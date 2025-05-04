7 Best Costco Items in Limited Stock Right Now

ICYK, Costco sells some items in limited quantities, listing them under "Treasure Hunt" and "While Supplies Last" tabs on its website. Generally, you can find everything from exotic meats to name-brand electronics with impossible-to-beat prices. We recently scoured all the limited stock items on the Costco website to bring you the seven best. If there's anything you like, make sure to buy now, because it probably won't be available later.

Dyson Ball Animal 3+ Upright Vacuum

Costco offers a lot of exclusive member deals. One of the best at the moment? Get a Dyson Ball Animal 3+ Upright Vacuum, one of the brand's most popular cleaning gadgets, especially for pet owners, for $349.99, $50 less than other retailers.

Tupperware XL Food Storage Container

This genius Tupperware XL Food Storage Container is perfectly sized and shaped to hold a chicken and even comes with a removable grooved tray to drain juices and circulate air and handles to lift the bird out easily. It is currently on the Costco website for $23.796254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Meta Quest 3S 256GB with Batman: Arkham Shadow Game Bundle

Meta Quest 3S 256GB with Batman: Arkham Shadow Game Bundle

If you have been considering splurging on a VR experience, Costco offers a great deal on Meta Quest 3S 256 GB, Batman: Arkham Shadow Game, a 3-month Trial of Meta Quest+, and a Meta Carrying Case. The bundle is $349.99, after $50 off.

20 Best Costco Products Under $5 Right Now

Rastelli's Connoisseur Gift Crate

Costco sells a lot of Rastelli's gourmet products. This Connoisseur Gift Crate, perfect for a Mother's Day or Father's Day gift, is $60 off, bringing the price down to just $99.99. It includes a carefully curated selection of high-quality meats, cheeses, chocolates, including Genoa Salame, Sweet Sopressata, Parmigianna Reggiano, Chocolate Cookie Bites, and Divina Fig Spread.

Nutrius Body Mist, 4 fl oz, 3-pack

These Sol de Janerio dupes have been going viral on the internet. Get a three-pack of Nutrius Body Mist Berry Bliss, Coco Bliss, Botanical Bliss, for just $15.97 on the Costco website while supplies last.

Levels Grass Fed Whey Protein, Vanilla Bean, 5.64 lbs

Order a 5.64-pound bag of Levels Grass Fed Whey Protein, Vanilla Bean if you are on the market for a new protein powder. Each serving boasts 24 grams of grass-fed whey protein with 5.4 grams of BCAAs, and no added sugar, sucralose, or artificial ingredients. The bag retails for $69.99.

Japanese A5 Wagyu Ribeye Steaks

Costco sells limited quantities of Japanese A5 Wagyu Ribeye Steaks if only the finest steak is good enough. Each order comes with three 16-oz. Steaks imported from the