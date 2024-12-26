12 Best Costco Deals You Can Score in January
In 2024, Costco shoppers encountered new bakery items, product discontinuations, and several policy changes. While it remains to be seen what will happen in 2025, one thing shoppers can count on is the continuous rollout of deals.
From Dec. 26, 2024, through Jan. 20, 2025, the warehouse club is offering a variety of discounts on all sorts of products that span home essentials, groceries, clothing, electronics, and more. These are also available for preview in Costco's monthly coupon book, so you can plan your shopping trip ahead of time. Like any of the retailer's markdowns, some deals will only be available in-warehouse, while others will be offered both in-store and online.
To help you navigate Costco's expansive aisles, we've rounded up some of the top grocery discounts you can snag for the next 25 days. As always, prices may vary. Read on to discover 12 of the best deals you can score in January.
Skippy Peanut Butter
Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter (Per 2 Tbsp Serving)
Calories: 190
Fat: 16 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)
Sodium: 150 mg
Carbs: 6 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)
Protein: 7 g
Whether spread onto bread with jelly, paired with apples, or added to a dessert, peanut butter is a welcome addition to any pantry lineup. And now, you can enjoy the beloved nut butter for $3.30 off. Pick up a two-pack of creamy or crunchy Skippy peanut butter for just $7.69 through Jan. 20. Alternatively, you can score the same discount on Jif's creamy and crunchy peanut butter, which are also available in two-packs.
Clif Energy Bars
Crunchy Peanut Butter (Per 1 Bar):
Calories: 260
Fat: 8 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)
Sodium: 230 mg
Carbs: 40 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 17 g)
Protein: 11 g
Searching for a convenient post-workout snack? This 26-count variety pack of Clif Energy Bars is getting a $7 markdown, which brings the price down to $15.99—or about 62 cents per bar. Each box includes 13 crunchy peanut butter bars and 13 chocolate chip bars.
Chobani Less Sugar Greek Yogurt
Ripe Strawberry (Per 1 Container)
Calories: 120
Fat: 3 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)
Sodium: 50 mg
Carbs: 11 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 9 g)
Protein: 12 g
From smoothies to parfaits, Greek yogurt is an essential ingredient to countless meals and snacks. And now, Costco is giving you another reason to stock up. The retailer is taking $5.50 off Chobani's Less Sugar Greek Yogurt variety pack, bringing the cost down to just $7.99. Each box includes four cups of four different flavors: Ripe Strawberry, Madagascar Vanilla & Cinnamon, Harvest Raspberry, and Wild Blueberry.
Sensible Portions' Sea Salt Garden Veggie Straws
Calories: 130
Fat: 7 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)
Sodium: 220 mg
Carbs: 17 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: <1 g)
Protein: <1 g
Craving something crunchy? Sensible Portions' Sea Salt Garden Veggie Straws are going on sale for $12.99 after a $5 discount. Each box includes 42 bags of the snack, making them especially easy to tote on the go.
Snack Factory Organic Pretzel Crisps
Calories: 110
Fat: 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 280 mg
Carbs: 24 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 2 g)
Protein: 2 g
You're going to want to break out the hummus and other flavorful dips. Snack Factory's Organic Pretzel Crisps are getting a $3.80 discount, coming down to $5.19 per 28-ounce bag.
Frito-Lay Select Mix
Sour Cream & Onion Lays (Per 1 Package)
Calories: 230
Fat: 14 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)
Sodium: 290 mg
Carbs: 23 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)
Protein: 3 g
Whether you're hosting a large group of people or just looking to load up on snacks, picking up a variety pack could be just what you need. This Frito-Lay variety pack is complete with 30 bags of six popular snacks, which include Sour Cream & Onion Lays, Spicy Nacho Doritos, Cheetos Puffs, Cheddar & Sour Cream Ruffles, Chili Cheese Fritos, and Funyuns. Pick up a box for $13.99 after a $5 discount!
Ling Ling Chicken & Vegetable Potstickers
Calories: 270
Fat: 6 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)
Sodium: 570 mg
Carbs: 41 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 4 g)
Protein: 12 g
Pay a visit to Costco's frozen foods department, and you'll find Ling Ling's Chicken & Vegetable Potstickers for $4 off. Each bag weighs 4.2 pounds and is filled with dumplings made with a chicken and vegetable mixture. Plus, the bags come with a savory sauce for dipping. Place them in a pan or the air fryer, add them to boiling water, or simply heat them in the microwave for an easy appetizer that costs just $8.49 through Jan. 20.
Garden Lites Veggies Made Great Spinach Egg White Frittatas
Calories: 70
Fat: 4 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)
Sodium: 190 mg
Carbs: 5 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)
Protein: 5 g
Looking for a quick, easy, and satisfying breakfast? These miniature frozen Spinach Egg White Frittatas are going on sale for $8.89 after a $4.10 discount. Each box includes 20 frittatas, which are made with veggies like spinach, red bell peppers, and onions, in addition to mozzarella cheese and egg whites. Simply pop these in the microwave, oven, or toaster, and enjoy!
Beyond Burger Plant-Based Patties
Calories: 250
Fat: 15 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)
Sodium: 420 mg
Carbs: 6 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 0 g)
Protein: 19 g
Round up your favorite burger toppings and start toasting some buns. Beyond Burger's Plant-Based Patties are getting a $4.50 markdown, coming down to $10.99. Each bag includes 10 quarter-pound patties containing 20 grams of protein per serving.
Dunkin' Medium Roast
There's no need to swing by Dunkin' to pick up a cup of coffee when you can just brew the chain's java right from the comfort of your own home. Costco is knocking $6.40 off the chain's Original Blend Medium Roast Ground Coffee, bringing the price down to $17.59. Each container is 45 ounces and brews up to 150 six-fluid ounce cups of coffee.
Kirkland Signature Organic K-Cup Pods
For those who start off their morning with a Keurig-brewed cup of coffee, Costco is helping shoppers stock up on K-cups. The warehouse club is taking $6 off its Kirkland Signature K-Cup pods, which are available in three varieties: Pacific Bold, Breakfast Blend, and Summit Roast. Each box includes 120 pods and costs $29.99 after the markdown.
Starbucks Caffè Verona Dark Roast
If you're a fan of Starbucks' dark roast coffee, then you're in luck. Costco is giving the coffee giant's Caffè Verona Dark Roast Whole Bean Coffee a $6 discount, bringing the price down to $12.99. This coffee features notes of dark cocoa and caramelized sugar and comes in 40-ounce packages.