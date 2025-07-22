Costco is one of my favorite places in the world to shop. Not only does the warehouse carry some of the most delicious foods, top-of-the-line appliances and gadgets, and even gorgeous jewelry, but its everyday prices are generally impossible to beat. Every week, Costco makes popular items even more affordable and reserves a tab on the website for the deeper deals. This week, there are so many must-buys in the secret section. Here are 11 Costco items with “new lower prices” just added.

Pure Life Purified Water

Lots of shoppers order this 24-pack of 8 fluid ounce Pure Life Purified Water bottles, now just $4.99. “These are great for the kiddos,” writes one shopper. “These purified water bottles are the perfect size not only for everyday use, but to have on stock in places like the Bay Area in case there is a fire or earthquake and you need to fend for yourself for awhile. They are also great for the elderly who don’t want to cart around a huge bottle or have weight limits for carrying or difficulty opening larger bottles. I love them!” adds another.

Extra Sugar Free Chewing Gum

Now is the time to replenish your gum stock. This 10-pack box of Extra Sugar Free Chewing Gum, Spearmint, is now just $11.49. “Extra good gum,” writes a shopper. “Good value; keeps its flavor a long time.’6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Quaker Oats Old Fashioned Rolled Oats

Costco is the best place to get it if you eat a lot of oatmeal. This 10-pound container of Quaker Oats Old Fashioned Rolled Oats is now just $8.79. “I have this every morning in the winter with either brown sugar or maple syrup,” one shopper writes.

ProSteel 4.38 cu.ft HS10 Home Safe

Invest in home security. ProSteel 4.38 cu.ft HS10 Home Safe, UL Rated, Electronic Lock, Fire Rated is now just $899 and qualifies for extra savings with Costco Direct. “High quality safe, strong, two-hr fire rating and lighted with a beautiful finish. Nearly 400 lb but I was able to unbox and shove it into a temporary corner until I get some assistance. The delivery was discrete and the workers got the safe into my first floor without too much trouble. Changing the lock code was simple and future battery changes will be a snap,” one shopper writes.

COSRX The Niacinamide 15 Serum

There are so many great Sephora products at Costco, and at a steal compared to the beauty store. Get a two-pack of COSRX The Niacinamide 15 Serum, 1.01 fl oz, currently $10 off, $19.99. “Can’t beat the price,” one shopper points out. “I’ve used this product for years. One bottle is about $26 At Ulta. So when I saw the great deal at Costco, I immediately bought it. I hope they continue to carry it because it works well for my sensitive combo skin. It helps with acne, pores and keeps my skin looking great. I always notice that the products are never quite the same when sold through Costco. It’s just my opinion, but I feel like this serum is a little thinned out compared to when I buy it at Ulta. I feel it still works well, I just have to use a little more than usual. That won’t keep me from buying through here though. It’s a great product and skincare can get expensive, so I’m glad Costco decided to sell it.”

Red Bull Energy Drink

Now is the time to stock up on energy drinks. Costco just reduced the price of its already unbeatable deal on 24 cans of Red Bull Energy Drinks, either regular or sugar-free. Your choice is now just $38.89.

Tide Pods HE Laundry Detergent Pods, Spring Meadow

When laundry detergent goes on sale at Costco, stock up. This box of Tide Pods HE Laundry Detergent Pods, Spring Meadow, 156-count, is more affordable, now $34.99. “Good product not as much plastic waste as jugs. The pods come in four small plastic bags in a cardboard box equaling 156 pods. Tide gets my clothes cleaner than the new sheets do. I have tried four different brands of sheets. The pods dissolve the same as the sheets leaving my clothes much cleaner. Even though they come in a cardboard box, I don’t like the idea of the four plastic bags, but it may be the only way to keep the pods from dissolving under damp conditions,” a shopper writes.

Cle De Peau Hydro-Clarify Lotion

Cle De Peau is a premier beauty brand sold at high-end department stores. Costco slashed the price of the Hydro-Clarify Lotion, 5.7 fl oz down to $89.99, compared to $125 everywhere else. It “really works,” according to one shopper. “Sooooo good. After using a couple of months, I noticed my skin got brighter and softer. I keep checking Costco for restocking but no luck.”

Nongshim, Shin Ramyun Noodle Soup

Asian noodles and Ramen are must-buys at Costco. An 18-count package of Nongshim, Shin Ramyun Noodle Soup is now just $18.63. “One of my favorite instant ramen in a bag. I’m very grateful for Costco to be carrying this in bulk for a pretty competitive price (basically as cheap as my Asian grocery stores),” one person writes. “The Nongshim Shin Ramyun 18-pack is a must-have for lovers of spicy instant noodles. It’s ideal for quick lunches, late-night snacks, or cold days when you crave something warm and comforting. With its great flavor, satisfying texture, and versatility, it’s well worth the purchase. Just be prepared for a bit of a kick!” another writes.

Glo Tech Beauty Case with LED Mirror

If your Sephora girl is in need of a place to put her beauty products, order the Glo Tech Beauty Case with LED Mirror, Pink now for just $39.99. “Great item. Amazing quality,” writes one shopper. “I bought this item for my teenage daughter. Great quality. She loved it. Very sturdy and great lighted mirror. Holds all her cosmetic and beauty items and easy to take wherever she goes as she loves doing hers and other peoples makeup. She looks like a professional walking around with this case. Hope Costco has these again during Christmas as it will make a great gift for all my nieces and friends.”

IZZE, Sparkling Juice Beverage, Variety Pack

The 24-pack of IZZE, Sparkling Juice Beverage is now just $16.81, “SO good and refreshing!” according to shoppers. “Sweet enough-perfect blend of fruit juice (60%) and sparkling water without artificial sweeteners or sugar added-just fruit juice. My new favorite drink. Flavors are delicious. My only complaint is the cans are small and sometimes I need 2 to quench thirst as 1 is sometimes not quite enough!” writes one.