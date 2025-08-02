11 Costco Items Offering the Best Value Right Now

Almost everything sold at Costco is cheaper than at other stores. However, some items offer much better value than others, especially now with so many sales and additional ways to save. From protein-packed drinks and necessities like diapers to vacuum cleaners and outdoor furniture, take advantage of some of the best deals of the year. Here are the 11 Costco items with the best value right now.

Premier Protein Shakes

Amp up your protein intake by stocking up on shakes, offering a quick-fix solution. Premier Protein is an easy way to get a meal’s worth of protein while enjoying a sweet treat, and currently, the 18-pack of Premier Protein 30g Protein Shakes in every flavor – chocolate, vanilla, strawberries & cream, and café latte – are $6 off.

StriVectin Products

Costco is the best place to shop for skin and body care products. In addition to everyday deals, there are serious sales. One of the best at the moment is on StriVectin products. The Peptight Tightening Eye Serum is a whopping $10 off the already lower-than-everywhere-else price, while the TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream Plus is $15 off.

Huggies Diapers

Diapers are expensive, but Costco is always the best place to buy them, especially the Kirkland Signature brand. However, Huggies Diapers in all sizes are currently marked down and the best deal in town. Save $8 to $10 per box, depending on size.

Dyson V15 Detect Total Clean Extra Cordless Stick Vacuum

The Dyson V15 Detect Total Clean Extra Cordless Stick Vacuum is an insane deal right now, $140 off. “This thing is insane. The green light technology that shows the dust particles is unbelievable. Turn off all the lights and do it early morning or at night for total darkness and you will be amazed at all the dust on your floors that this thing picks up. It also does really well on carpets. I haven’t used all the attachments yet. I just got it yesterday but I am very impressed by this thing. I might be returning my plug in Miele that I also got from Costco. I love how you can take it apart and use it for cleaning a variety of things, not just floors,” one shopper writes.

Charmin Ultra Soft Bath Tissue

If you aren’t a fan of Kirkland Signature toilet paper, stock up on Charmin Ultra Soft Bath Tissue this month. Get 30 rolls of the 213-sheet tissue, both clog-safe and septic-safe, for $6 off in-warehouse and online.

Perfect Bar Refrigerated Organic Protein Bar

I am obsessed with Perfect Bars, the only protein bars I eat. The grab-and-go protein sources aren’t cheap at Whole Foods and other stores. However, they are way cheaper at the warehouse than anywhere else, especially right now. The variety pack comes with six peanut butter and six chocolate chip refrigerated protein bars and is $6 off this month.

Prescription Eyeglasses

If you need new glasses, now is the time to hit the Costco Optical Department. If you buy a pair of prescription eyeglasses at the already low price, you will save $50 on every additional pair. This deal is for in-warehouse shopping only.

LG, Whirlpool, and Samsung Appliances

This month there are some serious sales on major appliances. Save $300 to $1,850 on LG appliances, $150 to $1,200 off Whirlpool, and $100 to $1,200 off Samsung. And even better? Many of these are part of Costco Direct, so the more you buy, the more you will save.

Nature’s Made Supplements

It's vitamin and supplement stock-up time. These products are always way cheaper at Costco, but this month you can save even more. Nature's Made supplements are heavily marked down. Magnesium is $4.50 cheaper than usual, CholestOff is $5.50 off, and D3 $3 off.

LEGO Flower Arrangement

Costco has some of the best deals on LEGO, especially the LEGO Flower Arrangement. Last month, the set was $20 off, $79.99, but $10 less this month. The same set is $109.99 at Target.

Outdoor Furniture

Summer is winding down, and prices are dropping on outdoor furniture. Costco offers the best deals on everything from outdoor dining sets to sofas. For example, the SunVilla Cypress 7-piece Fire Modular Outdoor Patio Sectional Set is an additional $700 off, just $1,299.99. It also qualifies for Costco Direct savings, so you can save more if you buy more large-ticket items.