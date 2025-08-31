 Skip to content

11 Best Costco Items With Deep Discounts Now

Costco’s best markdowns include big savings on appliances, snacks, toiletries, and everyday essentials.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
Published on August 31, 2025 | 7:16 AM

Costco is home to the best deals in town 365 days a year. However, on any given day, week, or month, deeper discounts can be found, ranging from manufacturer deals to the warehouse’s trademark sales, like Instant Savings, Online Savings, and Members’ Only deals. We rounded up some of the best deals this week if you are shopping and want to save big bucks. Here are the 11 best Costco items with deep discounts now.

Amylu Paleo Andouille Chicken Sausage: $4 Off

amylu andouille chicken sausages
Costco

I love Amylu Paleo Andouille Chicken Sausage links, which are a big hit with Costco shoppers. They are perfect for grilling up for your Labor Day BBQ or cooking in a pan with eggs for breakfast. Take $4 off right now.

Charmin Ultra Soft Bath Tissue: Save $6.50

Costco Charmin Ultra Soft Bath Tissue, 2-Ply
Costco

There is a major sale on toilet paper going on at Costco. The latest Member Only Savings & Everyday Values, active from August 25 to September 21, included Charmin Ultra Soft Bath Tissue. Get 30 rolls of the 213-sheet tissue, both clog-safe and septic-safe, for $6.50 off in-warehouse and online.

RELATED: 7 Costco Staples Healthy Shoppers Say They Can’t Live Without

42 Pounds of Scoop Away Cat Litter: $4.10 Off

Scoop Away Complete Performance Plus, Scented Cat Litter
Costco

My go-to cat litter, Scoop Away Complete Performance Plus, Scented Cat Litter, 42 Pounds, is $4.10 off this month. That brings the online price down to $23.89 including shipping and handling, but you will find it less at the warehouse. “Been using scoop away litter for a few days now, and am very pleased with it!” a shoppeThe kittens used it instantly the moment it was in the litter box. They like to dig it in too, as it has r writes. “a nice texture. It has a great smell, (smells like laundry soap) even though it can be powerful to some people, and tends to stick with ya at times, after holding a kitten that has been in it. I like how it masks their yucky smells though. Anyway, first time using cat litter, and I think I’d stick to this kind! It’s great!”

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal + Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: $110 Off

Dyson Cyclone V10 Vacuum Cleaner
Costco

Major Dyson sale alert! One of the brand’s most popular cleaning gadgets, the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal + Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, will be $110 off in-warehouse and online. The cleaning gadget offers up to an hour of run time and three powerful cleaning modes. The online price is $439.99.

Tide HE Liquid Laundry Detergent: Save $5

Tide Ultra Concentrated Liquid Laundry Detergent
Costco

I recommend stocking up on whatever laundry detergent is on sale at Costco.  From now until September 21, Tide HE Liquid Laundry Detergent, the big bottle with enough for 152 loads, is $5 off. Tide PODs are also on sale, $5.40 off.

Major Appliances from LG, Samsung, and Whirlpool: Save Up to $1,700

Costco

LG Appliances are $400 to – get this – $1,700 off. Choose from select washing machines, dryers, and refrigerators. Select Samsung and Whirlpool appliances are also on sale up to $1,200 off.

Mila Xiao Long Bao Soup Dumplings: $30 Off

Mila Starter Pack Xiao Long Bao Soup Dumplings - 3 Bags, 1 Bamboo Steamer, 2 Dipping Bowls
Costco

I am obsessed with soup dumplings, a delicacy some Chinese restaurants specialize in. Mila Soup Dumplings are better than most of the food I have eaten at Dim Sum joints. This Xiao Long Bao pack has three bags of restaurant-quality soup dumplings (pork, chicken, shrimp, and pork), one bamboo steamer,  and two dipping bowls. “Excellent soup dumplings and the starter pack is great value,” says one shopper. Take $30 off this month, bringing the price down to $69.99

Gillette Venus Razor Cartridges: $8 Off

Gillette Venus Comfort Glide Sunny Citrus, 1 Razor + 12 Cartridges Gel
Costco

I buy all my razors at Costco, because other stores don’t come close to the deals I find at Costco. Gillette Venus Comfort Glide Sunny Citrus, 1 Razor + 12 Cartridges Gel, is $8 off this month, so stock up now while the sale is going on.

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush, 2-pack: $80 Off

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush, 2-pack
Costco

My favorite toothbrush is also on major sale. Get a two-pack of Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush, for just $199.99 after $80 off. That is the online price. “This is a replacement for an older Sonicare model. My teeth feel so clean after using. I used to have issues with my gums but since I’ve been using this brand my dentist has noticed a huge improvement. My dental cleanings are much easier as this really does help remove plaque. This model has an app you can put on your phone and it gives you hints for brushing- if you aren’t spending enough time in a certain area, not enough or too much pressure. To be honest I thought this was great the first few times I used it but it’s kind of a pain to get your phone and open an app every time you brush so I don’t use it. If you’re looking to improve gum health and get a good clean for your teeth this is a good toothbrush,” writes a shopper.

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

Crafted Classics Coffee K-Cup Pod Variety Pack, 72-count: $10 Off

Keurig K-Cup Crafted Classics Coffee Collection
Costco

Replenish your coffee cup supply with Crafted Classics Coffee K-Cup Pod Variety Pack, 72-count, $10 off this month, bringing the online price down to $31.99. It come with 12 pods of Donut Shop, Tully’s, Green Mountain, Caribou, Newman’s Own, and Lavazza.

Mars Candy Variety Pack: Save $7.50

mars candy variety pack
Costco

Be the house that gives out full-size candy bars this Halloween with the help of Costco. This 30-count box of Mars candy bars – including M&Ms, Twix, Milky Way, and Snickers – is $7.50 off from now until September 21.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is a writer for Eat This, Not That! and Best Life. Read more about Leah
Filed Under
//
More in Groceries
  • Costco Deep Discounts

    11 Best Costco Items With Deep Discounts Now

  • Costco Five Stars

    11 Kirkland Products Costco Shoppers Swear By

  • 6 Best Store-Bought Hummus Brands, According to Chefs

    Best Store-Bought Hummus Brands Picked by Chefs

  • Costco Ice Cream Bars Sparking a Heated Debate Among Shoppers

    Costco Ice Cream Bars Sparking Heated Debate

  • Costco Snacks

    7 Costco Snacks Ranked From Worst to Best

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family