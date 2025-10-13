11 Best Costco Items to Get “While Supplies Last” This Week

Costco regularly restocks many items, including eggs, paper towels, and rotisserie chicken. However, the warehouse also gets limited shipments of other items, and once they are gone, they might not come back – at least for a long time. You can find these special limited items under the “While Supplies Last” tab on the Costco website. Here are the 11 best Costco items to get while supplies last this October.

Tupperware XL Food Storage Container

If you cook chicken or buy rotisserie chicken at Costco, this Tupperware XL Food Storage Container should be on your list. It is perfectly sized and shaped to hold a chicken and even comes with a removable grooved tray to drain juices and circulate air, and handles to lift the bird out easily. It is currently on the Costco website for $23.79

Swedish Dishcloths

This 12-piece set of Swedish Dishcloths has gone viral. It comes with six standard-sized and six large reusable dishcloths from various pattern themes, $9.97. “Love These Dishcloths,” one shopper writes. “After you wet these dishcloths, they become very soft and fabric-like. They work wonderfully to clean my dishes before putting them in the dishwasher or just when washing the dishes with soap and then drying. The larger ones will be perfect for cleaning my countertops too. I have washed them in my washing machine and they came out great. One of the reviewers said that when they opened them and realized they were paper, they returned them. They are definitely not paper and I am so glad I didn’t abide by that review and not order them. No more bacteria laden sponges for me.”

7 Costco Staples Healthy Shoppers Say They Can’t Live Without

Glowiest Dream Glow Water Jelly Lip & Blush Tint

Costco sells a lot of Sephora dupes. This glowiest Dream Glow Water Jelly Lip & Blush Tint 3-pack, $14.97, is a customer favorite. “This is one of my favorite tint sets, it’s super versatile, beautifully buildable, and the jelly texture feels amazing on both lips and cheeks. The colors are gorgeous, and the color last wells. Love it!” writes a shopper. “Such a fabulous little thing,” adds another. “I always try something new. I just gave it a shot without many expectations, but it’s amazing! It’s just like a tinted lip color. What I like most is that it doesn’t leave marks on my cups. Be careful when you apply it to your cheek. The color looks subtle at first but becomes very vivid with just a few applications.”

adidas Unisex Victory Bucket Hat

Costco sells a lot of adidas products for less, including the adidas Unisex Victory Bucket Hat, $11.97. “Awesome sun hat I pruchased it for the summer and it is my favorite thing to wear out while in the sun. Keeps me cool, keeps sun out of my face, and stays in place. I usually wear a L or XL in hats and it was still roomy and confortable,” writes a shopper.

Lila Bed Frame

The Lila Bed is a great Restoration Hardware dupe for a great price. Get it for $200 off, $799.99. “What I like most about the bed is that the mattress support is 2 large flat pieces of wood instead of the skinny individual pieces. This gives the mattress more support so you don’t feel your partner move. I think this will be a bed that will last us the rest of our lives,” writes a shopper.

Danskin Women’s Cross Waist Bike Shor

Shoppers maintain that this Danskin Women’s Cross Waist Bike Short, 2-pack, is a steal for $12.97, as it comes with two pairs of flattering shorts. “Absolutely love these danskin biker shorts. Have bought from the store previously, but ordered this set on line. Material different but love them,” writes a shopper.

Columbia Outdoor Blanket

The Columbia Outdoor Blanket is just $12.97, and shoppers swear by it. “This blanket is awesome. I have it in car and first use was for spring skiing. I threw it out on snowbank and it is colorful and waterproof. The backing isn’t rubber but tight woven waterproof material. I had one for years that broke down with rubbery backing and this one is much better,” writes a shopper. It’s also “perfect for picnics” say other shoppers. “Perfect size and packs well! It’s large /mand comfy to sit in. It’s also really easy to fold and roll when you’re done. Just make sure you keep the roll tight it won’t reach the Velcro.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 Noise Canceling Headphones

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 Noise Canceling Headphones are a steal at Costco, $149.97. “I’m thoroughly enjoying B&W headphones. I researched all the options extensively before buying these. What clinched it in the end was the fact that Consumer Reports rated these as the top choice among noise-canceling headphones above Bose, Apple, etc. and the fact that these were sold by Costco with their lenient return policy in case anything went wrong. I’ve used Sony and Apple headphones in the past and these are definitely better than both and a great value for money!” writes a shopper.

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

Zwilling ZWEBT10 Power Blender

Zwilling ZWEBT10 Power Blender is a luxury appliance worth the $149.97 price tag. “This blender is the Mercedes of blenders. Much better than those cheap blenders that break after a few months and have to keep being replaced. It purrs and it’s easy to clean. Plus it’s a beautiful piece of engineering to have on your counter. Thank you, Costco, for searching beyond the norm to get a truly high value option for your members,” writes a shopper.

Igloo 83-quart Dual Zone Active Cooler

Igloo 83-quart Dual Zone Active Cooler, $699.97, is another shopper-endorsed product. “I love this cooler. This cooler really sips power which I wasn’t ready for. We have a jackery and solar panel (another Costco purchase) I was paranoid that the battery wouldn’t last the night. Was I ever wrong, it used less than 10% and kept everything cold for three days. We did charge the battery daily. The best part is, not needing to buy ice, unless you want ice for drinks etc. now I have to figure out what to do with all the other coolers we won’t be using in the future,” writes one.

Squishmallows Original Disney 20″ Stitch Plush

Squishmallows Original Disney 20″ Stitch Plush is a great gift item for $24.97. Choose from a Stitch Frog, Snow Cone, or Angel. “If you’re a Stitch fan I highly recommend it. He’s huge and super soft and cuddly. Alot cuter in person,” writes a shopper. “Soft, squishy and perfect for snuggling,” adds another.