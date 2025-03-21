Who doesn't love to save money? This week at your local Costco warehouse (and also online), there are tons of ways to cut down your grocery bill while enjoying delicious food. From kitchen gadgets that are a definite investment to protein shakes, hydrating drinks, and delicious snacks, this week's promos are sure to tantalize your taste buds and fatten up your wallet. Here are 11 Costco special offers for "Instant Savings" this week.

Premier Protein Shakes: $6 Off

Every health expert seems to give the same weight loss advice these days: Amp up your protein intake. Premier Protein is an easy way to get a meal's worth of protein in while enjoying a sweet treat. The 18-pack of Premier Protein 30g Protein Shakes in every flavor – chocolate, vanilla, strawberries & cream, and café latte – are $6 off. While the price may be less in your warehouse, online, they are $30.99 with the discount or $1.72 per shake.

Teton Waters Ranch Sausages: $4 Off

Teton Waters Ranch Sausages are a great source of Whole-30-approved protein at 10 grams a link. A 12-pack of 100% grass-fed, grass-finished sausages is currently $4 off, slashing the $17.99 price down to $13.99. Smother them with probiotic-rich sauerkraut, and you've got the chef's kiss of a meal.

Unreal Dark Chocolate Coconut Minis: $3.30 Off

Health influencers love Unreal Dark Chocolate Coconut Minis, individually wrapped dark chocolate-meets-coconut deliciousness with just 70 calories a pop. Costco Does It Again calls the gluten-free and vegan bites "our absolute favorite sweet treats." Now through March 30, the sweet but low-sugar "better-for-you treat that will satisfy your sweet tooth and then some" is $3.30 off per bag. This brings the price down to $9.69 online.

10 Big Costco Changes Coming This Year Just Announced

Ninja Professional Blender with Auto IQ: $20 Off

If you are considering upping your blender game, don't sleep on this sensational deal on the Ninja Professional Blender with Auto IQ. The highly rated small appliance is $20 off, bringing the already-unbeatable price down to $49.99 online, possibly less in stores. Limit 5 per member now through Mach 30. Features include a "Smoothie Auto-iQ Program" which makes blending super easy.

Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier, 30 Individual Serving Stick Packs in Resealable Pouch, Firecracker: $8 Off

Another top tip courtesy of health influencers? Hydrate with electrolytes. What makes drinking H2O even tastier? When it tastes like your favorite popsicle. Take $8 off any flavor of the 30-pack of Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier, including their Popsicle Firecracker flavor, bringing the price down to $21.99 online. "Any millennial has had enough firecracker pops in their lifetime already, why not enjoy a trip through memory lane on the daily with this new, unexpected Liquid Iv flavor? It really does taste like a melted firecracker pop! Give it to anyone you grew up with and watch their face light up with joy," writes one reviewer.

Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats, 60 Pack: $4 Off

Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats are the timeless treat that keeps on giving. Stock up on them with this 60-count box, currently $4 off online and in stores now through March 30. Fun fact: Each package is only 90 calories, making it a guilt-free sweet snack.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Classico Organic Pasta Sauce: $4 Off

There's a serious debate between two classic pasta sauces on social media: Rao's vs. Classico. Until March 30, we vote to go with the latter, as a 3-pack of Classico Organic Pasta Sauce, 32 oz, is $4 off. In stores, that should decrease the price to less than $3 a jar.

20 Best Costco Products Under $5 Right Now

Zena USDA Organic Supergreens Fruits & Vegetables Powder: $7 Off

If you aren't getting your greens via fresh spinach and broccoli, Zena USDA Organic Supergreens Fruits & Vegetables Powder, which comes conveniently in stick packets, is an easy fix. This bag of 45 is $7 off until March 30, bringing the online price down to $32.99. The USDA Certified Organic product is free from synthetic chemicals, pesticides, and GMOs.

Kirkland Signature Organic K-Cup® Pods: $6 Off

K-cups are one of the most popular purchases at Costco. Kirkland Signature Organic K-Cup® Pods are already a great deal compared to name-brand alternatives, but they are even more affordable right now. Get 120 pods of Pacific Bold, Breakfast Blend, or Summit Roast K-Cups for $6 off, $33.99 online or less in stores.

Suja Organic Daily Immunity Shots: $4.50 Off

I keep a box of Suja Organic Daily Immunity Shots in my fridge to stay healthy all year long. The individually packaged shots can be expensive if purchased a la carte, but are much more affordable buying in bulk. Costco offers an additional $4.50 off 10 2-ounce bottles of Turmeric Pineapple.

8 Most Surprising Items I Found at Costco This Week

Food Saver Reserve VS 2280: $30 Off

The Food Saver Reserve VS 2280, currently $30 off until March 30, is an investment that will save you money in the long run. The bundle "includes everything you need to start vacuum sealing!" writes Costco Hot Finds. "I love my food saver!! With the price of food these days I can't stand throwing anything out. This gadget is amazing and I highly recommend it!!" endorses another shopper. "This looks to be an improved version. My old one is not dealing as good anymore. Adding to the cart," a second says.