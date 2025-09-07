11 Best Costco Fall Finds to Grab Before They Sell Out

In case you hadn’t noticed by the Halloween-themed items suddenly popping up in every store, fall is almost here, and that means leaves on the ground, bonfires, falling temperatures, cosy drinks, and all the pumpkin spice you can handle. Costco is the perfect one-stop shop for all your seasonal shopping, and fall is no exception—the warehouse chain is already stocking some cold-weather must-haves. Here are 11 Costco items you need to get before fall is officially here.

Starbucks Classic Hot Cocoa Mix

Hot chocolate like the Starbucks Classic Hot Cocoa Mix ($42.99) is an absolute must come autumn and winter. Containing just cane sugar, cocoa, and vanilla flavor, this drink is ideal for cold evenings. “After visiting Europe, I found I liked their version much better than our overly sweet, sugary mixes. Of all the brands I can buy here, Starbucks has the lowest sugar content- still high though – and rich flavor. I mix it half and half with plain cocoa to make a drink more like the European versions,” one shopper said.

Campbell’s Simply Chicken Noodle Soup

Campbell’s Simply Chicken Noodle Soup ($15.99) is a staple during the colder months. “19g protein, and only 220 calories for the entire can? Yes please. It’s not seasoned heavily because it’s ‘Simply Chicken Noodle Soup’. This is perfect as-is with some freshly ground black pepper!” one member said.

Disney Mickey Jack-O-Lantern Pumpkin

Kids will go nuts for the Disney Mickey Jack-O-Lantern Pumpkin ($114.99). “Absolutely hands down the best Mickey Pumpkin ever made to resemble the Main Street one at Disney. Incredible detail and paint job! Amazing glittery eyes nose mouth give the haunting Disney magic we all love! The music is a bit off but it works,” one Costco member said.

Nielsen-Massey Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Bean Paste

Stock up on the Nielsen-Massey Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Bean Paste ($29.99) for all your seasonal baking needs—there is no better price. “I picked this up at my local Costco for $19.99 and was pleasantly surprised to find it’s a 10-oz bottle—larger than the 8-oz version sold online, so definitely a great value. The flavor is excellent, with a much more natural aroma and taste compared to Costco’s own vanilla extract,” one shopper said.

Extra-Fine Merino Wool Blend Crew Sock

The Kirkland Signature Ladies’ Extra-Fine Merino Wool Blend Crew Socks ($16.99) are a must-have for cozy nights on the couch. “These are the best socks I’ve ever worn,” one Costco member said. “I have worn these socks exclusively, probably for the last 10 years of my life.”

Chicken Pot Pie

The Kirkland Signature Ready To Bake Chicken Pot Pie is a fan-favorite item and perfect for cold nights. “I love it, I was incredibly sick for a while with bad vertigo/migraines. My best friend’s mom dropped two off for me and me and my boyfriend and I lived off of those for a few months till I got better,” one Redditor said.

Pumpkin Pie

It’s that time of year again… Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Pies are back, according to the Costcosisters Instagram account. This one was spotted in Van Nuys, CA, so keep an eye on your local store.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Spicy Chili Tamarind Bites

The Nutty & Fruity Spicy Chili Tamarind Bites ($11.99) are the perfect snack to keep you warm. “I bought this today, and I am so glad that I did. This tastes exactly like the Mexican candy. Not too spicy,” one shopper said. “Perfect blend of sweet and sour. Ingredients are simple: cane sugar, Tamarindo, Paprika, chili pepper, salt, citric acid and cayenne.”

Solo Stove S’mores Fire Bowl Set

Costco shoppers highly recommend this Solo Stove S’mores Fire Bowl Set ($69.99). “Love this and it is so perfect for a date night in! So fun for my nieces and nephews when they come to visit too!!” one member raved.

ZWILLINGS 10-piece Cast Iron Fondue Set

This ZWILLINGS 10-piece Cast Iron Fondue Set is perfect for fall. “Fondue set is for classic melted cheese or chocolate dips, for quick cooking meat at the table, and more,” the brand says.

The Cookie Pal Soft Baked Bites

Don’t forget your pup this fall! The Cookie Pal Soft Baked Bites, Peanut Butter and Apple Dog Treats, 2 lb, 2-count, is a fan-favorite treat. “I have had a hard time finding the perfect soft treats for our senior pup, but Cookie Pal absolutely checks all of the boxes. Healthy ingredients, plant-based, and super soft!” one shopper said.