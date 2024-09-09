25 Best Frozen Foods at Costco Right Now

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The freezer section at Costco is one of the warehouse club's most popular departments, stocked with easy meal solutions and delicious desserts galore. Here's a section of the store that always has a good variety of tried-and-true staples, but also a rotating selection of new items to try. While there is always the occasional "miss," most items are worth returning to while they're available.

If you are looking for healthy frozen dinners, you'll want to pay attention to the ingredients and nutrition facts. Oftentimes freezer meals are loaded with sodium, saturated fat, and preservatives.

With the start of fall and the new school year, Costco has introduced a great selection of options including staple brands with new products, old favorites, and entirely new to the freezer section items. Plus, a few seasonal options you'll want to grab fast.

Here are 25 freezer finds at the warehouse to try right now.

Ajinomoto Pork & Chicken Gyoza

Nutrition

Ajinomoto Pork And Chicken Gyoza (Per 4 Dumplings)

Calories : 170

Fat : 9 g (Saturated sat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 320 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 6 g

There's usually some form of dumpling in the Costco frozen aisle, but these pork and chicken gyoza from Ajinomoto appear to be new. (You'll often see the same brand's instant ramen at the warehouse.) These are meant to be pan-fried and the cooking time is about 12 minutes, meaning you can get these done quickly. A box of 60 normally will cost you $14.99 at the warehouse, but I recently found it on sale for just $10.99.

9 Best Fall Bakery Items You Can Score at Costco Right Now

Feel Good Foods Jalapeño Bites

Nutrition : (Per 4 Pieces)

Calories : 250

Fat : 16 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 550 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 5 g

These crispy jalapeño poppers are lightly breaded, but completely gluten-free and safe for those with celiac. The bites of cream cheese-stuffed jalapeño are perfect for an afterschool snack or an appetizer in a pinch. You can get a two-pound package for around $14.49 at the warehouse.

Trident Seafood Alaska Salmon Burgers

Nutrition : (Per 1 Burger)

Calories : 170

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 330 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 20 g

Costco has no shortage of frozen burger varieties, and this time salmon is making its way to the frozen aisle. These wild-caught salmon burgers come in a pack of 12 for $18.79 at the warehouse. Each patty packs 20 grams of protein. You can expect no fillers here, either.

10 Best Costco Deals You Can Score in September

Foster Farms Mini Corn Dogs

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 220

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 510 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 7 g

If you are looking to feed a crowd, or a gaggle of hungry children, this 84-count bag of mini corn dogs can do that quickly—and cheaply at just $10.89 per package. Corn dogs may not get an A+ for health, but this version subs in chicken dogs with no added hormones or steroids. The breading has a touch of honey which makes these extra easy to devour. The best part? Eight minutes in the air fryer is all it takes to whip up a batch.

Rudi's Peanut-Free Sandos with Strawberry Spread

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sando)

Calories : 300

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 270 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 9 g

PB&J may be a school lunch staple, but many schools have banned the popular sandwich because of the rise in peanut allergies. Rudi's has a solution: its "sandos" are peanut free, made with a seed nut butter and strawberry spread, giving the convenience of the frozen sandwich but without the worry. You can get a pack of 10 for $14.99 at Costco. Currently, these items are only available in Colorado and New Mexico.

9 Costco Buys That Are Flying Off The Shelves Right Now

Maverick Foods Thai Meatball Bowl

Nutrition : (Per 1 Bowl)

Calories : 500

Fat : 31 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 1,000 mg

Carbs : 38 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 18 g

Costco does well in the convenience department, with a freezer full of meals that can be ready at a moment's notice. This Thai meatball bowl is filled with sweet and spicy meatballs, vegetables, and rice. It can be ready in five minutes if you choose the microwave route (you can also bake in the oven for 20 to 25 minutes). The sodium count is a bit steep at 1,000 milligrams per bowl, but not everything that's convenient is healthy. You can grab a 4-pack of bowls for $9.97 at the warehouse.

Bellisio Pizza Snack Rolls

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 210

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 430 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 5 g

Shoppers have a range of opinions on these pizza rolls. Though some say they're a bit light on the filling, one fan on Reddit proclaimed that they're larger and have "a little better flavor" than the popular Totino's brand. A 60-ounce box runs $9.99 at the warehouse, and contains around 120 pieces.

7 Most Controversial Costco Items In 2024

Authentic Asia Tatsuta-age Chicken

Nutrition : (Per 3-oz. Serving)

Calories : 160

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 220 mg

Carbs : 12 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 14 g

These ginger- and garlic-marinated dark meat chicken bites are a version of a popular Japanese fried chicken and a little different from your average nugget. Pop in the air fryer or oven and serve with spicy mayo. You can get a 48-ounce bag for $9.97 at the warehouse.

Takoyaki Japanese Octopus Balls

Nutrition information unavailable

If you are looking for something a little out of the ordinary, these ginger-tinged octopus balls are certainly it. Although some Redditors comment that not every piece has a good serving of octopus, it's still worth trying if you are looking to mix up your freezer selection. You'll get around 50 pieces for $14.99.

25 Name-Brand Items at Costco You Should Always Buy

Magnum Double Caramel Mini Ice Cream Bars

Nutrition : (Per 1 Bar)

Calories : 160

Fat : 1 0g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 35 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 2 g

These mini ice cream bars aren't brand new to Costco but they are a great grab when they hit the shelves around mid- to late summer—especially knowing they won't last long. The 18-count box is filled with smaller versions of the regular Magnum bars, made with vanilla ice cream dipped in caramel and chocolate and then enrobed with a chocolate shell. It'll run you $13.99 in the warehouse.

Path of Life Mexican Style Cauliflower Rice

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cup Serving)

Calories : 70

Fat : 4 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 360 mg

Carbs : 7 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 2 g

Path of Life is a staple in the Costco freezer aisle, offering everything from breakfast potatoes to various grain and veggie blends. The latest is the brand's Mexican-style cauliflower rice, with tomatoes, a variety of peppers, and Mexican spices. You can get five 10-ounce bags for $12.99 at the warehouse.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

9 Kirkland Items at Costco You Should Avoid In 2024

Clovis Farms Organic Morning Blend

Nutrition : (Per 1 Pouch)

Calories : 110

Fat : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 25 mg

Carbs : 27 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 3 g

Costco is good about carrying a variety of fruit and vegetable blends for smoothies and this organic morning blend is a winner. The package includes six individual bags filled with blueberries, kale, spinach, strawberries, bananas, and mango. It's super easy to dump in a blender and make a quick on-the-go smoothie. You can get the bag for $10.79 at the warehouse.

Royal Asia Mid-Autumn Moon Festival Edition Mooncakes

Nutrition information unavailable

This seasonal product celebrates the mid-Autumn moon festival so you know it won't be around for long. These mooncakes come in a variety of flavors like young coconut, fresh durian, and fresh durian with vegan salted egg yolk. They are all dairy free. You can get a box of six for $28 at the warehouse.

8 Worst Costco Locations In the United States, According to Customers

Premier Protein Pancakes

Nutrition : (Per 3 Pancakes)

Calories : 210

Fat : 3.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 400 mg

Carbs : 27g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 15 g

You've likely seen the Premier Protein shakes at Costco and just about everywhere, but new to the freezer aisle is a protein-packed pancake from the same brand. Just debuting at Midwest warehouses (and also in other parts of the country), these pancakes contain 15 grams of protein per serving. You can get a box of 36 for $12.99.

Dr Praeger's Crunchy Sweet Potato Burgers

Nutrition : (Per 1 Burger)

Calories : 160

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 420 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 3 g

Dr. Praegers has been dishing out plant-based food for a long time but the brand's new crunchy sweet potato burgers are just making their way into Costco stores this month. Made with six vegetables—sweet potatoes included, of course—the burgers have a smoky chipotle taste. To add extra crunch, the patties are coated in a crispy brown rice crust, perfect for the air fryer. You can grab a box of 12 for $11.99 at the warehouse.

10 Best Costco Breakfast Items To Score Right Now

Deep Indian Kitchen Kati Street Wraps

Nutrition : (Per 1 Wrap)

Calories : 340

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 770 mg

Carbs : 35 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 19 g

You may see different versions of these kati street wraps, depending on your Costco location, but most carry either the butter chicken or chicken tikka versions. These wraps are made with crisped paratha bread stuffed with various fillings and reminiscent of Indian street food. You can get a 4-pack for $13.99 at the warehouse.

Red's Canadian Bacon Egg'wich

Nutrition : (Per 1 Egg'Wich)

Calories : 180

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 640 mg

Carbs : 3 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 15 g

You'll usually find something from Red's in the Costco freezer aisles whether it's a breakfast or mid-day option. The newest version of the brand's egg'wich, a breakfast sandwich that has egg patties instead of bread, is stuffed with Canadian bacon. Each sandwich contains 15 grams of protein. You can grab an 8-pack for $14.99 at the warehouse.

Every Costco Muffin, Tasted & Reviewed

Red's Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito

Nutrition : (Per 1 Burrito)

Calories : 340

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 730 mg

Carbs : 34 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 17 g

New to Costco this month is another breakfast option from Red's. These carne asada breakfast burritos are filled with scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, steak, poblano peppers and pepper jack cheese. They're ready in just 10 minutes. A box of 10 burritos will run you $17.99. You can find them in the Los Angeles region currently.

Perdue Air Fryer Ready Roasted Crispy Wings

Nutrition : (Per 3-oz. Portion)

Calories : 170

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 550 mg

Carbs : 4 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 13 g

'Tis the season for chicken wings and other tailgate fare. This time, Perdue is getting in on the game with crispy roasted chicken wings designed for the air fryer. The lightly coated wings are game for dousing in your favorite sauce or dunking into ranch or blue cheese. You can get a 3.25-pound bag for $16.99 at the warehouse.

Costco vs. Sam's Club: Which Warehouse Club Is Winning In 2024?

Charoen Pokphand Hand-Wrapped Shrimp Wonton Ramen with Yu Choy

Nutrition : (Per 1/2 Bowl)

Calories : 160

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 680 mg

Carbs : 27 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 9 g

There's no shortage of ramen at Costco, both in the freezer and pantry sections, but this one appears to be new. Consider it a fusion of wonton soup meets ramen with delicate shrimp wontons, ramen noodles, and yu choy greens in a light broth. You can get it from Costco via Instacart for $17.15 for six individual bowls.

Paletas La Reina Ice Cream and Fruit Bars

Nutrition :

Coconut (Per 1 Bar)

Calories : 170

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 65 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 2 g

Popsicle season may be winding down, but if you spot these paletas, they're worth one last summer hurrah. They come in flavors like coconut, strawberry and dragonfruit mango, with no high fructose corn syrup and real fruit. Grab a box of 15 for $12.99 at select warehouses.

8 Best Costco Coffee Products to Buy Right Now

Alden's Organic Pumpkin Cheesecake Ice Cream Sandwiches

Nutrition : (Per 1 Sandwich)

Calories : 180

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 60 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 17 g)

Protein : 2 g

It's pumpkin spice season, even at Costco, in the form of ice cream sandwiches. These round frozen treats are made with organic pumpkin and cheesecake ice cream and none of the yucky stuff like artificial sweeteners or GMOs. You can grab an 18-pack for $12.99 at the warehouse.

Don Lee Crispy Shredded Chicken Tacos

NUTRITION : (Per 2 Tacos):

Calories : 260

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 520

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 15 g

These aren't brand new to the freezer aisle—you'll often see some sort of Don Lee taco on the shelves—but it's become a staple in my household for a quick post-sports meal. The crispy shelled tacos come in a pack of two for easy cooking and a quick 15 grams of protein. They are super simple to pop in the air fryer, too. Even an older kid can do it. A 16-count box will cost $13.99 at the warehouse.

17 Grocery Items That Are So Much Cheaper at Costco

Delimex Cocina Chicken Poblano Queso Burrito Bowl

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 370

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 880 mg

Carbs : 45 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 26 g

Burrito bowls are no stranger to the frozen aisles, but this was my first time spotting a Delimex version. The box comes with five 10-ounce bowls, each with 26 grams of protein. The bowl is filled with chicken, pinto beans, corn, peppers, rice, and a queso sauce. It's on sale right now via Instacart for $14.95, if you want it delivered right to your door.

La Boulangerie Croissant Dogs

Nutrition : (Per 1 Hot Dog)

Calories : 550

Fat : 38 g (Saturated Fat: 19 g, Trans Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 770 mg

Carbs : 34 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 17 g

Move over bagel dogs, pretzel dogs, even corn dogs, there's a new dog in town. La Boulangerie, known for its croissants and other pastries, has introduced croissant dogs to the freezer aisle. All beef hot dogs and aged Swiss cheese are stuffed into a croissant for an indulgent quick meal or snack. You can get an eight-pack delivered through Costco business for $19.89.