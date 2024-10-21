Costco Shoppers Love This Frozen Pastry: 'So Yummy & Flaky'

When hunger strikes but you don't want to cook, Costco offers an enticing selection of frozen foods that often draws praise from shoppers. And if you've been on the hunt for something savory, flaky, and cheesy, the warehouse club has just the thing for you: La Boulangerie's Smoked Ham & Swiss Cheese Pockets (340 calories per pocket).

Packaged in boxes of eight, these fully-cooked, frozen pastries consist of all-butter croissants filled with smoked ham and Swiss cheese. One fan of the product recently took to Reddit to share glowing feedback, writing, "Very very yummy, flaky is a bit of an understatement lol!"

Costco's Most Iconic Holiday Item Just Returned to Stores

The post has racked up numerous positive reviews about the frozen item.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"These things are delicious!!" one fan wrote.

"I love these so much! Great for breakfast, lunch or a light dinner with a side salad," another one added.

Additionally, other Reddit users shared how they enhance the ham and cheese-filled croissant, such as adding a fried egg or drizzling the pastry with honey mustard or hot honey.

While you can heat up the pastry in several different ways, a few shoppers recommend thawing it in the microwave first and then air frying.

Besides the Smoked Ham & Cheese Pockets, La Boulangerie offers other croissant varieties, such as Croissant Dogs (550 calories per serving) and Blueberry Cheesecake Croissants (410 calories per serving).

While pricing can vary by location, Costco fan account @costcobuys recently reported seeing the Smoked Ham & Cheese Pockets for $12.89, which breaks down to about $1.61 per pocket.

Despite the rave reviews this frozen item has received, the product has still gotten some critiques, with some customers expressing their desire for the pastry to have more ham and cheese.

"I really wanted to like these, but the filling was incredibly lacking. I'd rather have a Hot Pocket Ham & Cheese Croissant," one shopper said.

I Compared Costco's Frozen & Fresh Chicken Bakes—Here's Which One Wins

La Boulangerie's Smoked Ham & Cheese Pockets aren't the only cheesy items to recently get shoppers talking. Earlier this month, Costco members spotted the return of Nuovo Pasta's pumpkin and bat-shaped ravioli (220 calories per serving).

Available in two-packs, this Halloween-themed item features orange pumpkin-shaped pasta and black bat-shaped pasta stuffed with creamy ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, and aged asiago cheeses. To prepare, simply boil the ravioli for approximately three minutes, drain, and add your favorite pasta sauce.