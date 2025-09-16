7 Best Costco Items With Steep Price Drops This Week

Costco‘s frequent sales and special bargains are worth keeping an eye on because you never know when your favorite item will suddenly go down in price. The warehouse chain frequently marks down highly-rated products, making a trip to the store worth it to stock up on whatever is on sale that week. So what should members grab? From fan-favorite collagen supplements to a must-have vacuum cleaner, these deals are hot right now. Here are seven of the best Costco items with steep price drops this week.

M&M’s, Snickers and More Chocolate Candy Bars

Costco shoppers can get a 30-count variety pack of M&M’s, Snickers and More Chocolate Candy Bars for $26.49 down from $33.99. “We have lots of kids trick or treating at Halloween and one of their favorites are what’s in this box. It’s great when these are on sale,” one member said.

Babybel Mini Snack Cheese

Fan-favorite Babybel Mini Snack Cheese is on sale for $10.54 down from $15.74 (the White Cheddar variety is also on sale). “I love em. I buy the big packs at Costco and they’re great for a mid afternoon snack to tide me over to dinner,” one shopper said. “They are pretty tasty too.”

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides

A 1.5 lb container of Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides is on sale for $28.99 down from $34.99. “My husband and I use this everyday! Have noticed more hair and nail growth. Mixes well and taste is not even noticeable in our coffee or tea,” one shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal + Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

If you’re in the market for a new vacuum cleaner, the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal + Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is on sale for $439.99 down from $549.99—that’s a cool $110 discount. “I love my new Dyson10. I had the 8 and found that the battery lasted about 40 minutes,” one Costco shopper said. “The 10 is lasting at least an hour which means that I can clean my whole house easily in one day. It is light weight and easy to use and does a terrific job cleaning. I’m very happy!!”

Royal Asia Prawn Hacao

The raved-about Royal Asia Prawn Hacao is on sale for $14.40 down from $18.40. “I’ve been speed eating my way through these, bought two boxes when they first went on sale, and am going back tomorrow for another two boxes,” one Redditor said. “They aren’t chinatown quality, for sure, but they’re at least local restaurant quality, imo. Factor in the price, and it’s pretty much a no-brainer.”

Charmin Ultra Strong Bath Tissue

Costco shoppers who don’t like the Kirkland Signature toilet paper will be happy to see the Charmin Ultra Strong Bath Tissue is now on sale for $27.49 down from $33.99. “We used to use Charmin Blue but once trying this we won’t go back. It’s strong without the fluff. I wish you still carried it in the warehouse though,” one shopper said.

Sealy Posturepedic Pro Lincoln Heights 14″ Mattress

If you’re looking for a new mattress, the Sealy Posturepedic Pro Lincoln Heights 14″ Firm or Plush Mattress is on sale for $699.99, down from $869.99. That’s a nice $170 discount! “This bed is definitely firm and supportive, but has a bit of softness on the top to be comfortable,” one shopper said. “If you needed more softness over the firmness, you could easily add an egg crate and it would be just right, but I haven’t needed that after a few weeks on it now. The price of this mattress can’t be beat, either.”