11 Best Costco Items With New Lower Prices This Week

Costco has highly competitive prices year-round for a variety of must-have items but right now the warehouse chain is offering some impressive deals for members stocking up not just for the holidays but everyday staple products. From protein powder and oat milk to roasting pans and refrigerators, the store has shoppers covered. If you’re curious about which bargains to snap up on your next trip, don’t miss these gems. Here are 11 of the best Costco items with new lower prices this week.

Manuka Health Honey

Manuka Health UMF 20+ (MGO 850+) Raw Manuka Honey is now $49.99 down from 69.99. “Great health benefit! I have been making my morning hot tea along with a very high quality Matcha powder. Only time will confirm the expected benefits but I am enjoying the journey!” one shopper said.

AG1 Daily Foundational Nutrition

The AG1 Daily Foundational Nutrition is now $69.99 for Costco members. “I’m 75 yrs old and have always taken great care of myself. I tried the AG1 over a month ago l really didn’t expect much but I clearly was lacking something in my diet and AG1 filled that gap. A few weeks in to taking the product I realized that I had more energy that I had in a long time,” one happy shopper said.

Califia Farms Cafe Oat Milk

The fan-favorite Califia Farms Cafe Oat Milk is now $14.99 at Costco. “I needed a barista version for oat milk, and the price for this is just hard to beat elsewhere,” one member said. “They last awhile so I just got a few boxes plus one or two smaller items to get free shipping.”

Dog owners will appreciate the Kirkland Signature Extra-Large Absorbent Pads now $19.99. Each box contains 100 of the pads ideal for dog training. “These are the best priced I have found anywhere,” one customer said.

Levels Grass Fed Whey Protein Vanilla Bean

Levels Grass Fed Whey Protein Vanilla Bean is now $68.99 for $5.64 lbs of protein powder. “I’ve been really impressed with Levels protein from Costco. One of the biggest pluses for me is that it has no artificial sweeteners, which are usually what cause me bloating and discomfort with other powders. This one has been much easier on my gut and feels supportive for my microbiome,” one shopper said.

Kyota Yugana M780 4D Massage Chair

Treat yourself this holiday season with the Kyota Yugana M780 4D Massage Chair, now $4,499.99 for Costco members. “I returned my oaski aspire and purchased this chair. It’s night and day. The material feels much more luxurious, airbags actually feel like it’s all connected together. The foot massage is mind-blowing compared to the spire which is significantly lacking with only one foot roller,” one happy customer said.

Circulon Nonstick Oval Roaster with Rack

The Circulon Nonstick Oval Roaster with Rack is now $34.99 down from $44.99 and a must-have for holiday cooking. “I received this roaster as a gift and it is amazing. I practiced making a turkey ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. It cooked evenly, there was plenty of space around the sides for ‘fixings’. The roaster is durable and good quality. It was also easy to clean,” one Costco member shared.

Levels Grass Fed Whey Protein Double Chocolate

Levels Grass Fed Whey Protein Double Chocolate is also $68.99 for $5.64 lbs of protein powder. “I’ve tried a lot of protein powders, but Levels Whey Double Chocolate is definitely one of my favorites. It’s super smooth, with a rich chocolatey flavor and no weird aftertaste or chalkiness. I also love how clean and all natural it is with minimal ingredients. The club size is massive! Absolutely worth it,” one shopper said.

Moen Flo Smart Water Monitor

The Moen Flo Smart Water Monitor & Shutoff with 2 Smart Leak Detectors is now $499.99. “Great product, only drawback is I wish there was an outdoor version. Works fine with medium strength WIFI,” one customer said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker PRO Plus

Costco has the Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker PRO Plus with 11-in-1 Smart Cook System for just $99.99, down from $129.99. “I’ve had it for just under two weeks, and so far, I’ve cooked BBQ chicken, chili from scratch, steak, raw vegetables, ground beef, steamed (boiled) eggs,” one happy shopper said. “Everything I’ve cooked has come out great: juicy, flavorful and the aromas in the house are mouth-watering.”

Samsung Counter Depth 4-Door French Door Refrigerator

The Samsung 23 cu. ft. Bespoke Counter Depth 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Beverage Center is now $2,099.99. “We bought this refrigerator for all the features. It is so sleek looking. The delivery guys were very professional, polite and attention to detail of getting it in our house,” one shopper said.