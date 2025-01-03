Costco Is Selling a Super-Popular Seasonal Candy For Less Than $1

January blues is real for many of us, but one thing we can still look forward to is all the sales on holiday items. From clothing to candy, it's a great time to shop as retailers try to get rid of their holiday stock at a steep discount in order to make room for whatever retail cycle comes next. Costco is definitely one of the places where you'll currently find some excellent deals.

As the chain begins to offload some of its Christmas and New Year's treats and gifts, it's a great opportunity for those with a sweet tooth to load up on top-quality chocolate on the cheap—as long as they can get over the fact that the chocolate comes in festive, wintery shapes.

On Reddit, one shopper shared an image of bags of Lindt chocolates shaped like snowflakes, currently on sale for $0.97. The variety packs weigh 450 grams (almost a pound), which comes out to about 5 cents an ounce—a real steal. Each bag contains 43 individually wrapped pieces of milk and white chocolate.

According to an Instagram post by Costco influencer Costco Buys from November, these same chocolates were selling for $12.99 just a few short weeks ago.

Fellow Redditors responded with resounding enthusiasm to the news, expressing their love for Lindt products and their hope they can find the discount at their store.

"I would buy them all and just take them to work and dump it in the candy bowl by my cubicle. Would be gone in a day."

"Buying $10 worth. Going into the freezer"

"Yep. Buy them all!"

According to the post's flair, the deal is available or has so far been spotted in several states, including California (San Diego area), Colorado, Arizona, and New Mexico. However, even if this particular deal isn't available at your local warehouse, most Costco's will have January deals of their own. For example, some of the other winter/holiday items shoppers have spotted on sale in the last few days include deeply discounted winter jackets, Legos, Japanese Wagyu beef, souffle cheesecake, and boxes of macarons.

And let's not forget the regular monthly deals available at Costco this January. Some of the highlights include Skippy peanut butter, Chobani yogurt, Beyond burger patties, and Dunkin' and Starbucks coffees.