Costco is an excellent resource for essential household items like paper towels, toilet paper, diapers, and bulk, inexpensive meat. However, the warehouse also sells fancier items that are surprisingly affordable. From viral home design dupes to high-quality meat and pantry items that cost less than half the price of a gourmet market, here are 6 Costco items that look expensive but are surprisingly cheap.

Ravena Floor Mirror

The Anthropologie Gleaming Primrose mirror is one of the most popular interior design items of the decade. The Ravena, a 30" x 65" floor mirror, is a near-perfect dupe in every way but the price. At $249.99 including delivery, the metal and cast iron mirror is about $1,000 less than the original.

Rastelli's Steaks 8-Pack

When you hear the words "grass-fed Angus beef," it sounds so bougie, right? This box of Rastelli's antibiotic free steaks includes two individually wrapped 5 oz. Filet Mignon Steaks, 10 oz. NY Strip Steaks, 10 oz. Ribeye Steaks, 6 oz. Sirloin Steaks, and also two 1 oz. Packs of Pink Himalayan Sea Salt is just $99.99 after a $20 manufacturer's savings valid through 3/31/25 – or about $12.50 per steak. The variety pack lasts up to a year when frozen.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Nielsen-Massey Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Extract

Nielsen-Massey Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Extract is considered one of the finest vanilla extracts in the world. Until March 28, Costco is selling at two-pack of 8 oz. bottles for $10 off, bringing the price down to $39.99 or about $20 per bottle, including shipping and handling. Over at Williams Sonoma, the same set of two will cost you more than double – $95.90. Shelf life is three years, so feel free to stock up.

H+B Dolce Brezza Hand Soap

Shoppers are going wild over this four H+B Dolce Brezza Hand Soaps set, which is in warehouses now. The gorgeously designed bottles are filled with fragrant soap, and each bottle averages about $2.50.

Kirkland Signature Bed Sheets

Kirkland Signature sheets make it onto most Best Bedding lists for a reason – they are shockingly cheap for such a high thread count. Costco shoppers maintain the 680-thread-count sheets, available in multiple colors and sizes, are as comfy as they come and last forever.

Henredon Murphy Swivel Boucle Chair

The Henredon Murphy Swivel Boucle Chair, $399.99 online and just $249.99 according to shoppers, recently went viral for all the right reasons. The boucle chair is comfy and looks ultra chic in almost any space. Get yours before they sell out.