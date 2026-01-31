7 Costco Meals Shoppers Buy on Repeat This Week

These ready-to-heat Costco meals are fan favorites shoppers say they keep buying again and again.

One of my favorite things about Costco is that the warehouse usually has so many ready-to-heat meals for those days I don’t feel like cooking. If you are a newbie to the store or are looking for a new meal to please a crowd, there are some that shoppers buy on repeat. What should you throw in your cart on your next Costco run? Here are 7 Costco meals shoppers buy on repeat.

Meatloaf and Mashed Potatoes

Lots of shoppers have been buying the meatloaf for decades. “Meatloaf and mashed potatoes,” one Redditor says. “So happy others agree. This beats every other meal I’ve had at Costco,” another says.

Taco Kits

The taco kits are another popular item in the deli section. Lots of shoppers mentioned the birria tacos, while street tacos are another popular item. “It’s gonna be the chicken tacos with the creamy lime sauce for me!” one shopper says. “Street tacos have been our fav for years,” another states.

Pot Roast

Shoppers also love the pot roast. “The pot roasts that have 2 in a package/box, they’re in heavy plastic packaging and you can either nuke them, or put the package in boiling water for a few minutes. I do that when I’m boiling the potatoes to make mashed potatoes, which is what I serve it with. My neighbor said it was the best pot roast she’d ever had,” one says.

Hawaiian BBQ Pork Bowl

Costco Fam 4 U recently shared about a delicious new item. “Hawaiian BBQ Pork Bowl just landed in the Costco deli and it’s a full island-style meal in one tray,” they wrote. “Smoked Kalua pork, garlic ginger rice, Hawaiian barbecue sauce, pineapple dressing, and a fresh vegetable slaw — perfect for an easy lunch or dinner that still feels like takeout.”

Fried Chicken Thighs with Ranch

Discovering Costco shared about the new fried chicken thigh meal that is going viral. “Crave worthy fried chicken is back at Costco! Chicken thighs with ranch dressing… it’s what’s for dinner!” they wrote.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Any of the Wraps

Costco swaps out its wraps seasonally, but they are always a hit. Costco Finds Northeast shared about the new wrap in the deli section. “New Chicken Caesar Wrap in the Costco deli! This is officially my new go-to easy lunch. So much chicken, super filling, and it’s delicious!” they wrote.

The Pesto Pasta Salad

Costco Love shared about the new Pesto Pasta Salad, hearty enough for a standalone meal. “Tossed with mozzarella pearls and pesto, it’s perfect for an easy lunch or as a fresh side with any dinner protein. $5.99 / lb. Have you tried it yet?” they wrote.