Shopping for a mattress, vacuum, laptop, toilet paper, or even just back-to-school snacks? Head over to Costco, where there are crazy savings on top of the warehouse’s everyday unbeatable prices. This month the markdowns are serious, ranging from hundreds off Apple products to $6 off Charmin toilet paper. Here are 11 Costco items that feel like a steal right now.

Roborock QX Revo Robot Vacuum and Mop with Multifunctional Dock

On the market for a new robot vacuum? Roborock QX Revo Robot Vacuum and Mop with Multifunctional Dock is $459.99 after $120 off, including free shipping. One shopper calls the gadget “quietly life-changing.” In their review they write: ” If you can’t find or don’t want to make the time to vacuum and mop regularly, this thing is smart enough to do 90-95% of it while you’re sleeping or out of the house. You have to straighten up in order to free up the floor space to clean, but I see that as a good thing: we didn’t do enough it in my house before we got this Roborock, and having clean floors is all the incentive we needed to finally commit to doing it more often. This thing is effective, smart, and easy to use if you’re technologically literate enough to use a sophisticated smart phone app. I’ll probably buy another for my 2nd floor if Costco offers it again.”

Caraway 11-piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware & Bakeware Set

Oprah has endorsed Caraway pans. Right now, Costco has a serious deal on this 11-piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware & Bakeware Set in your color choice. Take $116 off, just $459.99, until August 10. It comes with a 10.5″ Skillet, 3qt Saucepan with Lid, 4.5qt Sauté Pan with Lid, 6.5qt Dutch Oven with Lid, Modular Cookware Rack, Canvas Lid Holder, 18″ X 13″ Baking Sheet, 10″ X 15″ Baking Sheet, 12 Cup Muffin Pan, 9″ X 13″ Rectangular Pan, Bakeware Storage Rack, and Cooling Rack.

Charmin Ultra Soft Bath Tissue

Stock up on toilet paper this month. Charmin Ultra Soft Bath Tissue is an excellent deal. Get 30 rolls of the 213-sheet tissue, both clog-safe and septic-safe, for $6 off in-warehouse and online.

MacBook Air Laptop (13-inch), Apple M4 chip

Many Apple products are on sale right now, including the MacBook Air Laptop (13-inch), Apple M4 chip, Built for Apple Intelligence. Take $150 off starting at $799.99. “Electronics are heavy but the MacBook Air is truly light, with no compromise in what I want to do with my laptop. It’s the closest I can get to a tablet type of device with an attached keyboard and it more than meets the mark,” writes a shopper.

Frito Lay Classic Mixf

This Frito Lay Classic Mix has 54 bags of the most popular chips and is perfect for back-to-school lunches. The big box includes 12 Cheetos, 4 Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream, 4 Lay’s Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips, 7 Fritos Original Corn Chips, 8 Lay’s Classic Potato Chips, 7 Doritos Cool Ranch Flavored Tortilla Chips, and 12 Doritos Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips, and is currently $5 off.

nutribullet Pro Plus Blender

Get the school year started on a healthy note. The nutribullet Pro Plus Blender, Matte Black

Is $69.99 after $30 off. “I bought this one to use as my travel blender for making my smoothies every day. I was pleasantly surprised to find that this little guy is a ‘workhorse;. I’m very pleased with the power. NutriBullet has never failed me, while I have burned more than one Ninja out. I put them through a lot of work!” one shopper says.

Samsung 75″ Class – The Frame Pro Series

Costco shoppers love The Frame TVs, and the Samsung 75″ Class – The Frame Pro Series – Neo QLED 4K Mini LED – Art Mode Vision AI Smart TV is on sale now for $2,699.99, including delivery and the Allstate 3-Year Protection Plan Bundle for 5 years of total coverage. “I was really excited to try the new Frame Pro and be an early adopter! Compared to the previous Frame TV, this model is a big step up—it’s the first to feature Neo QLED (mini LEDs) for a brighter, more vibrant picture, and it introduces a wireless One Connect box for a cleaner setup,” a shopper writes.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chosen Foods Avocado Oil and Spray

Chosen Foods avocado oil products are wildly popular and a favorite of mine, and they are on sale this month – $4.20 off! My pantry is always stocked with a massive Chosen Foods Avocado Oil bottle and a few of the Avocado Oil Sprays, the best cooking oil spray I have found to cook everything from stir fry to eggs.

Nature’s Made Supplements

Vitamins and supplements are always way cheaper at Costco, but you can save even more this month. Nature’s Made supplements are seriously marked down. Magnesium is $4.50 off, CholestOff is $5.50 off, and D3 $3 off.

Tempur-Pedic Supreme 11.5″ Medium Hybrid Mattress

Costco is the place to shop for high-end mattresses. Get the Tempur-Pedic Supreme 11.5″ Medium Hybrid Mattress Only, King for just $2,199.99 delivered alon with a $300 Costco Shop Card. The price includes delivery, setup, and haul away. “High quality comfort you come to expect from the brand. It stays cool over night. Motion transfer is minimal. Perfect for a couple when one partner likes soft but the other firm. We have zero regrets. You will save a ton of money on this compared to buying literally the same exact mattress with a different name at the local stores. Quit researching mattresses and just buy it,” one shopper says.

Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Chunks

Costco shoppers love Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Chunks, which are a bit better (but more expensive) than the Kirkland Signature brand. Stock up while they are on sale. The nuggets, $4.50 off, are made with chicken breast only and are actual chunks of meat. They contain no antibiotics, hormones, steroids, artificial ingredients, or preservatives.