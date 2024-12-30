Costco Shoppers Raving About 'Best Store-Bought Ice Cream I've Ever Had'

From premium varieties to lower-calorie options, consumers have a wide and enticing range of ice creams to choose from in grocery store freezer aisles. But if you're on the hunt for the absolute best store-bought ice cream on the market right now, some say that you can only find it at your local Costco warehouse.

Last week, a Costco fan took to Reddit to share a rave review for the retailer's Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream (360 calories per serving). While the frozen dessert has been a longtime staple at Costco, the shopper recently tried it for the first time and subsequently declared it the "best vanilla ice cream I've ever had in my life."

"I took one sample and was shocked by the bold vanilla flavor and the creaminess. I've had homemade vanilla ice cream that hasn't come close to this," the shopper wrote.

This isn't your typical ice cream due to its "super-premium" designation, which is only given to iterations with a higher fat content and a very low overrun. That means less air is incorporated into the ice cream, resulting in an extremely dense and creamy texture.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

That luxurious consistency, coupled with the strong vanilla flavor, has allowed the Kirkland Signature ice cream to develop a devoted fan following over the years. The new Reddit post declaring it the best vanilla ice cream has racked up hundreds of comments, many of which contained similarly glowing reviews for the frozen dessert.

"Yes, this is the best store-bought ice cream I've ever had too. A real standout as far as quality, even amongst Kirkland products," a Costco shopper commented.

"It's so good I had to stop buying them. Too tempting. Seriously, I now only buy them for birthdays or other special occasions," another wrote.

Fans also shared a myriad of tips for dressing up and enjoying the popular ice cream. Some recommended pairing it with Costco's pies, Kirkland Signature Praline Pecans (150 calories), or the sweet and salty Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter Pretzels (140 calories). Others suggested using it to make milkshakes or ice cream sandwiches with cookies from Costco's bakery department. Shoppers interested in sampling this ice cream should take heed, however, as it's apparently hard to stop once you've taken your first spoonful.

"The stuff is very addictive," a Redditor commented.

A 64-ounce pack of the ice cream is currently selling for $17.54 online near me in central New Jersey, though prices may vary and are typically lower when shopping in person.