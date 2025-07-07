Not every item at Costco is a crowd-pleaser. In case you haven’t noticed, the warehouse regularly introduces new items and yanks others that aren’t selling very well from the shelves. Nothing is worse than buying an item you don’t like in bulk, are we right? This is why we turned to the people (AKA social media) to find out what Costco items are the biggest crowd-pleasers of the moment. Here are 11 Costco items that “did not disappoint fans” that you need to throw in your cart ASAP.

Classic DanDan Noodles in Sichuan and Chili Peppers Sauce

Classic DanDan Noodles in Sichuan and Chili Peppers Sauce is a must-buy, shoppers say. “Dan Dan noodles did not disappoint,” one Redditor writes. “This one actually got spice and the texture was very great! Glad I took a leap of faith and got it.”

Costco Warehouse Cat Scratcher

The Costco Warehouse Cat Scratcher went viral in March, and continues to sell out in stores. “Costco for cats. Needs a name tag now,” writes a shopper. Redditor were all about the comment section. “CATSCO WAREHOUSE,” one wrote. “The checkout felines are too long,” another joked. “You can scan my meowbership card!” a third chimed in.

32 Degrees Short Sleeve Crew

The 32 Degrees Short Sleeve Crew is another popular item. “I live in these. Black shirts every damn day baby,” one shopper writes. “Same. Been wearing them for years. Their boxer briefs are the best too,” another adds. “Used to work in the music touring industry and these were my everyday shirts and ten years later I still wear them basically every day. Amazing shirts,” a third says.

Mango on Sticky Rice

Mango on Sticky Rice is another crowd-pleasing dessert. “I bought these last year and they taste so good! It’s obviously not as good as the authentic Thai ones but it will satisfy the craving!!🔥” one shopper writes on Instagram. “One of my guilty pleasures are now at Costco!!!” another added.

Ice Cream Dubai Chocolate Bar

Dubai chocolate, a blend of chocolate and pistachio, is all the rage this summer. There are many ways to enjoy the flavor combo, including Ice cream Dubai Chocolate Bars. “Has anyone tried this? Tell me what you think,” Costco Deals asked followers. “It’s really good,” responded one. “My family likes it. Not too sweet but hits the spot,” added another.

Four Meat Take and Bake Pizza

Several influencers shared about the new take-and-bake pizza in the Costco deli section. “NEW 4-meat take & bake pizza at Costco! This artisan pizza features pepperoni, sausage, soppressata, and meatballs…great for meat lovers! 😋 It’s $14.99 #costco #meatpizza #pizza,” Costco Buys captioned a post. “It was really good!” affirmed a follower.

Funnel Fries

Funnel Fries are another popular new item this summer, inspired by the fair and carnival staple.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“We air fried these for my kids sleepover. These are fuggin awesome. I was only upset I had to share with the kids. Getting more as we speak,” one shopper wrote. “I loved them. I went a little longer than the box said and they were just delightful. Used them to dip into some vanilla bean ice cream,” another agreed.

Zevia Zero Sugar Soda Variety Pack

I was so excited to learn that Costco is now carrying this Zevia Zero Sugar Soda Variety Pack, which comes with 30 cans of the zero-sugar soda my family is obsessed with. “The cola taste like diet cola and the root beer taste exactly like root beer, the grape soda is exactly the same all flavors are just mind blowing good!! If you love soda but want to be healthier zevia is perfect!” a shopper writes.

Peaches & Cream Bar Cake

Over in the Costco bakery, the Peaches & Cream Bar Cake is wildly popular. “This light, layered cake features peaches and whipped cream, and it’s DELICIOUS!” wrote Costco Buys. Get it for $18.99. “Amazing cake. Nice and light. Perfect peach flavor. Not too strong,” commented a fan. “❤️ it’s delish 😋” added another.

Triple Chocolate Muffins

Remember the huge Triple Chocolate Muffins at Costco? They are back, but smaller. “Ever since Costco switched to the smaller muffins, I’ve been missing these like crazy…so glad to see them back! Get 8 for $6.99,” Costco Buys shared. “Just bought mines! 😍 delicious!!! Especially if you warm it up!” commented a follower. “So good 😍,” agreed another.

Royal Asia Prawn Hacao

If you are a fan of dumplings, grab a box of Royal Asia Prawn Hacao. “Just discovered new carried item, Hacao, and it’s legit (from a dim sum connoisseur) I did take a photo of the box, so I’m using stock photo. It’s good. Highly recommend (from an Asian guy who loves Hacao)” wrote a shopper on Reddit. “I ran through my first box in one day 😅 love it,” agreed another.