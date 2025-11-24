11 Low-Sugar Costco Snacks Shoppers Love Right Now

Costco is famous for having some truly indulgent treats and snacks in store, some so delicious shoppers say it’s dangerous to keep them on hand because they disappear so quickly. But the store is also packed with a huge variety of low/no sugar foods, snacks, and drinks perfect for anyone who can’t or won’t eat high-sugar foods. So what should customers stock up on? Here are 11 low-sugar and sugar-free snacks and treats perfect for diabetics or health-conscious shoppers to stock up on.

DJ&A Shiitake Mushroom Crisps

The DJ&A Shiitake Mushroom Crisps are a delicious sugar-free snack (but those sensitive to maltodextrose should be aware it’s one of the ingredients). “Absolutely delicious! These Shiitake Mushroom Crisps are amazing light, perfectly seasoned, and super crunchy. My family and I loved them! They taste natural, not greasy, and make the perfect healthy snack. I’ll definitely be ordering them again!” one fan said.

Kirkland Signature Pecan Halves

The Kirkland Signature Pecan Halves ($13.99) are a perfect no-sugar snack. “We have been buying these for years to make pecan pies my dad used to make. The pecans are always fresh and delicious! We store them in the refrigerator after opening, and they stay good for months!” one shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Yupik Organic Pumpkin Seeds

The Yupik Organic Pumpkin Seeds ($54.99 for four) contains literally just pumpkin seeds and nothing else. “I was looking for no salt add. This is the perfect pumpkin seeds for me and price is good too,” one Costco shopper said.

Kirkland Signature Manchego Cheese

The Kirkland Signature Manchego Cheese is an ideal low-carb, no-sugar snack. “The manchego is the best at Costco,” one fan said of this high-quality item. The Imported Brie is also an excellent choice.

Kirkland Signature Organic Roasted Seaweed

Shoppers love the Kirkland Signature Organic Roasted Seaweed ($12.49) for a delicious and healthy snack. “I really enjoy these. They aren’t too oily and they aren’t too salty. They are perfectly dried, too,” one Costco shopper said.

Bouchard Belgian Probiotic Chocolate

Bouchard Belgian Probiotic Chocolate has 50% less sugar than the average milk chocolate bar, the company says. “I have Celiac disease, so often feel off in my gut. I thought a chocolate bar probiotic sounded crazy, but it really does help! The fact that there’s little guilt eating a few every evening is a plus. They don’t seem to raise my blood sugars much at all. They’re expensive, but I’ll probably order more when I run out. Delicious, smooth, helpful!” one member said.

Kirkland Signature Dry Roasted Macadamia Nuts

The Kirkland Signature Dry Roasted Macadamia Nuts ($19.99) contain just nuts and sea salt and taste fantastic. “These macadamia nuts are fresh and delicious. The price offered by Costco is unbeatable, truly high value and quality. The one downside is that they are high in sodium. I wish there’d be an unsalted option,” one shopper said.

Pederson Natural Farms Antibiotic Free Uncured No Sugar Bacon

Costco has the Pederson Natural Farms Antibiotic Free Uncured No Sugar Bacon at $119.99 for 16 packs, a great bargain if you immediately freeze what you are not using. “Really good tasting bacon that I don’t feel guilty eating because it doesn’t contain the bad chemicals,” one customer said.

Three Bridges Spinach & Bell Pepper Egg White Bites

Three Bridges Spinach & Bell Pepper Egg White Bites are a tasty, better-for-you keto-friendly food. Just throw them in the air fryer for 11 minutes at 350°F until the internal temperature hits 165°F and you have a great snack or breakfast ready to go.

Kirkland Signature Grass-fed Beef Sticks

The Kirkland Signature Grass-fed Beef Sticks ($14.99) contain zero sugar. “The price is great, the nutrition is great, and I this the taste and quality are some of the best out there. I have been buying these over the other brands since the first try, and I hope they will stick around forever,” one Costco customer said.

Kirkland Signature In-Shell Pistachios

Kirkland Signature In-Shell Pistachios ($17.99) contain just dry-roasted pistachios and salt. “My favorites and enjoy them immensely. One of my consistent purchases at Costco,” one shopper said.