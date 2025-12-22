Costco has quietly lowered prices on popular groceries, gifts, and appliances.

It seems as if everything is getting more expensive. However, Costco is trying to turn that around. The warehouse has been secretly lowering prices on everything from Kirkland Signature essentials to gadgets and appliances. During a recent earnings call, CFO Gary Millerchip said, “As always, our goal is to be the first to lower prices when we see opportunities to do so.” On the same call, he announced new, lower prices on a few items. Here are 11 Costco items that just got a big price drop.

Kirkland Signature Chicken Pot Pie

One of the most popular deli items has recently become more affordable. Kirkland Signature Chicken Pot Pie fell from $4.29 to $3.99 per pound this year.

Kirkland Signature Bacon

Costco bacon is widely regarded as excellent and offers great value compared to other stores. This year, Kirkland Signature Bacon dropped from $18.99 to $16.99 per packet, a $2 price reduction.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Whipped Cream

Just in time for the holiday season, Costco lowered the price on a popular dessert topping. Kirkland Signature Whipped Cream three-packs fell from $10.49 to $8.99.

Kirkland Signature Walnuts

A popular nut also saw a price decrease. Kirkland Signature three-pound walnut bags dropped from $14.49 to $12.99.

Nuwave Hot Brew Temperature Control Mug With Brewing System

There are also lots of items on sale for the holidays. Nuwave Hot Brew Temperature Control Mug With Brewing System, $79.99 after $20 off, makes an excellent gift for coffee and tea drinkers. “I love that I can adjust the temperature by the exact degree for my hot drink. It keeps my drink at the perfect temperature and it stays warm for hours,” one shopper says. “I bought this mug for the winter, and it was exactly what I needed for the holidays! The USB-C charging is quick, allowing my mug to stay charged and hot for hours. I also love the feel and durability of it. Currently my favorite mug to use!” another adds.

Kirkland Signature Extra-Large Absorbent Pads

In the “new lower prices” section of the Costco website, Kirkland Signature Extra-Large Absorbent Pads, 30 in L x 23 in W, 100-count, are listed at an all-time low of $19.99. “We have 5 little dogs. These are nice and larger than the previous ones they stocked. I don’t know why the negative reviews. They work great and are a great value,” writes a shopper. “The Kirkland puppy pads are large and don’t leak unlike other brands I used. Purchase them knowing this is a quality product from Costco’s house brand,” another adds.

Mrs. Prindables Festive Holiday Caramel Apple Gift Set

There are still deals left on holiday food-related gift baskets. Mrs. Prindables Festive Holiday Caramel Apple Gift Set, 4.5 lbs Total, is just $44.99 delivered after $20 off. “These were the hit of the holiday season for us. Everyone loved this unique treat and commented on it to us. They don’t last too long once received however, so you have about a week to finish them once opened. But the layers of caramel and chocolate were delicious and generous. We will definitely order next season for our special friends,” writes a shopper.

Aleve

Aleve Naproxen Sodium 220 mg. Pain Reliever/Fever Reducer, 160 Liquid Gels, recently reduced in price to $23.79. “I have tried a lot of pain relievers. I really like Alleve liquid gels for when I get a lower back ache after doing yardwork or similar. I am fairly large at 265lb and at times I only need to take one gel to do the job. Most of the time I do take 2 gels. It should not be used as part of a daily pain relief regimen. But if you do something dumb and start hurting, these are a solid go-to fix,” writes a shopper.

Frigidaire Self Cleaning Bullet Ice Maker, 26 lbs

The Frigidaire Self-Cleaning Bullet Ice Maker, 26 lbs, just plunged to $75.99. “We have a small refrigerator and needed a different option. This little machine works great. The ice tastes very good because it is not freezing in the freezer, and it does not pick up any flavors. It is efficient. I make ice in it about once a week and put the ice into Ziploc bags in the freezer. It seems more sanitary to me because I put my filtered water in the reservoir, and there is no water sitting in a feed line. I would definitely buy it again,” writes a shopper.

OLLY Kids Multivitamin & Probiotic

OLLY Kids Multivitamin & Probiotic, 160 Gummies, is now $21.99. “My child loves these!” writes a shopper. “Love it! My child takes these and it has Choline which is good for kids brain development. Also has probiotic as well as other vitamins.”

Ninja Swirl by CREAMi Ice Cream & Soft Serve Maker

And finally, the Ninja Swirl by CREAMi Ice Cream & Soft Serve Maker, with 13 One-Touch Programs and a Costco Shop Card included, was reduced to $299.99 just in time for Christmas. “So much fun to use! I’ve made 3 recipes in 3 days-high protein, creamy, and delicious. Some reviewers said it was hard to use and hard to clean, but I’m not finding that at all. I’m very glad I purchased this,” writes a shopper. “This is the single greatest thing I’ve ever purchased! I would like to go door to door for the rest of my life sharing the joy this machine has brought my family! Unreal!” adds another.