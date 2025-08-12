11 Costco Items So Cheap Now, Shoppers are “Stocking Up”

Costco shoppers expect fantastic deals year-round, but once in a while a product will be put on clearance or a special sale, and fans go wild. From highly-rated snacks to incredible desserts, members stock up whenever they see the price drop on these must-have items. Eagle-eyed shoppers take note of these bargains and often post them on social media in an act of true kindness to their fellow members. Here are 11 Costco items so cheap right now shoppers are stocking up.

The SnakYard Organic Sweet Potato Sticks

The SnakYard Organic Sweet Potato Sticks are on sale for $11.19—some shoppers dislike them but those who love them are thrilled to stock up. “Our store sells these pretty well, half the employees snack on them. I think it might be a location thing,” one Redditor said. “My toddler loves to gnaw on these. I couldn’t find them at my local Costco when the sale started, but I’ll definitely be sticking up before the sale ends. Not sure why so much hate about these. If you’ve had dried persimmon, it’s similar with a bit firmer texture,” another commented.

Red’s Breakfast Burrito

Costco shoppers love the quality and price point of the Red’s Breakfast Burritos, which come in a variety of flavors including Turkey, Sausage, and Egg. “They are my breakfast go to. Loaded with meat and cheese oh baby. I prefer the turkey sausage ones but the chicken sausage and green chili is good as well,” one member said.

Kirkland Signature Original Bratwurst

One shopper found the Kirkland Signature Original Bratwurst on sale for $3.97 per 3.5 lb package. “We got a whole box of 9 packages (14 brats per package),” the Costco member shared on Reddit. “That is an absurd deal. Good for you,” another responded.

Senoble French Creme Brulee

Costco has the Senoble French Creme Brulee for an insane deal right now. “Picked up 3 crème brûlée for $0.97!” said an excited shopper who found the dessert at the Pittsfield Township Costco in Ann Arbor MI. “OMG. How did you stop at 3 I would have bought a case worth. These are decent for the regular price,” another responded.

RELATED: 7 Costco Staples Healthy Shoppers Say They Can’t Live Without



Kirkland Signature Macadamia Clusters

One shopper found the Kirkland Signature Macadamia Clusters on clearance for just $6.97. “Kirkland Macadamia Chocolate spotted at Redmond WA. They’re so good!” the shopper said. “These never expire … because they always get eaten first,” another commented.

Blanton’s Bourbon

Costco has Blanton’s Bourbon for just $64.99 at some locations (it’s usually sold for around $150). “Blanton’s Bourbon in San Diego (Santee). Real good price for Blanton’s,” one shopper noticed. “Ive worked for Costco for nearly 30 years and my location has only gotten Blanton’s in twice,” another Redditor commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Organic Coconut Water

The Kirkland Signature Organic Coconut Water is worth stocking up on, even if it disappears fast. “My wife drinks through the stash like crazy where we have to stock up quite often, to a point where I’m starting to wonder where I can source something similar, that’s less costly. Each case is like $10 for 6 and that’s like gone in a week,” one shopper said.

Kirkland Signature Pinot Grigio

Costco shoppers cannot believe the price point on the $5 Kirkland Signature Pinot Grigio. “It’s a great option at $5. Wouldn’t guess it was that cheap when you taste it. Usually stock up on it when I go,” one Redditor said. “Much better than I would have thought! I typically stock up. Can’t go wrong at that price,” another agreed.

Kirkland Signature Croissants

The Kirkland Signature Butter Croissants are still one of the best deals in store. “I just made a croissant sandwich with tuna, onions, mayo, black pepper, havarti cheese and spring lettuce mix and it was SO GOOD. It tasted like I bought it at a fancy cafe. Costco croissants when they’re fresh are something else. All the other ingredients I used were organic so that helped a lot too,” one Redditor said.

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

Pirate Chicken Dog Toy

Costco members are thrilled with the return of the Pirate Chicken Dog Toy for just $12.49 (they are $24.99 each in Canada!) “I’ve been looking for the giant chicken dog toy for over a year and I know others were too—my dog is obsessed! They’re back!” one happy shopper said. “Just bought one on a whim and it looks like I will need to stock up,” another responded.

Costco Gas

Costco gas prices continue to be impressive, customers say. “My membership has been paid multiple times over just in fuel savings,” one Redditor shared. “Rough math, it’s about .35 cents spread between Costco gas and other fuel stations in my area. I drive a lot for work and fill up several times a week, equating to around 30 gallons a week. I estimate I’m saving between $500-$550 annually by purchasing all my fuel at Costco which pays for my executive membership multiple times over.”