11 New January Online Savings at Costco

Costco just dropped new online-only deals to help shoppers save big this month.

A new year, a new batch of savings! Costco just released its latest online-only deals, offering many ways to save this month. From delicious and omega-3 packed fish and straight from a Chicago-style pizza restaurant pies to kitchen gadgets that will help you cook up delicious food for your family, there are lots of exciting products at unbeatable prices on the warehouse’s website this month. What should you shop for? Here are 11 new online savings for January at Costco.

Cedar Planked Salmon Portions

Cedar Planked Salmon Portions, which come with 20, 6 oz filets, a total of 7.5 pounds, is a crowd pleaser. Get it for $139.99 after $50 off. “Delicious with a great presentation,” a shopper writes. “Dinner party for 10 and the Salmon was the star of the show. Wonderful marinade. Be sure to cook thoroughly (even if it seems like the plank is on fire).”

Giordano’s Chicago Frozen 10″ Deep Dish Stuffed Pizza

If you are a fan of Chicago-style pizza or know someone who is, take advantage on a great deal. For $74.99 after $20 off, get Giordano’s Chicago Frozen 10″ Deep Dish Stuffed Pizza, 3-pack. Shoppers maintain it is as good as any restaurant pizza.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Northfork Bison Sirloin Steak

Northfork Bison Sirloin Steak (10/8 oz. per steak) includes 10 eight-ounce steaks, totaling five pounds, for $129.99 after $35 off. “Delicious steak! I do not eat beef but realize the health benefits of bison. I generally purchase the bison patties and ground bison, elk and boar meats, which my family all love. Recently I bought the bison sirloin steaks, and they are wonderful! Tender and tasty. No wild taste in my opinion. Just delicious and healthy!” writes a shopper.

Pulp and Press 3-Day Organic Cold Pressed Juice Cleanse

January is a big month for juice cleanses, which can be pricy. Get the Pulp and Press 3-Day Organic Cold-Pressed Juice Cleanse for $84.99, with a $25 discount this month at Costco. “I love them so far and feel as if I’m taking care of myself. My favorite is the elderberry. Delish! I’ve tried other brands but they were not as palatable as this one. I will be purchasing more when I’m done,” a shopper writes.

Jose’s Maple Pecan Whole Bean Coffee, Medium

If you want to try a new flavored coffee, order Jose’s Maple Pecan Whole Bean Coffee, Medium, 2 lbs., 2-pack, $44.99 after $10 off. “The coffee was absolutely delightful! The aroma was incredible, and the flavor exceeded expectations. We’ve traditionally enjoyed the Jose Vanilla Nut blend, but after trying the Maple Pecan, it’s safe to say we have a new favorite. The rich, nutty sweetness paired with the smooth finish makes it a standout choice,” a shopper writes.

Mila Starter Pack Xiao Long Bao Soup Dumplings

Soup dumplings are a specialty of some Chinese restaurants. Instead of dining out, order this Mila Starter Pack Xiao Long Bao Soup Dumplings, which comes with three bags of restaurant-quality soup dumplings (pork, chicken, shrimp and pork), one bamboo steamer, and two dipping bowls. “Excellent soup dumplings and the starter pack is great value,” says one shopper. Get the set for $99.99 after $30 off this month.

Papa Johns Four Restaurant $25 eGift Cards

Gift cards are always a great way to save at Costco. For $79.99, get Papa Johns Four Restaurant $25 eGift Cards ($100 Value), saving $20. Use them to order your favorite pizzas and combine with other discounts.

Ninja NeverClog 3-in-1 Juicer, Slicer, and Shredder

The Ninja NeverClog 3-in-1 Juicer, Slicer, and Shredder is $119.99 after $30 off. “The never clog is awesome easy to use and easy to clean love how dry the pulp comes out,” writes one. “Exactly what you want from a juicer,” another adds. “Super simple! Works just great.”

Northfork Bison Medallion

Stock your freezer with meat! Northfork Bison Medallion (8/5 Oz. Per Medallion), comes with 2.5 pounds of meat divided into eight packs, $119.99 after $30 off. “I had purchased the Bison Burgers and was so impressed with the quality I went ahead and ordered the Medallions. No surprise they don’t disappoint. Super tender and flavorful. Definitely would recommend this product,” writes a shopper.

Almond Cow Complete Plant-Based Milk System

The Almond Cow Complete Plant-Based Milk System helps you make nut milk at home. Get it for $199.99 after $50 off. “We bought the Almond Cow a few weeks ago. We are so happy with it and have used it several times. The fresh milk tastes so much better than the milk that comes from cartons. We made almond/date milk and coco cash milk, and then took the pulp from both, mixed them together, added raisins, fresh blueberries, fresh raspberries, and a little cinnamon, and heated the mixture on the stove. What delicious bowls of hot breakfast cereal came from that pulp! We’re eager to try out the other interesting recipes too. Very easy to use and clean,” writes a shopper.

Our Place Cold Press Batch Juicer

Our Place Cold Press Batch Juicer is $169.99, including shipping. “This juicer is a game-changer!!! It extracts smooth, nutrient-rich juice with minimal prep and fantastic yield. The cold-press design preserves flavor and vitamins, and cleanup is surprisingly easy. Quiet, efficient, and beautifully designed, it’s quickly become a daily staple in our kitchen,” writes a shopper.