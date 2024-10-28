11 Costco Items That Shoppers Return the Most

Few stores serve as a true one-stop shopping destination like Costco. The warehouse chain supplies many popular products, like brand-name groceries, clothing, electronics, and household essentials. You can even eat a hot meal at Costco, thanks to its fan-favorite food court items.

With such a broad and constantly changing inventory, not every item will be a winner. So Costco is no stranger to customer complaints when products fail to meet expectations. Still, the warehouse chain strives for customer satisfaction.

That's a big reason why Costco has a very generous return policy. It's helpful to remember that policy when deciding what to purchase on your next Costco run, especially if it's a pricier big-ticket item.

The club's "risk-free 100% satisfaction guarantee" applies to items at all price points, with a few notable exceptions. And as employees and shoppers point out, you'll find just about anything in the return bin at Costco on any given day.

The following list represents items that shoppers return the most to Costco warehouses, as noted by both employees and members on social media.

Clothing

From pajamas to winter coats, shoppers can fill their entire wardrobe with clothing items purchased at Costco. But not every piece of Costco clothing successful joins the permanent collection. Many items wind up at the returns counter instead.

One shopper frequently observed large volumes of clothing returns, sharing on Reddit, "When the lines get really backed up, it is often because of a member returning a ton of clothing. Some members return one or two dozen clothing items. That will close one of the two [return] lines for a while."

In the defense of Costco shoppers, another Redditor offered an explanation for the high volume of clothing returns, writing, "This is because there's no way to try the clothes on."

Most Costco warehouses don't offer dressing rooms or even mirrors, meaning that customers either have to purchase on blind faith or get creative in order to ensure a proper fit. "It's to the point I'll bring a tape measure to check the actual waist measurements versus my existing pants," the shopper wrote. With no easy way of trying clothes on, shoppers might buy multiples of the same item, knowing most will be returned.

Keurig Coffee Makers

Keurig machines offer the convenience of brewing a single cup of coffee each morning, negating the need to make an entire pot. With tons of coffee brands getting in on the K-Cup craze, it's no wonder that Keurig is one of the leading small kitchen appliance purchases. However, if you shop at Costco frequently, you may often notice the Keurig boxes stacked behind the return counter.

One customer on Reddit shared a conversation with a Costco employee about the most common returns. "Her response was, other than clothes, Keurig Coffee makers," the customer wrote. Another Redditor mentioned how the trouble with Keurig machines could be user error, noting, "Particularly with Keurigs, you have to actually clean them regularly or the lines jam up." Skipping the regular maintenance won't disqualify you from getting a refund, though, thanks to Costco's forgiving return policy.

Dyson Vacuums

Dyson Vacuums present a convenient, cordless method of keeping your kitchen and the rest of your home tidy, ideal for quickly cleaning all the crumbs on the kitchen floor. However, Costco shoppers quickly pointed out the product's shortcomings, with one sharing on Reddit: "I returned the Dyson after two days. It was a terrible vacuum cleaner and sucked up less than half of what I tried to clean up."

Many customers suggest that the quality of Dyson products has decreased over the years, with many noting that older models purchased several years ago are still functioning. As one Redditor emphasized, "You'd have to pry them from my cold dead hands. I use the handheld literally every single day."

Fresh Produce

The grocery section at Costco is a treasure trove of bulk pantry staples, baked goods, and free samples. It's also where members pick up an array of fresh produce, from fruits and vegetables to pre-packaged salad kits.

Many members, however, criticize Costco's produce as being less fresh than expected—in fact, it's one of the most common complaints by members.

One customer shared on Reddit, "Bought a package of salad greens. 2 days later it was a mushy mess. That was still 3 days before the best-by date. That was the final straw." Another Costco shopper shared their observations on Reddit of produce going bad before even making it out of the warehouse: "I'd say 95% of boxes of clamshell lettuce I see at Costco are already going bad while sitting there in a store."

Another Redditor pointed out that customers can save on many grocery items at Costco but are likely better off buying produce elsewhere. "The only reason I'd get any produce there is if I just needed one or two things and didn't want to make a separate stop," they wrote. Another chimed in, sharing, "I've had to return fresh produce three to four times the last couple of weeks. We now look through the bags and boxes before purchasing. $11 for a box of regular blackberries, they better be perfect."

Alcohol

Though laws and regulations vary by state, Costco will accept alcohol returns where applicable. The club's website states, "Costco does not accept returns on cigarettes or alcohol where prohibited by law," so check your local regulations before attempting alcohol returns.

At warehouses in states that allow for alcohol returns, employees are quick to mention the volume of returns they see. One employee talked on Reddit about the influx of alcohol returns they see during wedding seasons. When unopened alcohol returns are permitted, the large influx appears to be from unopened bottles as a result of purchasing too many for an event. It's not the easiest return to resell, but if it falls under Costco's return policy, the warehouse chain will take the items back.

Meat & Fish

Similar to fresh produce, many Costco Members are discouraged by the short shelf life of the meat and fish purchased at their warehouses. Though you can find quality meat products at Costco, customers point out that the products frequently go bad before the best-by date.

One Costco member shared on Reddit, "I've been taking back a lot of meat that smells bad before the Best Buy date. Not sure if it's just a thing at my store, but I'm not paying $60 for a package of meat and throwing it away. It will stink up my fridge for a week until I drive the three minutes back to Costco and return it."

The same can be said of some unfortunate encounters with fish purchased at Costco. Another member wrote on Reddit, "Salmon has been doing this a lot recently. Terrible fish smell four or five days before the sell-by date."

Refrigerators & Freezers

For many home cooks, the refrigerator is the heart of the kitchen, keeping important ingredients fresh before cooking. Refrigerators and freezers are among the many large appliances you can purchase at Costco. Still, many members have taken to the internet to warn others to do their research before purchasing. One Costco employee on Reddit noted "the bad luck of literally three out of five members that call in and ask to return an appliance."

This is not necessarily Costco's fault, as shoppers single out brands that cause headaches. One shopper shared their experience buying a Galaz freezer at Costco, writing on Reddit, "My garage freezer just died at 6 months. Found a thread on them; apparently, the fan fails in all of them." Another unsatisfied customer highlighted one brand in particular on Reddit, stating, "I bought a Samsung fridge once, never again." Buyers should exercise caution and make educated shopping choices to avoid the hassle of needing to head back to their local Costco to return a large appliance.

Small Automated Kitchen Appliances

Automated gadgets bring a lot of convenience to home cooks, but there are times when the manual version is the way to go. Costco shoppers have had negative experiences with these tools, with many winding in the return bin. One shopper shared their experience with an automatic wine opener they bought at Costco, saying on Reddit, "I've purchased 3. I don't know why I can't learn my lesson. Same with the auto salt and pepper shakers. I just want them so badly that I keep spraying and praying!"

Air Fryers

Just like their larger counterparts, smaller countertop kitchen appliances are relied on for preparing meals on a daily basis. The rise in the popularity of the air fryer means countless Costco members are adding them to their shopping carts, but a good deal of them wind up bringing them back. One customer shared an anecdotal observation on Reddit: "Not an employee, but I see a lot of air fryers being returned." Another Costco shopper agreed, offering one possible explanation for the prevalence of air fryer returns: "The honeymoon period on these is short when you realize you have a big countertop appliance and no room to store it."

Televisions

Like other large appliances, televisions are another frequent return, though not necessarily at the fault of the warehouse. In some instances, user error can result in a trip back to Costco, as one employee explained on Reddit: "People stuff them in their car that's too small to safely transport it, and it cracks or breaks on the way home. Or they can't figure out a smart TV, or they regret buying a cheap TV. We sell a couple of TVs every day but probably get four to five in returns in the same time."

Hoses

An important tool for homeowners is a reliable hose to help water lawns and plants, clean surfaces, and supply water for any number of outdoor uses. Kinks can feel like a necessary evil when working with a hose, but multiple kink-free hoses are on the market, including at Costco, to help alleviate the headache. However, Costco shoppers repeatedly mention their hose as one purchase they end up returning. One member shared on Reddit, "When we returned our kink-free hose we purchased online (it was defective), the employee told us not to repurchase it because they get returned all the time."

Another Costco member shared the frequency of hose returns, adding, "I went through 3 of those lightweight, expandable hoses from them. I really wanted it to work because they were great, but all of them ended up leaking in, like, 30 to 60 days. The third one had the top straight-up detach completely. For two of the returns I did, the employee commented on how they get returned all the time." To drive the point home, another Member chimed in and shared, "I've only ever returned one item to Costco because it sucked—it was this hose."