Are you as surprised as I am that there is only a little over a week left of September? Labor Day weekend was just yesterday. Yet, here we are, nearing October. It has been such an exciting month for Costco shoppers, as the store’s aisles have been filling up with fall-themed products. Here are 11 Costco items to grab before September ends.

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Costco’s famous pumpkin cheesecake is back for a limited time. “This pumpkin cheesecake with whipped topping looks so good. There’s graham cracker crust and a pumpkin whipped topping $21.99,” Costco So Obsessed shared this week. “Got it for my Grandma’s Birthday this past weekend and everyone loved it!”

Fall Flavored Noosa Yogurt

Shoppers love Noosa yogurt, and Costco just got in fall flavors. “IT’S FINALLY FALL, which means fall flavored EVERYTHING including our favorite yogurt, @noosayoghurt. #noosapartner Now available at @costco for a limited time, Noosa’s fall pack features fall-tastic flavors like cinnamon, salted caramel, and vanilla bean 🍂😋 This is the tastiest, velvety-est yogurt we’ve ever had thanks to the fresh-daily whole milk from Colorado cows and wildflower honey that adds the perfect touch of sweetness. A 12-pack starts at just $8.99 but only for a limited time, so head to your local Costco ASAP to treat yourself to this delicious deal!” shared Costco Does It Again.

Gourmet Straberry Guava Jam

Costco So Obsessed shared about Bonne Maman Strawberry guava jam for $11.49. “This looks amazing. Suit some toast or make some yummy thumbprint cookies,” she wrote.

Real Good Chicken Strips

Costco So Obsessed also shared aout a viral protein. “LIGHTLY BREADED CHICKEN BREAST STRIPS now at COSTCO! $15.99 for 3 lbs! What a deal! @realgoodfoods The FIRST Nutritious Chicken Strips— 2x More Protein. They are so good air fried!” they wrote. “Top on a salad or in a wrap, or pair with some low-sugar sauce for a nutritious meal.” Shoppers confirmed that they are good. “These are yummy 😋 have tried,” wrote one.

So Many Pumpkins

Costco Does It Again shared about the pumpkin assortment, which includes heirloom, regular, and mini pumpkins. “So many pumpkins out! How many are you buying?” they wrote.

The Snacklebox

Lots of shoppers have been sharing about the Snacklebox, “a 2-piece set (one large, one smaller) designed to keep life organized. From charcuterie favorites and road-trip snacks to school supplies, pet treats, toy storage, and crafts, the options are limitless. With locking lids that double as cutting boards, it’s the ultimate on-the-go organizer. Find it now at Costco!” Costco Does It Again shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

A New Take-and-Bake Pizza

Costco Hot Finds shared about a new take-and-bake cheese pizza. “New cheese pizza and it’s so good,” she wrote. “I put some pesto and vegetables on this and it tasted amazing,” a follower commented. “Yup the entire family loved it!” added another.

Annie’s Mac and Cheese Cups

Costco Hot Finds shared about Annie’s SuperMac Cups are NOW at Costco. “Organic pasta & real aged cheddar! Quick, easy & convenient. Look for yours at Costco!” she wrote. “It’s so creamy, hands down one of my favorite easy snacks!” added a follower. “These are so convenient and really are delicious!!” said another.

And, Viral Pick-Flavored Cucumber Snacks

Costco Buys shared about another viral product, Pickle-licious “pickle flavored cucumber snacks now at Costco! 🥒 These ready-to-eat cucumber snacks are vegan-friendly, all-natural, and packed with fiber!” they wrote. “Pickle-licious has a delicious umami flavor with at least 50% less fat than regular chips by using a unique low-temperature cooking process to preserve their natural goodness, with no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. Enjoy them on their own or in your favorite dishes for a guilt-free crunch!”

Just Bare Oven Roasted Chicken Wings

Just Bare Oven Roasted Chicken Wings have been a quick hit with Costco shoppers. “We all know and love their nuggets, so I’m excited to try these! 🤩They’re ready to heat, serve, and enjoy…perfect for game day, parties, or an easy family dinner! 🤤 Get 3.5lbs for $21.99!” shared Costco Buys. “They had them out for samples yesterday so I tried one – so good! I had to get a bag,” commented a follower.

Dessert Bars in the Bakery

Every influencer, including Costco So Obsessed, has shared about the new dessert bars in the bakery. “Check out this beautiful variety dessert platter at Costco right now for $19.99 (32 squares) ! It’s super heavy, and I bet these are delicious🧡🧡🧡 perfect for your next party,” they wrote. “I just bought this today! This looks incredible,” a shopper commented.