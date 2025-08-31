Costco is home to the best deals in town 365 days a year. However, on any given day, week, or month, deeper discounts can be found, ranging from manufacturer deals to the warehouse’s trademark sales, like Instant Savings, Online Savings, and Members’ Only deals. We rounded up some of the best deals this week if you are shopping and want to save big bucks. Here are the 11 best Costco items with deep discounts now.

Amylu Paleo Andouille Chicken Sausage: $4 Off

I love Amylu Paleo Andouille Chicken Sausage links, which are a big hit with Costco shoppers. They are perfect for grilling up for your Labor Day BBQ or cooking in a pan with eggs for breakfast. Take $4 off right now.

Charmin Ultra Soft Bath Tissue: Save $6.50

There is a major sale on toilet paper going on at Costco. The latest Member Only Savings & Everyday Values, active from August 25 to September 21, included Charmin Ultra Soft Bath Tissue. Get 30 rolls of the 213-sheet tissue, both clog-safe and septic-safe, for $6.50 off in-warehouse and online.

42 Pounds of Scoop Away Cat Litter: $4.10 Off

My go-to cat litter, Scoop Away Complete Performance Plus, Scented Cat Litter, 42 Pounds, is $4.10 off this month. That brings the online price down to $23.89 including shipping and handling, but you will find it less at the warehouse. "Been using scoop away litter for a few days now, and am very pleased with it! The kittens used it instantly the moment it was in the litter box. They like to dig it in too, as it has a nice texture. It has a great smell, (smells like laundry soap) even though it can be powerful to some people, and tends to stick with ya at times, after holding a kitten that has been in it. I like how it masks their yucky smells though. Anyway, first time using cat litter, and I think I'd stick to this kind! It's great!" a shopper writes.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal + Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: $110 Off

Major Dyson sale alert! One of the brand’s most popular cleaning gadgets, the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal + Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, will be $110 off in-warehouse and online. The cleaning gadget offers up to an hour of run time and three powerful cleaning modes. The online price is $439.99.

Tide HE Liquid Laundry Detergent: Save $5

I recommend stocking up on whatever laundry detergent is on sale at Costco. From now until September 21, Tide HE Liquid Laundry Detergent, the big bottle with enough for 152 loads, is $5 off. Tide PODs are also on sale, $5.40 off.

Major Appliances from LG, Samsung, and Whirlpool: Save Up to $1,700

LG Appliances are $400 to – get this – $1,700 off. Choose from select washing machines, dryers, and refrigerators. Select Samsung and Whirlpool appliances are also on sale up to $1,200 off.

Mila Xiao Long Bao Soup Dumplings: $30 Off

I am obsessed with soup dumplings, a delicacy some Chinese restaurants specialize in. Mila Soup Dumplings are better than most of the food I have eaten at Dim Sum joints. This Xiao Long Bao pack has three bags of restaurant-quality soup dumplings (pork, chicken, shrimp, and pork), one bamboo steamer, and two dipping bowls. “Excellent soup dumplings and the starter pack is great value,” says one shopper. Take $30 off this month, bringing the price down to $69.99

Gillette Venus Razor Cartridges: $8 Off

I buy all my razors at Costco, because other stores don’t come close to the deals I find at Costco. Gillette Venus Comfort Glide Sunny Citrus, 1 Razor + 12 Cartridges Gel, is $8 off this month, so stock up now while the sale is going on.

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush, 2-pack: $80 Off

My favorite toothbrush is also on major sale. Get a two-pack of Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush, for just $199.99 after $80 off. That is the online price. “This is a replacement for an older Sonicare model. My teeth feel so clean after using. I used to have issues with my gums but since I’ve been using this brand my dentist has noticed a huge improvement. My dental cleanings are much easier as this really does help remove plaque. This model has an app you can put on your phone and it gives you hints for brushing- if you aren’t spending enough time in a certain area, not enough or too much pressure. To be honest I thought this was great the first few times I used it but it’s kind of a pain to get your phone and open an app every time you brush so I don’t use it. If you’re looking to improve gum health and get a good clean for your teeth this is a good toothbrush,” writes a shopper.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Crafted Classics Coffee K-Cup Pod Variety Pack, 72-count: $10 Off

Replenish your coffee cup supply with Crafted Classics Coffee K-Cup Pod Variety Pack, 72-count, $10 off this month, bringing the online price down to $31.99. It come with 12 pods of Donut Shop, Tully’s, Green Mountain, Caribou, Newman’s Own, and Lavazza.

Mars Candy Variety Pack: Save $7.50

Be the house that gives out full-size candy bars this Halloween with the help of Costco. This 30-count box of Mars candy bars – including M&Ms, Twix, Milky Way, and Snickers – is $7.50 off from now until September 21.