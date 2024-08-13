25 Name-Brand Items at Costco You Should Always Buy

There are so many reasons to pay for a Costco membership: cheap gasoline, free food samples, and all sorts of good-quality, low-priced grocery items bearing the retailer's popular in-house brand, Kirkland Signature. But, ultimately, many shoppers join America's leading warehouse club to save money on products they would already buy at other stores. We're talking about the big-name brand items that Costco sells in bulk, often at substantial savings.

I'll admit my original membership decision was based on good deals for name-brand paper towels, toilet paper, and detergent. With rising prices impacting many grocery items, it's a smart idea to take a peek at Costco to see if the club already sells what you love at a lower rate.

Of course, not every deal at Costco is right for everyone. Many popular products come in very big quantities and only save you money when used to their full potential. Perishable foods, in particular, may prove problematic. For instance, if your household isn't big enough or hungry enough to polish off a three-pound tub of cream cheese before it spoils, then you should probably stick to the smaller size from a traditional supermarket. By the same token, stocking up on shelf-stable items only makes sense when you have enough space to store them.

With careful consideration, however, you may find tremendous value in buying many of your favorite name-brand items at Costco versus a regular grocery store. Here are 25 popular items that are excellent buys at Costco—especially if they are already on your list!

Hebrew National Hot Dogs

Nutrition : (Per 1 Frank)

Calories : 150

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g, Trans Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 480 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 6 g

Packages of kosher Hebrew National hot dogs cost between $5 on the cheaper end up to $7 for a single 12-ounce package. At Costco, you can get four 12-ounce packages for $11.99 at the warehouse—that's less than what it will cost you for two packages elsewhere. Hot dogs freeze really well, so don't be afraid to stock up for any summer grilling.

Kraft Mac & Cheese

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 360

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 710 mg

Carbs : 49 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 10 g

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is a staple in many households and although Costco carries a variety of mac options, it's hard not to come back to this one on price. It's not expensive to buy a single box, you can usually find one for around $1 or so, but at the warehouse you'll get 18 boxes for $14.89, which works out to be around 83 cents each. This is one product that can easily be stored for a long time and is worth stocking up.

Chobani Less Sugar Greek Yogurt Cups

Nutrition :

Strawberry (Per 5.3-oz. Serving)

Calories : 120

Fat : 3 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 50 mg

Carbs : 11 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 12 g

Buying individual cups of Greek yogurt can add up when it costs you around $1.39 to $1.59 for a 5.3-ounce cup. At Costco, you're getting the same size cup for around 85 cents a cup. In this variety pack of 16, you'll get four of each flavor: strawberry, raspberry, blueberry, and vanilla cinnamon.

Nutella

Nutrition : (Per 2 Tbsp)

Calories : 200

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 15 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 21 g)

Protein : 2 g

Nutella isn't cheap, running about 30 cents an ounce at a typical store, but at Costco, you can get the popular hazelnut spread for closer to 20 cents an ounce. You get a pack of two, massive 33.5-ounce jars for $13.80 at the warehouse. That works out to less than $7 each—not too far off from what you'd pay at somewhere like Target for a single, smaller, 26.5-ounce jar ($7.99). If you move through Nutella at a swift pace, it's a worth-it Costco buy.

Häagen-Dazs ice cream bars

Nutrition :

Vanilla Milk Chocolate Almond (Per 1 Bar)

Calories : 270

Fat : 19 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 40 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 4 g

Häagen-Dazs is certainly a premium ice cream option, generally with the price tag to match. In regular grocery stores, these vanilla milk chocolate almond bars can cost as much as $1.75 per bar. At Costco, you can get a 15-pack for $13.89. That's less than $1 per bar!

Magic Spoon Fruity Cereal

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cup)

Calories : 150

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 160 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 13 g

Magic Spoon cereal is incredibly expensive but for those looking for a high-protein keto-friendly option, it is one of the most popular out there. Most places it will cost you closer to $1.21 an ounce whereas Costco brings that down to close to 82 cents. You can get two, seven-ounce bags for $11.49 at the warehouse.

Rao's Marinara Sauce

Nutrition : (Per 1/2 Cup Serving)

Calories : 100

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 420 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 2 g

This delicious pasta sauce has gone up a few dollars since its debut at Costco a few years back, but it's still a fantastic deal. At the typical grocery store, it will cost you over $7 for a 24-ounce jar. At Costco, you'll get two 28-ounce jars for $11.99 making it feel almost like a buy one-get one situation.

Dawn Powerwash

This Dawn product is one you'll want in your kitchen—and laundry room: it's great for stains! Costco is the place to grab it. Most stores sell a 16-ounce bottle for around $5 but at Costco you'll get a 21.5-ounce bottle, plus a two 21.5-ounce ounce refills for less waste. All three cost $12.99. It works out to around 20 cents an ounce, about 10 cents cheaper per ounce versus the average store. This one is worth stocking up on.

Duracell Powerboost Batteries AA

Batteries aren't cheap and although it is rumored that Duracell makes Costco's Kirkland Signature-brand batteries, sometimes you just want to be loyal to the real thing. Batteries in regular stores usually run around 60 cents a battery. This 40-pack costs $20.99 at the warehouse, meaning you are paying closer to 45 cents per battery.

Tide with Downy Liquid Detergent

The size of detergent you'll find at Costco isn't necessarily bigger than somewhere like Target, but you will save a few dollars. For the same gallon-plus jug, it'll run you about $22.99 at Target, whereas Costco has it for $19.99. With the amount of laundry we all do, a few dollars matters!

Ziploc Variety Pack

It's not always easy to compare apples to apples with variety packs, but if you look at the slider bags individually at other stores, you're netting out at around 13 cents per bag. Costco takes that price down to about 10 cents per bag, giving you a box that has both quart- and gallon-size slider bags, 166 of them in totla, for $16.79.

Kodiak Cakes Pancake and Waffle Mix

Nutrition : (Per 1/2 Cup Serving)

Calories : 220

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 450 mg

Carbs : 37 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 15 g

This package of Kodiak Cakes pancake and waffle mix is a Costco must-buy. At the warehouse, you'll get plenty of mix in three bags, working out to be around 18 cents an ounce, where it'll run you about 33 cents an ounce at a regular store. This versatile mix can also be used for muffins and cookies and should last a long time with proper storage.

Claritin

It's always a good idea to look to Costco for any medication purchases. Although the generic Kirkland Signature variety is often the cheapest option, if you prefer to go name brand you are still getting a far better deal than buying at a traditional store. A 100 pack of Claritin costs $54.99 at Walgreens. Here you can get 70 pills for $33.99. That works out to be almost 16 cents cheaper per pill.

Dave's Killer Bread

Nutrition :

21 Grains & Seeds (Per 1 Slice)

Calories : 110

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 5 g

If Dave's Killer Bread is your loaf of choice, it's hard not to purchase it exclusively at Costco. One 27-ounce loaf costs around $7 to $7.50 in a traditional grocery store and at Costco you are getting two loaves for $8.69. Hard to want to pass that one up for this high protein, organic bread.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kerrygold Irish Butter

Nutrition : (Per 1 Tbsp Serving)

Calories : 100

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 100 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

Kerrygold Irish Butter is so good, but it certainly has a price tag to match its quality. For one pound in most stores, it'll run you close to $9 a box. At Costco, you'll get double that for $13.99 in the warehouse. It'll save you at least a few bucks, if not more.

Cheerios

Nutrition : (Per 1.5 Cup Serving)

Calories : 140

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 190 mg

Carbs : 29 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 5 g

If you are a frequent cereal eater, Costco is the place to stock up. A box of cereal is expensive these days and at a regular grocery store a 20-ounce box of Cheerios runs between $6 and $8. At Costco, you'll get two 20.35-ounce bags for $6.89, essentially getting the second bag for free. Cereal doesn't last forever, but if you'll go through it, you'd be foolish not to snag this deal.

King Arthur All Purpose Flour

Nutrition : (Per 1/4 Cup Serving)

Calories : 110

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 4 g

If you're a baker, you're not going to want to miss this deal on one of the best flours on the market: King Arthur. It'll last longer if you store it in an airtight container, so you may want to transfer after purchase. A five-pound bag in the store will run you over $5, so getting a 12 pound-bag for under $10 at the warehouse is a steal.

Tillamook Cracker Cuts

Nutrition :

Medium Cheddar (Per Serving)

Calories : 120

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 200 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 6 g

You'll find a variety of great deals on Tillamook cheeses at Costco whether you want a whole block or individually sliced cracker cuts. Since these cuts debuted at Costco, I probably go through them weekly. (Don't judge!) You get a variety of three cheeses so make sure you like Pepper Jack, aged white cheddar, and regular cheddar, but instead of paying over $4 for one container, you'll get 3 for $8.99, essentially a buy-two, get-one-free situation.

Clorox Wipes

When Clorox wipes are on sale, it's an absolute steal. (They are often discounted for back-to-school season, lowering the price from $18.79 to $14.99). Even when they aren't, it's still a better deal than at most stores. You get five canisters, or a total of 425 wipes, for around three cents per wipe. It's closer to seven cents per wipe at other stores. Costco's version comes with both lemon scent and fresh scent but, ultimately, they all do the same thing: kill germs.

Heinz Condiments

Nutrition :

Simply Tomato Ketchup (Per 1 Tbsp Serving)

Calories : 20

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 4 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 0 g

Even if you don't ever touch the relish, this grill pack is a steal. One 31-ounce bottle of Heinz Simply Ketchup normally retails for about $6.50, but at Costco you get two of them, plus mustard and relish for $8.89. Sure, it's great for grilling, but it's also great for year-round dipping and topping, too.

Organic Triscuit

Nutrition : (Per 6 Crackers)

Calories : 120

Fat : 3.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 160 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 3 g

I won't tell you how many boxes my household goes through in a week, but I will tell you getting these crackers at Costco is a steal. A regular box of organic Triscuit crackers is around $5 a box at a regular store, and that's usually for seven ounces instead of nine. At Costco, you'll get four boxes for $11.69—a total steal even if you don't inhale them as quickly as my family does.

Children's Motrin

It turns out even if children are smaller, their medicine is just as expensive. If you need to buy a bottle of children's Motrin in a pinch—and, if you're a parent, there are plenty of times when you will—you'll be shelling out close to $9 for one bottle. If you can plan ahead, however, Costco has a three-pack of the liquid stuff for $12.99.

Starbucks Liquid Coffee Creamer

Nutrition :

Caramel Macchiato (Per 1 Tbsp Serving)

Calories : 40

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 5 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 0 g

If Starbucks caramel creamer is your jam, you'll want to get it at Costco. One fan on Reddit wrote of the caramel macchiato flavor, "Yesterday I found this bad boy $8.59 for 58oz vs $6.29 for 28oz at my local target. So happy I could cry!" The exact flavor sometimes varies, but when it's available, the caramel macchiato version is a beloved treat indeed.

Perfect Bar

Nutrition : (Per 1 Bar)

Calories : 340

Fat : 19 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 50 mg

Carbs : 27 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 19 g)

Protein : 17 g

If you are into these refrigerated meal-replacement bars made with protein and honey, then you know that they are incredibly expensive. Starbucks sells them for $4.25 each, if you grab one on the go, and you'll find a box of four at Target for $9.49. So, if you must have these bars, Costco is the way to go. Costco sells variety packs of 12 for $19.99 at the warehouse, which may seem a lot for protein bars, but for this precious brand, it's a steal!

Eggo Waffles

Nutrition : (Per 2 Waffles)

Calories : 180

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 330 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 4 g

You better Leggo my Eggo if you are paying grocery store prices on these waffles. Oftentimes it will set you back $3 for a box of 10. At those prices, you'd be paying around $20 for 72 waffles instead of the $9.99 at Costco. The waffles come in sleeve so you only have to open a package at once, protecting the others from freezer burning too fast. If you love the quick morning option of a freezer waffle, this Costco box is for you.