I have a confession to make: I rarely buy generic products. While so many people swear that store-brand or generic versions of popular items are exactly the same, if not better, I just can’t buy into it. The only “generic” brand I will ever buy is Kirkland Signature, Costco’s in-house brand. My experience with these products is that they live up to the hype, and even more so, are usually made by name brands and then stamped with the KS name. Here are 7 Costco Kirkland items that shoppers mistake for name brand.

Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks

Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks are better than Just Bare and honestly, taste just like Chick-fil-A nuggets. They are antibiotic, hormone- and steroid-free and 16 grams of protein for a 3-ounce serving has 16 grams of protein. “The Kirkland Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast are better,” one says. “I think the Kirkland’s nuggets are Chick-fil-A nuggets. I love them either way,” another adds.

Kirkland Signature Cranberry Juice

Kirkland Signature Cranberry Juice tastes just like Ocean Spray for a reason. The Costco version is made by Ocean Spray, which is clearly stated on the label.

Kirkland Signature Three Berry Blend

Kirkland Signature Three Berry Blend is a popular freezer section find. The four-pound bag of raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries offers excellent value for anyone who makes smoothies or pies. If the blend seems familiar, it might be because Townsend Farms source the berries.

Kirkland Signature Oxi Powder

While Kirkland Signature Oxi Powder is slightly different from OxiClean, it works better. “Their version of oxi-clean is what oxi-clean used to be. It is much, much better at removing stains than the current version of oxiclean,” one person says. “And roughly half the price,” another adds.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream

Many shoppers say Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream is more delicious than name-brand options – and my kids agree. “The super premium vanilla ice cream is unbeatable,” one highly liked comment reads. The creamy ice cream is “the most delicious ice cream I’ve ever tasted. I’d heard all the hype and finally got some the other day, and boy did the hype deliver! Fan for life now,” another fan said.

Kirkland Signature Extra Crispy French Fries

Kirkland Signature Extra Crispy French Fries are comparable if not better than Ore Ida or other name brands. “We bought some and they’re pretty good. They remind me of the Lamb Weston hand cut freezer fries,” one shopper on Reddit confirmed. “Thicker cut and potato forward. I love them bought instead of the ore ida and won’t be going back as long as they sell them,” another added.

Kirkland Signature Cooked Meatballs Italian Style Beef

Kirkland Signature Cooked Meatballs Italian-Style Beef are a mainstay in my freezer. I swear they are better than homemade or any other frozen brand I have tried. We eat them weekly with spaghetti and Rao’s marinara; my kids are obsessed. You can also eat them a la carte, toss them in a salad, make meatball subs, or even stir-fry with veggies.