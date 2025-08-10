11 Costco Items Shoppers Say They Buy Every Single Trip

There are so many amazing products to buy at Costco. However, only a select few people rebuy on every shopping trip. Whether you make weekly or monthly trips to the warehouse, you don’t want to miss these customer favorites, from food to paper goods. Here are 11 Costco finds shoppers say they’ll never stop rebuying.

Paper Towels and Toilet Paper

Paper goods are a no-brainer. “Toilet paper and paper towels,” writes one shopper. “It’s why I have the membership. Everything else is just a plus,” another agrees. “Dude they have the best toilet paper and paper towels. Literally nothing comes close. We ran out of the Kirkland toilet paper and had to buy 4 pk of angel soft. I was in disbelief. It was half the size and not comfortable,” a third says.

Kirkland Signature Chocolate Covered Raisins

Several shoppers mentioned the chocolate-covered raisins. “My wife always comes home with the chocolate covered rasins, and I’m getting burned out on them. I tell her to grab something else, but she still comes home with them ….lol,” one person says.

Kirkland Signature Diapers and Wipes

Those who have babies and toddlers swear by Kirkland Signature diapers and wipes. “Currently using Kirkland wipes and diapers with my baby and they’re better than anything else we tried,” one says. “Same, on baby 2. We only buy Kirkland diapers and wipes now. So few blowouts,” another agrees. “I’ve been a nanny for over 10 years and have had multiple nanny kids use Kirkland brand diapers and wipes- they’re great! The wipes are very gentle and friendly to sensitive or eczema prone skin and the diapers fit well and can hold a long nap in without leaking,” a third says.

Kirkland Signature Guacamole Cups

Kirkland Signature Guacamole Cups are another repeat item for many. “I freeze them,” writes one. “Yes! I take a few out of the freezer and put them in the fridge each week. Shake them before opening. They’re so good!” another agreed.

Rotisserie Chicken

And of course, Costco’s famous $5 rotisserie chicken is in many people’s lists. “The only every time purchase is the Rotisserie Chicken,” one person admits. “I kind of wish they would change up the seasoning once in a while though, because I’ve eaten way too many Costco rotisserie chickens to not be sick of the flavor. I used to buy them each time but not anymore,” another says.

Kirkland Signature Almond Milk

You can’t go wrong with Kirkland Signature Almond Milk, which several people use for smoothies. “Almond milk! And multiple boxes. The Kirkland brand is soooooo much cheaper than getting it in grocery chain in my area,” one shopper states.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Butter

Whether you opt for Kirkland Signature or Kerrygold, don’t forget to pick up salted and unsalted butter. And, shoppers have a hack for keeping it fresh. “Butter. I freeze the extra blocks,” one person states.

Kirkland Signature Orange Juice

Kirkland Signature Orange Juice is another item regular Costco shoppers always grab. “The Costco organic orange juice tastes like the orange juice I used to make fresh squeezed when I was growing up in Florida,” one says. “I think their OJ is consistently good to excellent,” adds another.

Bread

Bread is also a great deal. “I always buy my bread there….2 loaves for $6 or something like that beats grocery store prices (i just put one in the freezer),” one person says.

Wine

If your Costco sells wine, stock up. “Their wine is FAR more economical than other places imo. What sells at Aldi for 10 dollars is 8 at Costco. And Aldi’s prices are phenomenal. Costco is the biggest wine retailer in the world, and they use that power to lower prices using scale,” one shopper says. “Wine is always on my list when I go to Costco. The Kirkland Marlboro Sauvignon Blanc is so great and only $7/bottle,” another agrees.

Pastries and Other Baked Goods

Baked goods are another repeat buy. “I always buy something in the bakery as I’m addicted to bakery treats. Currently it’s the almond croissant pastries. Before that was the almond danish and the morning buns. Next I’ll be trying the lemon raspberry muffins and the cinnamon ones. Tip for ask these items, they freeze well individually wrapped in Glad Press n Seal and a freezer ziploc,” one says.