I spend several hours a week researching and writing about the best grocery deals, ranging from everyday bargains to limited-time sales. Out of all the stores that run sales, Costco offers some of the deepest discounts. However, not all of the items the warehouse sells get marked down. In fact, there are entire Reddit feeds devoted to Costco shoppers venting their frustrations and sharing which products they wish would finally go on sale. Here are 7 Costco items shoppers say never go on sale but wish they did.

Fairlife Shakes

If there’s one item that gets mentioned repeatedly, it’s Fairlife protein shakes, one of my personal favorite products at the warehouse. It’s likely the product rarely goes on sale because it’s so popular, it’s hard to keep it in stock. “This product is very good but rarely in stock. Costco, please do better with keeping this item stocked in your stores,” writes one shopper. “The best pre-made protein shakes on the market right now. This costco size is the best bang for your buck when it is in stock, my husband and I stalk the website waiting for a restock anytime we run out haha,” adds another.

Sensodyne Toothpaste

Oral care lovers are united in one complaint: Sensodyne, the sensitive toothpaste, is rarely discounted. “I’ve never seen Sensodyne on sale,” complained u/moneypenny88. “If they put Sensodyne on sale they’d sell out immediately,” echoed u/Caturday_Everyday. “They’d lose a couple bucks each on the sale price but would gain a huge percentage in sales that month.”

11 Costco Products That Shoppers Say Are Secretly Luxury

Gasoline

Costo has the best deal in town on gasoline. But unfortunately, it doesn’t go on sale. “Gas,” wrote u/inartuculate-bug, succinctly, in the Reddit feed centered around items people wish would go on sale. Others pointed out there are money-saving hacks: “If you use the Costco Visa… you get cash back at the end of the year,” said u/mctCat. “I get about $400/year back”.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Prime Meats

The meat department rarely has any sales, even as meat nears its sell-by date. “Prime meats,” said u/Zer0F2Give. “Sam’s Club regularly will discount prime cuts… I load up big time,” noted u/scoresman101. “This annoys me about Costco,” added u/Athlete_Senior. “Prepared foods within a day of the sell-by date are not discounted”.

Kirkland Signature Ultra Soft Toilet Paper

Shoppers swear by Kirkland Signature Ultra Soft Toilet Paper. Their only complaint? It rarely goes on sale. “Move over, royalty—this is the deluxe upgrade everyone needs! Kirkland Signature Ultra Soft Bath Tissue is like wrapping yourself in a cloud spun by angels. It’s soft, strong, and doesn’t quit halfway through the job (unlike some budget imposters). With 36 glorious rolls, I now have enough TP to survive a zombie apocalypse, an unexpected houseguest invasion, or another 2020-style hoarding frenzy. The two-ply strength ensures no unfortunate mishaps, while the plush softness keeps things feeling fancy. Would I recommend it? Absolutely. Would I fight a Costco crowd to get another pack? You bet. 10/10—this is the gold standard of bath tissue,” writes a shopper.

Bibigo White Rice Bowls

Another pantry staple people, including myself, wish would go on sale more often are Bibigo rice bowls. “It’s been forever since the Bibigo white rice bowls have been on sale,” wrote u/moneypenny88. When they do, stock up. They make dinner time super easy.

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

The “Essentials”

While the “essentials – Organic milk, yogurt, and eggs!” are cheaper at Costco than other places, they don’t go on sale. This includes the popular Greek yogurt. “It just went up in price at my club! $6.79 to $6.99,” one person says.