11 Costco Finds Flying Off Shelves This September

It’s a new month, and Costco is here for it with brand-new deals you won’t want to miss. The store just dropped its exclusive September “Online Deals,” marking down everything from vitamins and supplements to espresso machines and coffee beans. There are so many opportunities to save big on everyday items and one-time splurges. Here are 11 Costco items with the most significant discounts this September.

Philips 800 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine with Milk Frother

This Philips 800 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine with Milk Frother does all the work for you, making the perfect espresso shot with the touch of a button. It’s also $100 off right now, $339.99. “Easy as a Push of a Button. “We previously had an espresso machine where we had to pull our own shots. This is so much easier to just select a few buttons. It cleans itself too in between sessions. Wish we had bought this sooner!!” writes a fan. “Great inexpensive fully automatic machine. I have a higher end Jura machine for home and wanted something for another location. This is a great machine at an awesome price. Set up in minutes. I did read the reviews and ordered a filter from another site before this was even delivered. I’ve put it thru about 20 grinds during set up so it could learn the brews. I’m assuming my learning curve was pretty flat because I already have a machine and am used to the trays, the small water tank and the loud grind. It’s just as loud as my expensive machine. Works great. Would definitely recommend,” adds another.

Mayorga Café Cubano Roast, USDA Organic, Dark Roast, Whole Bean Coffee

Mayorga Café Cubano Roast, USDA Organic, Dark Roast, Whole Bean Coffee is “Possibly the best coffee beans on the planet,” writes a shopper. Get the two-pound, two-pack for $10 off, $34.99. “We are coffee snobs and have a Miele wall unit espresso machine (that’s serious coffee dedication). We have tried A LOT of coffee beans over the years from local shops to mail order to the many varieties at Costco. I bought a bag of these beans to try on a whim, and we were hooked. Our local store sold out and were not getting more in so we went a bit nuts and purchased 20 bags of these beans at Costco.com. The flavor is deep, rich, and has layers of flavor. I take mine with a little cream and my husband drinks it black and we are both in love with this coffee. Smooth as silky down to the last drop. If I could give this more than 5 stars, I would!” they write.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ 12.4″ Wi-Fi Tablet 512 GB

Take $200 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ 12.4″ Wi-Fi Tablet 512 GB, which includes S Pen, bringing the price down to $799.99. “Perfect Tablet with a Familiar OS,” writes a shopper. “After a terrible experience with another brand’s tablet, switching to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ was a breath of fresh air. The OS is seamless and familiar, just like my Samsung phone, making it a joy to use. The OLED display is stunning, and the high refresh rate makes everything feel smooth. I decided to get this instead of upgrading my phone, and I’m so glad I did—it’s a much better experience overall. Highly recommend!”

All-Clad HA1 12-piece Nonstick Cookware Set

Don’t sleep on this All-Clad HA1 12-piece Nonstick Cookware Set deal, $130 off, bringing the price down to $349.99. “Great cooking set!” writes a shopper. “These are the best pots and pans I have ever owned! As long as you don’t use metal utensils or high heat, these will last forever. Nothing sticks and I believe they have no lead.”

Rastelli’s Antibiotic-Free Wagyu Beef Craft Burgers

There are lots of deals on Rastelli’s meats, including Rastelli’s Antibiotic-Free Wagyu Beef Craft Burgers. This pack of 24 comes with 8.25 pounds of meat for $20.00, $99.99. “The best tasting burger!” writes a shopper. “The beef has amazing taste. It is easy to grill straight from frozen making it very convenient. The quality of beef is outstanding.”

ReadyWise 94 Serving Emergency Protein Bucket

In case of emergencies, keep ReadyWise 94 Serving Emergency Protein Bucket on hand. Right now it is $60.00 off, $119.99.”When the contents of the bucket are needed, they’ll be no issues with the quality. The little bit of piece of mind I got when purchasing a pair of these was worth the sale price. I’ll buy more if they become available. Watched a YouTube video where this exact bucket was opened and the meals cooked. I liked what I saw. Again, sometimes piece of mind is worth the price,” a shopper says.

Dr. Althea 345 Relief Cream

I am truly obsessed with Dr. Althea 345 Relief Cream, and was shocked to find that Costco is selling this 1.69 fl oz, 2-pack, $10 off! Get two tubes for $29.99, normal $27 each. “As someone with acne-prone, sensitive, and dry skin, it is difficult to find products that work both for my dryness and acne. This cream has great ingredients that help to soothe my skin, strengthen my skin barrier, and help heal both active breakouts and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. I have seen visible improvements and will continue to use it,” writes a shopper. “Best moisturizer hands down,” adds another. “This is my first review on costco ever because i never usually do these but this cream is a must have and i hope costco never gets rid of this!”

Ninja Combi All-in-One Multicooker, Oven, and Air Fryer

Costco is selling a new item, the Ninja Combi All-in-One Multicooker, Oven, and Air Fryer, now

$159.99. It features 14 cooking functions, including “hypersteam” and air fry, and has many accessories.

Further Food Grass-Fed Collagen Peptides Powder

Looking for a new source of collagen? Further Food Grass-Fed Collagen Peptides Powder, Unflavored, 32.0 oz, 113 Servings, is $10 off, just $28.99. “Excellent source of collagen protein powder,” writes a shopper. “I have been using this for a couple of months and I noticed that my hair and nails are really getting longer and are healthy. I put this in my morning coffee. I can’t really taste it and it blends in well. I also feel that my knees are less painful and all my joints in the morning. I do have severe Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid arthritis. I know that I will always have pain but this does take the edge off. I also think that my skin is looking better. The price that Costco sells this is very good since the website it cost the same for one tub. Thank you Costco for a great product and a great price.”

Qunol Turmeric

A bunch of supplements are also on sale, including Qunol Turmeric 1,500 mg., 220 Capsules, $10.00 off, just $34.99. “Very good,” said a shopper. “Heard about its ability to help with arthritis inflammation and thought I’d give it a try. Was shocked by how quickly and how much it helped. Took it one day and my hands experienced much less pain the next day. It’s not a miracle cure – there is still some pain, but this reduced the pain by more than 50%.”

Nature Made Fish Oil

Stock up on Nature Made Fish Oil 1200 mg, 300 Softgels, $4 off, $18.99. “Great product and value,” writes a shopper. “I noticed a difference when I stopped taking this. Sometimes with supplements it is hard to know how well they are working until a level is built up and then you remove it. This is one of them. Love it.”