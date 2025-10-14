Every Costco shopper has at least one item they buy on repeat. This month, the warehouse has received so many amazing fall finds, ranging from pumpkin and apple-flavored baked goods to the best-fitting athletic pants. And, there are several that are “always in my cart,” per shoppers – including myself. Here are 7 Costco items shoppers call “always in my cart” this October.

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Over in the bakery, the new pumpkin cheesecake is having a moment. “The pumpkin cheesecake is delicious. Had a party of 7 yesterday, everyone enjoyed the pumpkin cheesecake,” writes a shopper. “I have now eaten far too many of these over the years now. Haha,” writes another repeat shopper.

Spyder Active Men’s Jogger

A Redditor writes that the “Spyder Active Men’s Jogger” sweatpants are “amazing,” and several people agreed. “I snagged a pair in each color. Love em! As a bigger guy the XXL fits like a dream!” writes another. “Sold out at my local. Tried to search for the next closest store and I just get the spinning wheel of death in Costco’s app,” a third said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Granola Butter Cookie Dough

One shopper calls Granola Butter Cookie Dough “pure crack, avoid! I’m not even sure what food you are supposed to put it on, I just use a spoon,” they maintain. “I would have never bought this if they didn’t sample it. Agree it is VERY good,” adds another. “I enjoy this, but my wife is over the moon about this stuff. We had to get extra jars just in case they get rid of it ha!” a third says.

Red’s Bean & Cheese Frozen Burritos

Red’s Bean & Cheese frozen burritos are another favorite this month. “My husband and i really enjoy these ! They have a good amount of filling and cook well ( the tortillas dont get all dried out)” a Redditor says. “Everyone is calling them ‘pretty good’ or ‘they’re alright’. But i fricken love em’! They taste just like my childhood when cooked right and its soo simple! I’m a simple man. These are delicious,” another says.

Gen Bake Apple Fritter Donut Holes

Gen Bake’s Apple Fritter Donut Holes are literally always in my cart and lots of other shoppers feel the same way. “These treats are one of the reasons autumn is my favorite season,” writes a Redditor. “We bought a box, exceeded expectations. Did not last an hour,” adds another.

Haagen Dazs Peppermint Bark Ice Cream Bars

And, a winter favorite has returned. “They’re back!!! Haagen Dazs Peppermint Bark Ice Cream Bars – item 1188546 – ice cream ‘crack’, am I right?” writes a shopper. “There are very few seasonal items that I literally will shop for specifically and get giddy when they show up, this is one of em! I have considered a second freezer just to do a year round stock up! I am not the only one right? Avail usually from Oct – Dec.” Others agree. “My favorites!! I didn’t think they’d be out this early. These are amazing,” says one.

Cuisine Adventures Mini Quiche

Shoppers are also stocking up on Cuisine Adventures Mini Quiche. “I’m so excited! The mini quiches are back at my Costco (Sharpsburg, GA). I gasped so loud I scared my husband,” a shopper exclaimed. “These are my favorite,” another agreed.