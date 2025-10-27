The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Costco has so many great deals every day of the week. However, the warehouse and website regularly drop prices on already competitively priced items, maximizing your savings in a major way. This week, there have been unbelievable price drops on everything from brand-name grills to must-try foods. Here are 7 Costco items with new, lower prices this week.

Blackstone 28″ XL Griddle with Hardcover Bundle

If you have been holding out on splurging on a Blackstone grill, now is the time to take the plunge. The Blackstone 28″ XL Griddle with Hardcover Bundle just went down to $299.99. It comes with a protective hard cover and 28″ Griddle Cover to protect your griddle top between uses..

Circulon Nonstick Oval Roaster with Rack

Just in time for the holidays, Costco is sweetening the deal on the Circulon Nonstick Oval Roaster with Rack. Get it for $54.99. “Thanksgiving here we come! Just bought this roster and cooked a 10lb roast. I loved the size and how easy it was to clean. Can’t wait for Thanksgiving to cook my 20lb turkey!” writes a shopper. “Getting ready for the Thanksgiving holidays and chose this product for its sleek design and its great features of being easy to clean and holding up to a 24lb turkey (we have a big family),” adds another.

Kirkland Signature Coffee Organic K-Cup Pods

Kirkland Signature Coffee Organic K-Cup Pods are a steal right now. Get a box filled with 120 pods, the variety of your choice, $8 off. “I have tried many different K-cup coffees. Pacific Bold is the best!! It has a deep, rich coffee flavor without the bitterness you sometimes get with dark roast coffee. And, it is less expensive than other brands or big store brands,” writes a shopper. “Delicious dark coffee, rich in flavor and aroma. A value for the money, getting 120 per box,” adds another.

Marie Callender Chicken Pot Pies

Marie Callender’s Chicken Pot Pies also got more affordable this week, $4 off. “You get 8 for the same price as 4 at regular grocery stores,” writes one shopper. “Truly are they even related it’s crazy how mid the restaurant is when the frozen food is so good,” another says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Nielsen-Massey Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Extract

Just in time for all your holiday baking, Costco is selling Nielsen-Massey Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Extract, one of the finest vanilla extracts in the world, at the lowest prices. Over at Williams Sonoma two bottles will cost you $95.90, while Costco is selling the set of two for $34.99 online after $15 off.

Dawn Platinum Plus Powerwash Dish Spray

Costco’s cleaning supply deals are always great. But Dawn Platinum Plus Powerwash Dish Spray Fresh Clean Scent set, just got even better. Get three bottles of 21.5 fl oz for an additional $2.60 off.

Hellmann’s or Best Foods Mayo

Another item to stock up on for the holidays, especially because it just got cheaper? Mayonnaise. Hellmann’s and Best Foods Real Mayonnaise 64 fl oz jars are $2.80 off this month.