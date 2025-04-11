7 Costco Items Shoppers Say Are Just Not Worth It Right Now

Costco sells some of the best, top-of-the-line products for less, from Tiffany-worthy diamond engagement rings to impossible-to-price-match organic eggs. However, not every item at the warehouse hits a home run with shoppers. There are some items that people warn against buying altogether. Taste is subjective, but here are 7 recent items that shoppers maintain are not worth the hype.

Tres Leches Cake

Tres Leches cake is a Mexican delicacy and is tricky to make, so it might be tempting to pick up this premade option at Costco. "Tres Leches Cake at Costco! An authentically rich & soupy sponge cake soaked in three milks…it tastes INCREDIBLE! 😍 Plus it has a delicious whipped cream and cinnamon powder topping!" Costco Buys wrote about the 32 ounce dessert selling for $9.99. However, one shopper wrote that "stuff is dry" and recommended shoppers "make one at home so easy and i tried it too from costco," they said. "I got it when they had it last year. No bueno," another added.

Batteries

Batteries get paltry reviews at Costco. "I refuse to buy batteries at costco anymore. They always leak after a year or two even when they say they are good for 10 years. No other duracell batteries i've purchased anywhere else leak like the costco batteries," one Redditor writes. "Good – I'm not the only person. I've had a package of batteries leak before they were opened," another added

Bonesless Skinless Chicken Breasts

Several posts have recently complained about the chicken quality of the boneless skinless breasts. One lengthy Reddit feed warns against buying "funky chicken" at Costco. "Im thinking about buying chicken breast from asian supermarkets instead. Costco chicken quality is really bad, and my local Hmart sells chicken breast that have been air cooled instead of water," one top commenter says. "Yea, it's Spaghetti Meat myopathy. There are no health issues with consumption but apparently it has issues holding water so marinades may not be effective in penetration. It's not hormones but selective breeding for a chicken that grows incredibly fast and large," another added. "I just returned some for the same problem and the lady said 'I've had so many people return this! Costco looked into it and said the chicken is totally fine though!'" one confirmed.

Kirkland Laundry Pods

Kirkland Signature laundry pods are one of the warehouse's products that several shoppers recommend skipping and splurging on a name brand instead. "They don't dissolve well at all and keep staining my clothes blue!" one says. "I don't like them either. Thankfully, I don't have the blue problem but nothing ever felt clean, and always felt filmy. I was so disappointed!" a second person chimed in.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sushi Bake

The Sushi Bake "95% rice with a few shreds of imitation crab," is another item shoppers are on the fence about. "Wouldn't buy again," one writes. "Sushi bake sounds horrific," one said. "It's my general thought after buying enough of these Costco box meals that they are almost always disappointing…more liquid than food and overpriced for what they are. Basically…they are the Hungry Man of Costco…with more water weight," another commented. "If you bake it, it's not sushi anymore," another chimed in.

Kirkland Sliced Turkey

Deli meat can be iffy at Costco. While Dietz & Watson or Columbus Deli Meats have the stamp of approval, they don't recommend The Kirkland sliced turkey three-pack. "It's slimey and tastes gross. I thought it was bad but have seen other people complain about it and I think it's just how it comes," one shopper maintains. "The turkey is not just wet. It's drippy and too thick. Not worth buying," another agrees.

Kirkland Chicken Salad

According to several Redditors, Kirkland chicken salad is not among the best deli items. "Maybe I'm crazy but I remember it being addictive. Nowadays it tastes like somebody walked by and knocked a salt shaker into it. No flavor except straight salt," one shopper commented. "Yes it changed and now it seems like they just add a cup of oil to the recipe. Used to love it, no more," agrees another. The "last few times was inedible," a previous fan of the salad maintains.