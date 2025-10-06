Oh, Costco, how I live for your sales. I have been a warehouse member for decades, and the thrill of saving money on everything from everyday items to the hottest products of the moment never gets old. This week is no exception. Many great items, including gadgets, gourmet food, and covetable clothing, are marked down for a limited time only. Here are the 11 best Costco items with big discounts this week.

Hershey’s Variety Pack

I am stocking up on Hershey’s Variety Pack, 30-count, now $6.80 off. The box has 7 Hershey’s Milk Chocolate, 7 Hershey’s Milk Chocolate with Almonds, 6 Kit Kat Wafer Bars, and 10 Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. “I bought these for Halloween this year, because I wanted to be the cool house on the street, and that I was! The kids loved the fact that I had full size candy bars; not like my cheap-o neighbor Hope, whom buys the cheap hard candy that no one’s ever heard of or enjoys…. And you really can’t beat the price, I mean, isn’t that the whole point of Costco: wholesale that is a bang for your buck?” writes a shopper.

Gatorade Variety Pack

The Gatorade 28/12oz Variety Pack is featured in the latest newsletter for $3.50 off, with a limit of 10 items. The sale goes through October 26.

Kensie Women’s Short Boot

Costco has several fall footwear options, including the Kensie Women’s Short Boot, a “Hot Buy” and also featured in the newsletter. Get it for $19.99 after $6 off until 10/12/25.

Bounty Advanced Paper Towel

Bounty Advanced Paper Towels are one of my must-buy items whenever they go on sale. The 2-ply, 103-sheet rolls are super absorbent and are a great deal at Costco when regularly priced, but the 12-pack is an additional $5.60 off this month.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Philips Sonicare Cordless Power Water Flosser

If you got them an electric toothbrush last year, the Philips Sonicare Cordless Power Water Flosser 2-Pack is the obvious choice for 2025. Buy it now instead of waiting until the holidays, as it is currently $30 off, $99.99.

Q-tips Cotton Swabs

Take advantage of “Enhanced Savings” on Q-tips Cotton Swabs. The 1,875-count box is $2 off with a limit of 5 until 10/5/25.

Keurig K-Crema Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Crema Single Serve Coffee Maker is the hottest new coffee maker at the store, on sale for $189.99. “Wow, wow, wow. The Crema is awesome. Quiet, high quality and stylish. I love it. I have used many other brands and models and nothing compares! Nothing! You have to try the Crema. The coffee actually tastes better!” writes a Costco shopper.

Brand Name K-Cups

Now is the time to restock your K-Cup supply. So many name-brand options, including Newman’s Own, Tully’s, Caribou Coffee, and Donut Shop, are on sale. Take $8 off an 80-count box. The online price is $35.99, but you will pay less in the store.

Milton’s Roasted Vegetable Cauliflower Crust Pizza

Milton’s Roasted Vegetable Cauliflower Crust Pizza, a warehouse favorite, is on sale this month. The gluten-free veggie-packed favorite is an additional $4 off, so throw a few in your cart.

Tyson Crispy Chicken Strips: $4.50 Off

Chicken strips are such an easy source of protein, especially for busy days when you don’t have time to cook from scratch. This month, Tyson Crispy Chicken Strips, fan favorite with Costco shoppers, are $4.50 off.

Raspberries

And, over in the produce department, pick up a container of raspberries, a “Hot Buy” at the warehouse this week. Take $1 off the 12-ounce container through 10/5/25.