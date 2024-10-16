Costco's Most Iconic Holiday Item Just Returned to Stores

Holiday fanatics, brace yourselves: Costco's most iconic boozy holiday item, which you've likely been waiting for, is back!

Costco's Wine Advent Calendar has been spotted on shelves of several warehouses, which means the beloved tradition is making its way back for the 2024 holiday season. According to a Costco shopper who shared their exciting discovery on Reddit, the calendars are back on shelves but may be hiding in the back of the beer & wine section.

This year's calendar is aptly named the "Wineadvent-ure" and is created and curated by Flying Blue Imports. It retails for $99 and contains 24 bottles of wine, one for each December day leading up to Christmas. The 375-milliliter bottles range from reds and whites to rosés, and come from the most prominent wine regions around the world. There's a Sparkling Brut Rosé from France, a Chardonnay from California, an Argentinian Malbec, a Chilean Moscato, and even a Japanese Sake.

For many, drinking their way through this festive calendar is a beloved holiday tradition. "My hubby and I love their seasonal wine calendar. Are they the best bottles ever? No. But its a fun experience and we've done it the past two years," said one Redditor. And while many share her sentiments (the calendar is a hot item that frequently sells out before eager shoppers are able to nab one), some say the quality of the wines doesn't justify the price.

"If it's anything like last year's, it was not good," one user said, while another agreed, "I got this last year and don't think I'd do it again if it's the same supplier."

And if a wine advent calendar isn't your thing, don't worry. There are other festive calendars to be had at Costco. There's the ever-popular Brewer's Advent Calendar, which is basically the same concept but featuring beer (we tried it last year and highlighted the best options that come in it). And if you're more of a whiskey person, there's the Whiskey Advent Calendar, which is slightly pricier at $240 this year. But booze aside, you can also try the snack advent calendar or the advent calendar for dogs, too, because holiday cheer is for every single member of the family.

Besides these nifty, boozy Christmas treasures, Costco is the perfect destination for other holiday items, too. The chain offers everything from gingerbread houses and winter-themed candles to giant LED-lit lawn ornaments and cool gifts for children and adults alike.