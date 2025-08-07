I Just Tried These New Costco Cookies and OMG

I have a confession: I’m not super into baked goods. While most people go wild over the Costco bakery, you know, fawning over the croissants, palmiers, muffins, and sheet cakes, I gravitate more toward the candy aisle in my dessert preferences. As a Costco expert, I constantly scour the store, website, and social media feeds to find the best new products before anyone else. After seeing endless posts about new cookies in the Costco bakery, I had to try them for myself, and OMG, they are amazing.

Multiple influencers posted about the Kirkland Signature Marshmallow Crispy Cookies, attesting they are basically a cookie version of a Rice Krispies Treat. “These cookies are absolute perfection!” wrote Costco Hot Finds. “If you like rice crispy treats, this cookie is for you! Costco just dropped a rice crispy and marshmallow cookie that looks so yummy!” added Discovering Costco.

I will one-up that statement and say that they are basically like the best sugar cookie you have ever tasted, combined with all the best things about RKT. The cookie is perfectly chewy on the inside while crunchy on the outside, with crisp little pieces of Rice Krispies goodness plus gooey marshmallow swirls.

I tried to eat just one but I couldn’t, because they were so darn good. In fact, I had to give them to my boyfriend to bring into work so I wouldn’t eat the whole container.

For how good they are, the Kirkland Signature Marshmallow Crispy Cookies are a seriously good value: 24 cookies for $9.99.

If you don’t believe me, take it from these Costco shoppers on Reddit. “These cookies are LEGIT! “Real” rice crispy treats are one of my favorite desserty things, and chewy brown butter sugar cookies ain’t goin to hurt a thing at my house either. So the combination is my new favorite cookie, ever! Best $10 we spent today!” writes one. “Had half the box in one sitting 🫃🏻 enjoy and stay safe OP!” added another. “I bought a box yesterday. OMG, food porn! They are so insanely good. But they DO need to come with a Rx for Ozempic,” a third said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Multiple people complained that they would never buy them again, because they are basically the cookie version of drugs. “Bought these once and can never buy them again….. they are too good,” one said. “No thanks, I might as well try fentanyl,” another added. “My wife got these and promptly went away for the weekend with the kids. When they got back, 2/3 of the rows were wiped out. I dunno what happened, has this happened to anyone else????” yet another commented.

Also, a handful of shoppers mentioned that they are even more delicious if you put them in the air fryer and heat them up for a minute.