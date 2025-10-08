It’s a new month at Costco, which means a few things: Exciting new product drops and steep price drops. The warehouse released the “October Connection” on its website, which is filled with significant sales on everything from delicious food and drinks to kitchen must-haves. What should you shop for to save considerable money this month? Here are the 7 best Costco items with steep price drops this October.

Ballarini Modena by Henckels Forged Aluminum 3-piece Fry Pan Set

If you need to refresh your cooking pans, Costco is here for you. Ballarini Modena by Henckels Forged Aluminum 3-piece Fry Pan Set is $20 off, $79.99 through October 31. “We’ve used Kirkland pans for over 15 years but they needed replacing. These Ballarini pans are a nice set of three, all great sizes for everyday use. Have cooked several types of foods including eggs which, with a spot of olive oil, never stick. The sides of the pans are rounded up – not flared – so food stays in the pan, instead of on the stove, while stirring. Also like the no-rivets design for the handle, makes cleaning the interior of the pans easy,” a shopper writes.

Nordic Ware Naturals 5-Piece Aluminum Sheet Pan Set

Shoppers are crazy over Nordic Ware Naturals 5-Piece Aluminum Sheet Pan Set, $10 off bringing the price down to $39.99. “I have been using these Nordic Ware pans for years. This five-piece set is an exceptional value at Costco. If purchased individually elsewhere, they can be quite expensive. Perfect result every time when using these pans, with very even heating. They have never warped, and clean-up is a breeze. Do yourself a favor, and purchase this set . . . you will not be disappointed,” writes a shopper.

Bentgo 12-piece Glass Food Storage Set

If you food prep, this Bentgo 12-piece Glass Food Storage Set, $31.99 after $8 off, should be on your list. “These containers are very attractive and easy to put in dishwasher to clean. We had a previous version with glass lids and they snaps broke off easily but this new version seems to be better with plastic lids that snap easier. They keep the food fresh for much longer since they are very air tight,” writes a shopper.

Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System, Stone

I am personally obsessed with my Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System, a great holiday gift item, just $239.99 after $60 off. One shopper calls it the “Swiss Army knife of hairdryers,” in their 5-star review. “Recently bought this and am absolutely loving it. It is powerful enough to dry my almost waist length hair 80% dry in 10 mins. I then use the attachments as necessary to finish the drying and styling in 5 minutes. I have managed to go from soaking wet to salon blowout style in 15 minutes.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

All-Clad 8-piece Kitchen Utensil Set

All-Clad 8-piece Kitchen Utensil Set is another must-buy for your kitchen refresh, $89.99 after $30 off. “I love my new All Clad utensils. They are beautiful. And very high quality. I just wish they included a couple of spatulas for non stick pans. All my pans are All Clad non stick inside And all my pots are stainless steel inside. So I had to purchase separately, a set of spatulas for non stick pans. And my stainless steel spatulas are useless to me. Because they cannot be used with non stick pans. It would be nice to have one set from all Clad, with everything,” writes a shopper.

Alaska Dungeness Crab Clusters

There is no better time to have a crab party. Get 10 pounds of Alaska Dungeness Crab Clusters for $209.99 after $70 off, pre-cooked and blast frozen. “Very sweet full of flavorful Dungeness Crab. Best I have had ever in 65 years just bought another 10 lbs in two weeks,” writes a shopper.

SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker Bundle

Make your own soda at home with the SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker Bundle, normally $119.99, but after $40.00 off, $79.99. The kit comes with the trademark soda maker in the color of your choice and everything you need to make soda, including drink mixes. “Worthy of countertop space!” writes a shopper. “I’ve been a fan of sparkling water and the ease of making it with SodaStream for years. I owned the black and the white plastic SodaStream machine but never left them on the counter because they were not attractive. When you have to go to the pantry to retrieve the soda maker, sometimes you forget it’s even there. Since I purchased this version of SodaStream from Costco, not only does it make great soda but looks beautiful on my countertop and I use it every day. Costco’s bundle is very generous, includin two full size CO2 tanks and four name brand colas. I’m very happy with this purchase.”