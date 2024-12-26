12 Best Costco Deals You Can Score in January

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

In 2024, Costco shoppers encountered new bakery items, product discontinuations, and several policy changes. While it remains to be seen what will happen in 2025, one thing shoppers can count on is the continuous rollout of deals.

From Dec. 26, 2024, through Jan. 20, 2025, the warehouse club is offering a variety of discounts on all sorts of products that span home essentials, groceries, clothing, electronics, and more. These are also available for preview in Costco's monthly coupon book, so you can plan your shopping trip ahead of time. Like any of the retailer's markdowns, some deals will only be available in-warehouse, while others will be offered both in-store and online.

To help you navigate Costco's expansive aisles, we've rounded up some of the top grocery discounts you can snag for the next 25 days. As always, prices may vary. Read on to discover 12 of the best deals you can score in January.

Skippy Peanut Butter

Nutrition :

Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter (Per 2 Tbsp Serving)

Calories : 190

Fat : 16 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 7 g

Whether spread onto bread with jelly, paired with apples, or added to a dessert, peanut butter is a welcome addition to any pantry lineup. And now, you can enjoy the beloved nut butter for $3.30 off. Pick up a two-pack of creamy or crunchy Skippy peanut butter for just $7.69 through Jan. 20. Alternatively, you can score the same discount on Jif's creamy and crunchy peanut butter, which are also available in two-packs.

Clif Energy Bars

Nutrition :

Crunchy Peanut Butter (Per 1 Bar) :

Calories : 260

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 230 mg

Carbs : 40 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 17 g)

Protein : 11 g

Searching for a convenient post-workout snack? This 26-count variety pack of Clif Energy Bars is getting a $7 markdown, which brings the price down to $15.99—or about 62 cents per bar. Each box includes 13 crunchy peanut butter bars and 13 chocolate chip bars.

Chobani Less Sugar Greek Yogurt

Nutrition :

Ripe Strawberry (Per 1 Container)

Calories : 120

Fat : 3 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 50 mg

Carbs : 11 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 12 g

From smoothies to parfaits, Greek yogurt is an essential ingredient to countless meals and snacks. And now, Costco is giving you another reason to stock up. The retailer is taking $5.50 off Chobani's Less Sugar Greek Yogurt variety pack, bringing the cost down to just $7.99. Each box includes four cups of four different flavors: Ripe Strawberry, Madagascar Vanilla & Cinnamon, Harvest Raspberry, and Wild Blueberry.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sensible Portions' Sea Salt Garden Veggie Straws

Nutrition : (Per 1 Bag)

Calories : 130

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 220 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : <1 g

Craving something crunchy? Sensible Portions' Sea Salt Garden Veggie Straws are going on sale for $12.99 after a $5 discount. Each box includes 42 bags of the snack, making them especially easy to tote on the go.

Snack Factory Organic Pretzel Crisps

Nutrition : (Per 11 Pretzel Crisps)

Calories : 110

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 280 mg

Carbs : 24 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 2 g

You're going to want to break out the hummus and other flavorful dips. Snack Factory's Organic Pretzel Crisps are getting a $3.80 discount, coming down to $5.19 per 28-ounce bag.

Frito-Lay Select Mix

Nutrition :

Sour Cream & Onion Lays (Per 1 Package)

Calories : 230

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 290 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 3 g

Whether you're hosting a large group of people or just looking to load up on snacks, picking up a variety pack could be just what you need. This Frito-Lay variety pack is complete with 30 bags of six popular snacks, which include Sour Cream & Onion Lays, Spicy Nacho Doritos, Cheetos Puffs, Cheddar & Sour Cream Ruffles, Chili Cheese Fritos, and Funyuns. Pick up a box for $13.99 after a $5 discount!

Ling Ling Chicken & Vegetable Potstickers

Nutrition : (Per 5 Potstickers w/o Sauce)

Calories : 270

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 570 mg

Carbs : 41 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 12 g

Pay a visit to Costco's frozen foods department, and you'll find Ling Ling's Chicken & Vegetable Potstickers for $4 off. Each bag weighs 4.2 pounds and is filled with dumplings made with a chicken and vegetable mixture. Plus, the bags come with a savory sauce for dipping. Place them in a pan or the air fryer, add them to boiling water, or simply heat them in the microwave for an easy appetizer that costs just $8.49 through Jan. 20.

Garden Lites Veggies Made Great Spinach Egg White Frittatas

Nutrition : (Per 1 Frittata)

Calories : 70

Fat : 4 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 190 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 5 g

Looking for a quick, easy, and satisfying breakfast? These miniature frozen Spinach Egg White Frittatas are going on sale for $8.89 after a $4.10 discount. Each box includes 20 frittatas, which are made with veggies like spinach, red bell peppers, and onions, in addition to mozzarella cheese and egg whites. Simply pop these in the microwave, oven, or toaster, and enjoy!

Beyond Burger Plant-Based Patties

Nutrition (Per 1 Patty) :

Calories : 250

Fat : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 420 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 19 g

Round up your favorite burger toppings and start toasting some buns. Beyond Burger's Plant-Based Patties are getting a $4.50 markdown, coming down to $10.99. Each bag includes 10 quarter-pound patties containing 20 grams of protein per serving.

Dunkin' Medium Roast

Nutrition information unavailable.

There's no need to swing by Dunkin' to pick up a cup of coffee when you can just brew the chain's java right from the comfort of your own home. Costco is knocking $6.40 off the chain's Original Blend Medium Roast Ground Coffee, bringing the price down to $17.59. Each container is 45 ounces and brews up to 150 six-fluid ounce cups of coffee.

Kirkland Signature Organic K-Cup Pods

Nutrition information unavailable.

For those who start off their morning with a Keurig-brewed cup of coffee, Costco is helping shoppers stock up on K-cups. The warehouse club is taking $6 off its Kirkland Signature K-Cup pods, which are available in three varieties: Pacific Bold, Breakfast Blend, and Summit Roast. Each box includes 120 pods and costs $29.99 after the markdown.

Starbucks Caffè Verona Dark Roast

Nutrition information unavailable.

If you're a fan of Starbucks' dark roast coffee, then you're in luck. Costco is giving the coffee giant's Caffè Verona Dark Roast Whole Bean Coffee a $6 discount, bringing the price down to $12.99. This coffee features notes of dark cocoa and caramelized sugar and comes in 40-ounce packages.