25 Best Frozen Foods at Costco Right Now
The freezer section at Costco is one of the warehouse club's most popular departments, stocked with easy meal solutions and delicious desserts galore. Here's a section of the store that always has a good variety of tried-and-true staples, but also a rotating selection of new items to try. While there is always the occasional "miss," most items are worth returning to while they're available.
If you are looking for healthy frozen dinners, you'll want to pay attention to the ingredients and nutrition facts. Oftentimes freezer meals are loaded with sodium, saturated fat, and preservatives.
With the start of fall and the new school year, Costco has introduced a great selection of options including staple brands with new products, old favorites, and entirely new to the freezer section items. Plus, a few seasonal options you'll want to grab fast.
Here are 25 freezer finds at the warehouse to try right now.
Ajinomoto Pork & Chicken Gyoza
Ajinomoto Pork And Chicken Gyoza (Per 4 Dumplings)
Calories: 170
Fat: 9 g (Saturated sat: 2.5 g)
Sodium: 320 mg
Carbs: 16 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)
Protein: 6 g
There's usually some form of dumpling in the Costco frozen aisle, but these pork and chicken gyoza from Ajinomoto appear to be new. (You'll often see the same brand's instant ramen at the warehouse.) These are meant to be pan-fried and the cooking time is about 12 minutes, meaning you can get these done quickly. A box of 60 normally will cost you $14.99 at the warehouse, but I recently found it on sale for just $10.99.
Feel Good Foods Jalapeño Bites
Calories: 250
Fat: 16 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)
Sodium: 550 mg
Carbs: 21 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)
Protein: 5 g
These crispy jalapeño poppers are lightly breaded, but completely gluten-free and safe for those with celiac. The bites of cream cheese-stuffed jalapeño are perfect for an afterschool snack or an appetizer in a pinch. You can get a two-pound package for around $14.49 at the warehouse.
Trident Seafood Alaska Salmon Burgers
Calories: 170
Fat: 9 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)
Sodium: 330 mg
Carbs: 2 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)
Protein: 20 g
Costco has no shortage of frozen burger varieties, and this time salmon is making its way to the frozen aisle. These wild-caught salmon burgers come in a pack of 12 for $18.79 at the warehouse. Each patty packs 20 grams of protein. You can expect no fillers here, either.
Foster Farms Mini Corn Dogs
Calories: 220
Fat: 13 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)
Sodium: 510 mg
Carbs: 19 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 7 g)
Protein: 7 g
If you are looking to feed a crowd, or a gaggle of hungry children, this 84-count bag of mini corn dogs can do that quickly—and cheaply at just $10.89 per package. Corn dogs may not get an A+ for health, but this version subs in chicken dogs with no added hormones or steroids. The breading has a touch of honey which makes these extra easy to devour. The best part? Eight minutes in the air fryer is all it takes to whip up a batch.
Rudi's Peanut-Free Sandos with Strawberry Spread
Calories: 300
Fat: 17 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)
Sodium: 270 mg
Carbs: 30 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 12 g)
Protein: 9 g
PB&J may be a school lunch staple, but many schools have banned the popular sandwich because of the rise in peanut allergies. Rudi's has a solution: its "sandos" are peanut free, made with a seed nut butter and strawberry spread, giving the convenience of the frozen sandwich but without the worry. You can get a pack of 10 for $14.99 at Costco. Currently, these items are only available in Colorado and New Mexico.
Maverick Foods Thai Meatball Bowl
Calories: 500
Fat: 31 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)
Sodium: 1,000 mg
Carbs: 38 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 11 g)
Protein: 18 g
Costco does well in the convenience department, with a freezer full of meals that can be ready at a moment's notice. This Thai meatball bowl is filled with sweet and spicy meatballs, vegetables, and rice. It can be ready in five minutes if you choose the microwave route (you can also bake in the oven for 20 to 25 minutes). The sodium count is a bit steep at 1,000 milligrams per bowl, but not everything that's convenient is healthy. You can grab a 4-pack of bowls for $9.97 at the warehouse.
Bellisio Pizza Snack Rolls
Calories: 210
Fat: 10 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)
Sodium: 430 mg
Carbs: 25 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)
Protein: 5 g
Shoppers have a range of opinions on these pizza rolls. Though some say they're a bit light on the filling, one fan on Reddit proclaimed that they're larger and have "a little better flavor" than the popular Totino's brand. A 60-ounce box runs $9.99 at the warehouse, and contains around 120 pieces.
Authentic Asia Tatsuta-age Chicken
Calories: 160
Fat: 6 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)
Sodium: 220 mg
Carbs: 12 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 1 g)
Protein: 14 g
These ginger- and garlic-marinated dark meat chicken bites are a version of a popular Japanese fried chicken and a little different from your average nugget. Pop in the air fryer or oven and serve with spicy mayo. You can get a 48-ounce bag for $9.97 at the warehouse.
Takoyaki Japanese Octopus Balls
If you are looking for something a little out of the ordinary, these ginger-tinged octopus balls are certainly it. Although some Redditors comment that not every piece has a good serving of octopus, it's still worth trying if you are looking to mix up your freezer selection. You'll get around 50 pieces for $14.99.
Magnum Double Caramel Mini Ice Cream Bars
Calories: 160
Fat: 1 0g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)
Sodium: 35 mg
Carbs: 16 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 14 g)
Protein: 2 g
These mini ice cream bars aren't brand new to Costco but they are a great grab when they hit the shelves around mid- to late summer—especially knowing they won't last long. The 18-count box is filled with smaller versions of the regular Magnum bars, made with vanilla ice cream dipped in caramel and chocolate and then enrobed with a chocolate shell. It'll run you $13.99 in the warehouse.
Path of Life Mexican Style Cauliflower Rice
Calories: 70
Fat: 4 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)
Sodium: 360 mg
Carbs: 7 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 2 g)
Protein: 2 g
Path of Life is a staple in the Costco freezer aisle, offering everything from breakfast potatoes to various grain and veggie blends. The latest is the brand's Mexican-style cauliflower rice, with tomatoes, a variety of peppers, and Mexican spices. You can get five 10-ounce bags for $12.99 at the warehouse.
Clovis Farms Organic Morning Blend
Calories: 110
Fat: 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 25 mg
Carbs: 27 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 16 g)
Protein: 3 g
Costco is good about carrying a variety of fruit and vegetable blends for smoothies and this organic morning blend is a winner. The package includes six individual bags filled with blueberries, kale, spinach, strawberries, bananas, and mango. It's super easy to dump in a blender and make a quick on-the-go smoothie. You can get the bag for $10.79 at the warehouse.
Royal Asia Mid-Autumn Moon Festival Edition Mooncakes
This seasonal product celebrates the mid-Autumn moon festival so you know it won't be around for long. These mooncakes come in a variety of flavors like young coconut, fresh durian, and fresh durian with vegan salted egg yolk. They are all dairy free. You can get a box of six for $28 at the warehouse.
Premier Protein Pancakes
Calories: 210
Fat: 3.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)
Sodium: 400 mg
Carbs: 27g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 5 g)
Protein: 15 g
You've likely seen the Premier Protein shakes at Costco and just about everywhere, but new to the freezer aisle is a protein-packed pancake from the same brand. Just debuting at Midwest warehouses (and also in other parts of the country), these pancakes contain 15 grams of protein per serving. You can get a box of 36 for $12.99.
Dr Praeger's Crunchy Sweet Potato Burgers
Calories: 160
Fat: 7 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)
Sodium: 420 mg
Carbs: 23 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 3 g)
Protein: 3 g
Dr. Praegers has been dishing out plant-based food for a long time but the brand's new crunchy sweet potato burgers are just making their way into Costco stores this month. Made with six vegetables—sweet potatoes included, of course—the burgers have a smoky chipotle taste. To add extra crunch, the patties are coated in a crispy brown rice crust, perfect for the air fryer. You can grab a box of 12 for $11.99 at the warehouse.
Deep Indian Kitchen Kati Street Wraps
Calories: 340
Fat: 14 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)
Sodium: 770 mg
Carbs: 35 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 3 g)
Protein: 19 g
You may see different versions of these kati street wraps, depending on your Costco location, but most carry either the butter chicken or chicken tikka versions. These wraps are made with crisped paratha bread stuffed with various fillings and reminiscent of Indian street food. You can get a 4-pack for $13.99 at the warehouse.
Red's Canadian Bacon Egg'wich
Calories: 180
Fat: 11 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)
Sodium: 640 mg
Carbs: 3 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 1 g)
Protein: 15 g
You'll usually find something from Red's in the Costco freezer aisles whether it's a breakfast or mid-day option. The newest version of the brand's egg'wich, a breakfast sandwich that has egg patties instead of bread, is stuffed with Canadian bacon. Each sandwich contains 15 grams of protein. You can grab an 8-pack for $14.99 at the warehouse.
Red's Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito
Calories: 340
Fat: 14 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)
Sodium: 730 mg
Carbs: 34 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)
Protein: 17 g
New to Costco this month is another breakfast option from Red's. These carne asada breakfast burritos are filled with scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, steak, poblano peppers and pepper jack cheese. They're ready in just 10 minutes. A box of 10 burritos will run you $17.99. You can find them in the Los Angeles region currently.
Perdue Air Fryer Ready Roasted Crispy Wings
Calories: 170
Fat: 11 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)
Sodium: 550 mg
Carbs: 4 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)
Protein: 13 g
'Tis the season for chicken wings and other tailgate fare. This time, Perdue is getting in on the game with crispy roasted chicken wings designed for the air fryer. The lightly coated wings are game for dousing in your favorite sauce or dunking into ranch or blue cheese. You can get a 3.25-pound bag for $16.99 at the warehouse.
Charoen Pokphand Hand-Wrapped Shrimp Wonton Ramen with Yu Choy
Calories: 160
Fat: 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 680 mg
Carbs: 27 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: <1 g)
Protein: 9 g
There's no shortage of ramen at Costco, both in the freezer and pantry sections, but this one appears to be new. Consider it a fusion of wonton soup meets ramen with delicate shrimp wontons, ramen noodles, and yu choy greens in a light broth. You can get it from Costco via Instacart for $17.15 for six individual bowls.
Paletas La Reina Ice Cream and Fruit Bars
Coconut (Per 1 Bar)
Calories: 170
Fat: 11 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)
Sodium: 65 mg
Carbs: 17 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 16 g)
Protein: 2 g
Popsicle season may be winding down, but if you spot these paletas, they're worth one last summer hurrah. They come in flavors like coconut, strawberry and dragonfruit mango, with no high fructose corn syrup and real fruit. Grab a box of 15 for $12.99 at select warehouses.
Alden's Organic Pumpkin Cheesecake Ice Cream Sandwiches
Calories: 180
Fat: 7 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)
Sodium: 60 mg
Carbs: 25 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 17 g)
Protein: 2 g
It's pumpkin spice season, even at Costco, in the form of ice cream sandwiches. These round frozen treats are made with organic pumpkin and cheesecake ice cream and none of the yucky stuff like artificial sweeteners or GMOs. You can grab an 18-pack for $12.99 at the warehouse.
Don Lee Crispy Shredded Chicken Tacos
Calories: 260
Fat: 13 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)
Sodium: 520
Carbs: 23 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)
Protein: 15 g
These aren't brand new to the freezer aisle—you'll often see some sort of Don Lee taco on the shelves—but it's become a staple in my household for a quick post-sports meal. The crispy shelled tacos come in a pack of two for easy cooking and a quick 15 grams of protein. They are super simple to pop in the air fryer, too. Even an older kid can do it. A 16-count box will cost $13.99 at the warehouse.
Delimex Cocina Chicken Poblano Queso Burrito Bowl
Calories: 370
Fat: 10 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)
Sodium: 880 mg
Carbs: 45 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 3 g)
Protein: 26 g
Burrito bowls are no stranger to the frozen aisles, but this was my first time spotting a Delimex version. The box comes with five 10-ounce bowls, each with 26 grams of protein. The bowl is filled with chicken, pinto beans, corn, peppers, rice, and a queso sauce. It's on sale right now via Instacart for $14.95, if you want it delivered right to your door.
La Boulangerie Croissant Dogs
Calories: 550
Fat: 38 g (Saturated Fat: 19 g, Trans Fat: 1.5 g)
Sodium: 770 mg
Carbs: 34 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 6 g)
Protein: 17 g
Move over bagel dogs, pretzel dogs, even corn dogs, there's a new dog in town. La Boulangerie, known for its croissants and other pastries, has introduced croissant dogs to the freezer aisle. All beef hot dogs and aged Swiss cheese are stuffed into a croissant for an indulgent quick meal or snack. You can get an eight-pack delivered through Costco business for $19.89.