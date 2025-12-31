7 Costco Deals Worth the Membership This Week

Shoppers say these seven Costco finds are totally worth the membership this week.

Now that Christmas is over and Costco will be clearing out holiday foods and merchandise, you might be wondering: What should I buy? Luckily, there are lots of fantastic food and beverage finds at your local store every day of the year. Are you curious what other people are shopping for during the week between Christmas and New Year’s? Here are 7 Costco items shoppers say are worth the membership this week.

Costco Buys shared about Realsy Nut Butter Filled Dates. “These little bites are SUCH a delicious, healthy find! 😍 Made with only 3 real ingredients and organic dates, with no added sugar, they really hit that sweet spot without feeling heavy!” they wrote. “You get a 24-count variety pack with individually wrapped peanut butter and almond butter-filled dates…perfect for dessert, tossing in your bag, or as a tasty afternoon snack! 🙌🏻 Gluten-free, feel-good, and honestly hard to stop eating once you open the bag…trust me.” Shoppers agreed.

Highly recommend,” one commented. “so good!!!!” another added. “Wow love these as a tennis snack!!!” a third chimed in.

New York Steaks

Costco So Obsessed recommends hitting the Costco butcher for some gourmet meat. “This new york steak was delish and juicy!” they wrote, sharing a photo from the Pacoima, California store. “Yummm!” agreed a shopper.

Korean Shine Muscat Grapes

Costco carries the usual produce but also occasionally imports exotic items. Flawvorful shared about Korean Shine Muscat grapes at Costco in Bonney Lake, WA. “These $10 grapes are even cheap compared to what I saw some people were paying for them. These were soft and I like firm grapes,” they wrote. “Okkkk I gotta go that’s a good deal I’ve paid $50 for them at hmart,” a shopper commented. “Those are massive,” added another.

Uncle Matt’s Organic Orange Juice

Costco Deals shared that Uncle Matt’s Organic Orange Juice is now available. “America’s #1 selling organic orange juice is now at Costco!” they wrote. “@unclemattsorganic Pulp-Free Orange Juice just launched in Bay Area + Pacific Northwest Costco clubs, and it’s made with one simple ingredient: organic oranges!” They added that it is $14.39 for 2-52oz bottles. “What a deal! Love Matt’s oj!” a shopper commented. “​​I just bought this 2pk last Sunday at Costco, great deal. I love this orange juice,” added another.

Pistachio Cheesecake

Costco Hot Finds shared about one of the most popular new items in the bakery. Pistachio cheesecake!! This is the one to bring to holiday parties,” they wrote. “This is sooooo amazing!!!” agreed a shopper. “*sigh* -grabs car keys- *starts driving to Costco*” added another.

OLIPOP Variety Pack

Costco New shared about the OLIPOP Variety Pack at Costco, on sale this week. “This is one of my personal Costco staples,” they wrote. “Grape, Cream Soda, and Root Beer. Each can is packed with 6g of plant fiber, prebiotics, and just 2–5g of sugar, giving you that nostalgic soda flavor but in a better-for-you way that supports digestive health. I love keeping my fridge stocked, and my guests love these too! Perfect for anytime you need a fizzy treat. Grab yours at Costco before it flies off the shelves. Restocking OLIPOP this week at Costco because it’s one of my go to drinks!! And it’s $6 off only $14.99.”

Formaggio Cheese Charcuterie Bites

Costco Does It Again shared about Formaggio Cheese Charcuterie Bites. “@formaggiocheese bites are now available at @costco and ready to be the star of your cheese boards this season! With fresh imported prosciutto, hand-stretched mozzarella, and the perfect basil crunch, these award-winning bites take all the extra work out of creating something delicious but make it seem like you spent *hours* in the kitchen. We won’t tell if you don’t,” they wrote. “It’s our ABSOLUTE favorite,” commented a follower. “Got mine there!!!🔥🔥🔥,” added another.