packs of pre-proportioned fruit ready to blend into a smoothie. It’s a good time to give it a chance, since it’s $3.70 off.
Downy Soft Liquid Fabric Softener, April Fresh
Costco is my go-to resource for all laundry products. On any given day, laundry detergent and fabric softener is so much cheaper at the warehouse than anywhere else. Right now, the large jug of Downy Soft Liquid Fabric Softener, April Fresh, 257 Loads, 150 fl oz is an additional $3 off.
Boulder Canyon Kettle Style Potato Chips
Looking for a new snack? Boulder Canyon Kettle Style Potato Chips, Variety Pack, 1 oz, 36-count, is $4.50 off. “The absolute best tasting chips,” says one shopper. “These little bags are addictive, but with avocado oil they are the best for you of something not the best to eat all the time.”
Panera Bread Original Mac & Cheese
My son is a big fan of Panera Bread Original Mac & Cheese. The best deal I have ever seen is at Costco. The two-pack of the 48-ounce containers is an additional $3.60 off, making a good deal even better.