11 Costco Items With the Biggest Discounts This September

Attention Costco shoppers: The Costco website has an exciting new sale. This morning, the warehouse launched its “Fall Savings Event” sale, slashing the prices on so many items for this month only. Get a gourmet cast-iron Dutch oven, gourmet USDA Choice steaks, and even one of the most luxurious face creams on the planet for a steal during September. Here are the 11 Costco items with the most significant discounts this September.

A Chef-Worthy Cast Iron Dutch Oven

I was surprised to find this STAUB Le Grande 7.4-Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven for $100 off, $149.99. One shopper calls it a “great gift,” after giving it to a neighbor who was previously a chef. “I bought this Dutch oven for him to thank him for many meals. He has prepared for me, a bachelor that virtually doesn’t cook! After a couple of weeks My neighbor profusely thanked me for this wonderful Dutch oven. His love for this piece of culinary hardware and how it has helped him prepare food for his employees is truly heartfelt. This is truly a great review for this product!”

A 4, 8, or 12-Pack of USDA Choice NY Strip Steaks

Induge in delicious steak. Get a 4, 8, or 12-pack Kansas City Steak Co. USDA Choice NY Strip Steaks for $50 to $70 off. “Tasty, juicy and delicious. That says it all, but I want to add these steaks are trimmed to our liking, not lots of extra fat like other brands we have purchased. Love that they are individually frozen in separate packages. We purchased the 12 pack which was three boxes of 4 steaks. Makes putting them in the freezer easy. The insulated box came with two very large packages of dry ice to keep the meat totally frozen. It’s obvious the packer takes pride in the product. I highly recommend these,” one shopper says. “Worth the money,” another says.

Nordic Ware Naturals Crisper Sheet Set

People have been going wild over Nordic Ware Naturals 2-piece Oven Crisping Pan and Rack, $18.99 after $10 off, especially meal preppers. “I have this and it’s amazing! Makes the best bacon I’ve ever made in my life! Game changer,” one shopper confirmed. “I bought one. made chicken drummies on it. went back and got a second one. im pan baking the stir fry veggies for dinner tonight,” another said. “Very accurate, this pan is pretty easy to clean. Most importantly it really does provide a better crisp. My theory is the deepness of the pan plays a part,” a third said.

La Mer

La Mer, one of the most luxurious skincare products on the market, is surprisingly available at Costco for a significantly lower price. The brand’s trademark cream is a fantastic Treasure Hunt deal this month. The 2-ounce jar costs $390 at Sephora, but Costco sells it for $218.99, after $60 off. It’s such a great deal that there is a five-item limit per membership. A great add-on? La Mer The Hydrating Infused Emulsion, for $209.99.

An Outdoor Barrel Sauna

Now is the time to finally pull the trigger on a sauna. This Almost Heaven Saunas Morgan 4-person Outdoor Barrel Sauna is $700, just $3,299.99, including curbside delivery. “Great value, thousands less than most saunas,” writes a shopper. “I wanted a sauna, and I finally pulled the trigger when it was on sale. I’m not talented, but it was very easy to put together almost by myself, I added personal touch ,LEDs inside and robe and towel racks for the outside and built the floor out of the leftover staves. Easily at 185 didn’t try to go Any hotter. I even use the YouTube hack to make it wireless, which works very nicely. I wake up. Alexa turn on sauna.”

These Souper Cubes Storage Trays

I am a fan of Souper Cubes Silicone Freezer Storage Tray, and would jump on this 5-pack if I were you, currently $14 off, $55.99, a “MUST HAVE for your Kitchen!” writes a shopper. “These blow all other silicone molds out of the water. I’ve tried others and none compare. Plus, I’m all about supporting a small family business which is what Souper Cubes is. They are sturdy, stackable, and all around incredible. So far I have frozen so many meals for postpartum and I have also baked in them. I’ve never been happier with an investment! Seriously, just make the jump and get them!”

inKind One eGift Card

A great way to save at Costco is by using gift cards. For example, right now, get an inKind One eGift Card ($100 Value), which can be redeemed at thousands of restaurants, for an additional $10 off, bringing the price down to $64.99. “I’ve had an InKind account for 2 yrs and relied on purchasing credit at 20-30% discounts during holidays. I don’t use the InKind Pass option of getting 20% rebate when using credit card. You save more buying ‘credit’. When I bought 3 of these InKind GC, I had no problem loading all 3 into my credit balance. In past I would have to spend $500 just to get $650 (30% bonus) credit but with Costco, I spend $70 to get $100 (42% bonus). This is a great buy and I plan to buy 3-4 more GCs in coming months. I don’t understand why some reviewers say they can only load 1 GC at a time. I can load multiples,” suggests one shopper.

Chic Rechargeable Lamps for Little Nooks

I think this set of two Mikasa Rechargeable 14-inch LED Lamps with Touch Control looks designer. It’s $10 off, just $39.99. “Liked the first pair so much, I ordered another!” writes a shopper. “These lamps are perfect for bringing light to little nooks in your home. I have one in our coffee bar and two on our patio table. I have another one waiting for the perfect location. I especially like the ability to dim the lamps if I want a little less light. They come in pairs and I liked the first pair so much I ordered another pair. Good solid quality.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Yo Mama Gourmet Sauces

A few different Yo Mama’s sauces are available at Costo, but Yo Mama’s Low Sodium Mild Buffalo Sauce, 3-pack is on serious sale, $4 off, $15.99. “Best EVER!” writes a shopper. “The flavor is exactly what I was looking for! And great ingredients too!”

Reusable Bentgo Kids Lunch Boxes

I have never seen such a good deal on Bentgo Kids Lunch Box Containers. A two-pack of the lunchboxes is $10 off, $29.99. On Amazon, a single one is $29.99. “Great value,” writes a shopper. “I bought two pairs for my kids in white and purple colors. These lunch boxes are sturdy and stylish. The bottom part can be frozen which will keep the foods good through out the day. I am happy for my purchase. This is a great deal for this price. Thanks Costco.”

Pizza That Will Transport You to Italy

Shoppers swear that Pizzeria DeLuna Authentic Italian Stone-fired Pizza Pack transports you to Italy. This 6-pack, nearly six pounds of pizza, is $20 off, $79.99 including shipping and handling, and includes two cheese, two pepperoni, one meat, and one mushroom mascarpone pizza. “Great Italian Pizza!” writes a shopper. After spending the summer in Italy, we were looking for an authentic Italian Pizza. This is it!” Another agrees. “This Pizza is WOW!” they write. “When I tell you these pizzas transported me back to the cobblestone streets of Naples, I’m not exaggerating! I ordered a pack of six authentic Italian pizzas from Costco.com, and wow they are hands-down the best I’ve had since my trip to Italy. The crust? Perfection. It’s thin, crispy, and has that slight char you can only get from a proper stone-fired oven. The sauce? Bright, tangy, and bursting with fresh tomato flavor. And the cheese? Molto bene! Creamy, melty, and so delicious it practically sings “O Sole Mio” as it stretches. Definitely ordering more + great gift for my Italian fan friends.”