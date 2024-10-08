25 Costco Holiday Items That Will Sell Out Fast

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Whether you are ready or not, the holiday season keeps creeping its way up the calendar earlier and earlier each year. Just walk into Costco, where you'll see winter gloves being stocked as early as August. A recent trip at the end of September showed more holiday stuff than Halloween items in the aisles of my local warehouse.

That's all to say you'll want to act fast if Costco is your destination for holiday items, and in many cases, it should be. Costco is a one-stop shop for everything from holiday desserts to decor, the hottest toys, and the tools to wrap them. Expect the bakery to follow suit with its holiday treats soon as well.

Right now the aisles are brimming with great items for the holidays. Stock at each warehouse will vary and inventory will likely change rapidly as well, so act fast. Here are 25 items you should buy at Costco for the holidays.

Lindt Advent Calendar

Nutrition : (Per 3 Pieces)

Calories : 190

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 20 mg

Carbs : 120 g (Fiber: >1g, Sugar:13 g)

Protein : 1 g

Advent calendars are always a fun treat around the holidays. Costco usually has a few throughout the season, but you can't go wrong with chocolate from European chocolatiers like this 28-count collection from Lindt. Reveal a new piece of holiday-themed chocolate for each day of December leading up to Christmas. You can get it at the warehouse for $18.99.

Hammond's Snowball cookies

Nutrition information unavailable

These cute white or green Christmas tree-shaped cookie jars are filled with Hammond's delicious powdered sugar-covered snowball cookies, perfect for devouring or putting out for Santa. The 15-ounce cookie jar will cost you $16.89 at the warehouse.

Pre-Built Gingerbread House

Nutrition : (Per 1/60 Kit)

Calories : 120

Fat : 3 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 130 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: 0g, Sugar:14 g)

Protein : 1 g

This Costco favorite is back again for the holidays and it's a hard one to resist. Everyone loves a gingerbread house, but putting them together can be a total pain. This one comes pre-built, all that's required is the fun part: the decorations. As an added bonus, the pre-built gingerbread house is made in a nut-free facility, making it safe for those with allergies. You can grab a package in the warehouse for $13.99.

Bluey Ride On Truck with Lights and Sound

You don't need to wait for Black Friday to start grabbing what will surely be the "hot" toys for the holiday season. Given the current toddler obsession with Bluey, you might want to grab this Bluey ride-on truck, complete with lights and sounds. It's $99.99 at the warehouse and you can bet that it won't last long.

Bellevue Luxe Seasonal Candles

There's nothing like beautiful cozy candles during the holiday season as part of a table setting, or just to make everything smell good. They also make great hostess gifts. This set of four Bellevue candles with lead-free wicks comes in all the smells of the season: heirloom apple grove, mistletoe frost, cinnamon pumpkin chai, and sapphire cashmere. You can get a box of four for $19.99 at the warehouse.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Pac-Man Partycade

It's hard to bypass these old-school arcade games without at least thinking about where you might put one if you were to purchase. The Pac-Man "partycade" is more of a tabletop size versus what you see in a traditional arcade. At $199.99 in the warehouse, it's actually a great deal if you're in the market.

STMT Rainbow Jewelry Studio

You have pop star Taylor Swift to thank for the friendship bracelet resurgence and it's become popular, even for non-Swifties. Costco has this great set filled with string, multicolored beads, and fun charms, plus a storage bead case, all for $19.99 at the warehouse. This gift would make more than a few tweens very happy.

Squishmallows Mini Ornaments

Squishmallows have certainly weaved their way into all the holidays and Christmas is no exception. The signature squishy pillow creatures are shrunken to four-inches tall, making them the perfect ornaments. Each one is appropriately thematic. You can grab a pack of eight for $16.99 at the warehouse. They'd make a great stocking stuffer, too.

Nutcracker Chocolate Truffles

Nutrition : (Per 2 Pieces)

Calories : 140

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 20mg

Carbs : 13 g (Fiber:0g, Sugar:16 g)

Protein :0g

These colorful nutcracker tins make a great decoration and are filled with delicious chocolate truffles inside. With three different exterior versions, you can line them up in a display before or after you've devoured all the truffles. Each 12.3-ounce tin is $10.99 at the warehouse.

Disney Animated Holiday Village

There's something about these Disney animated display pieces that have people running back each and every holiday to grab the latest. The animated holiday village is the quintessential holiday scene complete with characters Donald and Daisy caroling and Goofy carrying presents across town. Mickey and Minnie are front and center in Santa-inspired clothing, and of cours,e there's plenty of lights and music. Grab it while it's available for $129.99 at the warehouse.

Kirkland Holiday Gift Tags

There are always more gifts to give during the season, so having this box of 100 different gift tags will certainly come in clutch. A variety of winter- and Christmas-themed mini cards fill the box. You can grab it in the warehouse for $12.79.

Whiskey Tour Gift Box

Every year, Costco debuts a whiskey tour gift box and each year it sells out fast. Yes, December may still be a few months away, but if you need a gift for a whiskey lover, you'll want to act fast. The box is filled with 24 different whiskeys from around the world, two tumblers, and an illustrated distillery guidebook, all for $159.99 at the warehouse.

Pre-Lit Magnolia Artificial Wreath

If you want your holiday decor slightly more subtle than a giant light installation on your lawn, this beautiful wreath is festive and subtle with micro-LED lights, and beautiful red and gold decor. It can be used indoors or outdoors as long as it's covered. It'll cost you $49.99 at the warehouse.

Starbucks Holiday Blend K-Cups

Starbucks stores may still be serving pumpkin spice lattes, but you can start brewing the brand's holiday blend coffee at home right now. These limited-edition K-Cups make it easy to indulge in the Starbucks holiday blend, which has "notes of maple and herbs" from the comfort of your own home for a few less dollars, too. You can grab a 72-count box via Instacart for $34.97.

5-Foot Penguin with LED Lights

This is the time of year where you need to look up in the warehouse to see the display of oversized holiday decorations, perfect for planting on the front lawn. If you are looking for something cute that can be displayed to celebrate winter all season long, this cute LED-lit penguin fits the bill. You can grab it, complete with its adorable red ear muffs, and green and white striped scarf, for $129.99 at the warehouse.

Holiday Glitter Lantern

This beautiful holiday lantern is more like a giant snow globe in a lantern shape. Inside the glass, you'll find a picturesque scene of Santa, his reindeers, and snow covered firs, all with the perfect flurry of snowflakes. This decor is meant for indoors and will cost you $39.99 at the warehouse, a great deal.

Glass Table Top Ornaments

Make any table immediately more festive with these large glass ornaments in various colors and sizes. At the warehouse, you can grab a three-pack for $31.99 to display together or separate throughout the house.

Holiday Grinch and Max Statue

What's a holiday season without the Grinch? This hand-painted version of the beloved (or hated) character is made by Jim Shore, an icon in the ornament and holiday-decor world. The Grinch stands as cranky as ever with his adorable dog, Max. You can grab your statue at the warehouse for $49.99.

GE Glitter Gem Garland

If you're looking to add a little light and glitz to your indoors this holiday season, GE has a nine-foot glitter gem garland with 100 warm white twinkle LED lights. It's the perfect accessory to make any room more cozy for the holidays. One box is $55.99 at the warehouse.

Swiss Miss Cocoa Gift Pack

Nutrition :

Salted Caramel (Per 1 Envelope)

Calories : 160

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 410 mg

Carbs : 32 g (Fiber: 1g, Sugar: 27 g)

Protein : 1g

This trio of hot cocoas from Swiss Miss makes its return to the warehouse again this season. The set of four canisters, with five bags of hot cocoa in each come in milk chocolate, peppermint, salted caramel, and marshmallow. Keep the set together as a gift or pull them apart for a great stocking stuffer or addition to a teacher gift. You can get the four-pack for $10.88 at the warehouse.

Holiday Lamp Post

When you think of the quintessential holiday movie scene, there's always a lamppost, and now you can recreate this in front of your very own home. This seven-foot lamp post is covered with 150 LED lights, including a glowing red ribbon for a touch of holiday. You can own your very own for $99.99 at the warehouse.

Kirkland Signature Walkers Shortbread

Nutrition : (Per 2 Pieces)

Calories : 190

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 7g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 135 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: 1g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein :2g

Walker's makes the best shortbread and each year, Costco's private label Kirkland Signature partners with the Scottish brand to create a tin of shortbread exclusively for the retailer. A 74.1-ounce tin of the buttery cookies will surely bring some holiday nostalgia and makes a great, simple gift. Grab it now in the warehouse for $23.99 before it's sold out.

Zuru Winter Snackles

These squishy pillow creatures look like Squishmallows but they are their very own thing called Snackles. These various characters each carry around their favorite name-brand snack, whether it's Mentos, Hershey Kisses, or Krispy Kreme doughnuts. This holiday version snacks on the best holiday treats, of course. You can grab one for $14.99 at the warehouse.

Twinkly App Controlled String Lights

Twinkly is known for its Bluetooth-controlled lights for everything from bedrooms to backyards, allowing you to map exactly how you want your lights to look. These multicolored string lights would be perfect for a tree, decorating the outdoors, or simply decking out your play space. At the warehouse, you can get 750 lights for $169.99—a great deal considering that the 600 LED lights generally run for close to $200 in other stores.

Häagen-Dazs Peppermint Bark Bars

Nutrition : (Per 1 Bar)

Calories : 290

Fat : 18 g (Saturated Fat: 12g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 30 mg

Carbs : 28 g (Fiber: 1g, Sugar: 25 g)

Protein :3g

Häagen-Dazs has released its limited-edition peppermint bark ice cream bars, making a good case for ice cream to be a part of any festive holiday celebrations. White chocolate ice cream is covered with dark chocolate and peppermint bark candy pieces for a delish treat. You can grab 15 bars for $16.99 from Costco via Instacart.