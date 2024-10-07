Costco Just Released an Adorable Halloween Pasta

Spooky season is well underway, and Costco is helping shoppers gear up for Halloween with tantalizing candy assortments and eye-catching decor. The warehouse club is also continuing to get into the season's spirit by bringing back a popular Halloween-themed meal option.

The pumpkin and bat-shaped ravioli from Nuovo Pasta, a pasta and sauce company, have returned to Costco, according to shoppers on social media. This product (220 calories) features orange pumpkin-shaped pasta and black bat-shaped pasta filled with a blend of creamy ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, and aged asiago cheeses.

15 Best Costco Halloween Items to Buy Before They Sell Out

Shoppers can pick up a two-pound two-pack of the ravioli for $10.49, according to the Costco fan account @costco.so.obsessed. However, as with any other Costco product, prices and availability may vary by location.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Besides being an adorable addition to your Halloween shopping list, these ravioli are quick and easy to make, boasting a three-minute cook time on the package. After you boil the ravioli for approximately three minutes, drain the pasta, pair with your favorite sauce—such as marinara, Alfredo, or brown butter—and enjoy!

As per usual, news of this product's return sparked some excitement from social media users.

"So festive," one person wrote in the comments section of the recent Instagram post from @costco.so.obsessed.

"Yay! We love this for Halloween!" another one added.

This Seasonal Costco Beer Is Getting Rave Flavor Reviews

This isn't the only holiday-themed ravioli option that Costco has sold from Nuovo Pasta. The warehouse club has also offered heart-shaped ravioli for Valentine's Day. Like the pumpkin and bats, these red ravioli are stuffed with a mixture of creamy ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, and aged asiago cheeses.

Costco has also offered Nuovo Pasta's five-cheese shamrock-shaped ravioli for St. Patrick's Day and multicolored holiday five-cheese ravioli in the winter. As with the Halloween variety, these other seasonal ravioli options have been sold in two-packs.

13 Major Changes Underway At Costco In 2024

Nuovo Pasta's pumpkin and bat-shaped ravioli are one of numerous fall items that have captured the attention of Costco customers this season. If you're looking to spruce up your home with some fun fall decor, the retail giant recently got shoppers talking about its heirloom pumpkins, which come in multiple colors, shapes, and sizes. Shoppers have reported prices of both $5.99 and $8.99 per pumpkin. If you'd prefer something a bit simpler, Costco is also selling jumbo pumpkins for just $6.99 each.