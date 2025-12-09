These top-rated Costco buys are the warehouse items members love most this December.

Mirror, mirror, on the wall, what are the fairest Costco products of them all? If you are curious about the warehouse’s ultimate favorite items, Costco is pretty transparent about them. There is a “Member’s Favorites” section of the website, where all the most highly rated items live. Every month, new items revolve in and out of the section. What are the most liked items this winter? Here are the 11 Costco “Member Favorites” to grab this December.

Kirkland Signature Flex-Tech 13-Gallon Kitchen Trash Bag

Kirkland Signature Flex-Tech 13-Gallon Kitchen Trash Bag, 200-count, is one of the store’s most-purchased items. “I can’t live without these trash bags! They are perfect in every way,” one shopper says. “They don’t smell like anything! They’re not perfumed or plasticky smelling, which is WONDERFUL. They stretch so they don’t easily rip or split open if something square or sharp pokes into the bag (so no messy spills!) They’re just the right size, not too big, not too small, so I can’t really overfill them and I can lift, lug and throw them into the outdoor garbage bin all by myself, if I need to. Great Trash Bags and another great item by Kirkland! Please keep making them just the way they are! Thanks, Costco!”

Kirkland Signature Paper Towels

Kirkland Signature Paper Towels are another must-buy, with name-brand shoppers switching over in droves. “I was a faithful Bounty user, then theirs became super linty and un-affordable ! Kirkland is pretty well priced, works great with no lint,” writes one shopper. “I have tried several different name brand paper towels, some were acceptable quality and others were very expensive yet the quality did not match the extra cost. The Kirkland brand falls right into what our family requires of paper towels. There are enough towels per role to eliminate the frustration of feeling like you are always replacing it. The quality is above average and the price is reasonable,” another added.

Kirkland Signature Coffee Pods

Kirkland Signature K-Cups are one of the most popular items at the warehouse, and shoppers swear they are better than name-brand. Keurig even backs them for seamless use with their machines.

Caffe D’Vita, Instant Mocha Cappuccino

Caffe D’Vita, Instant Mocha Cappuccino, $17.49, is perfect for entertaining. Costco So Obsessed recently shared about the drink option, perfect for whipping up for guests. “Mocha cappuccino $14.79 spotted today you can make it hot, cold or blended @caffedvita,” they wrote. “I think I need this,” commented a follower.

Fairlife Nutrition Plan Chocolate Protein Shakes

Fairlife Nutrition Plan chocolate shakes have 30 grams of protein with just 150 calories, but taste like your average chocolate milk. Costco offers the best deal on an 18-pack, which is why it is a favorite of shoppers. “I started my fitness journey and these milkshakes have been a quick and handy protein snack on the go for me! I used to hate the taste of other protein shakes which tasted as if I’m drinking some chemically or not natural. This fairlife protein shakes are delicious chocolate flavored and made with milk as the first ingredient which I love. Also, it’s easy to digest for beginners and will not feel heavy or upset your stomach,” writes one.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Uber Gift Cards

The $100 Uber Gift Cards (two $50 cards) set is another wildly popular item. It can be used for transportation via Uber or to order food from many different restaurants across the country on the Uber Eats app. Get it for just $79.99 – a $20 savings.

Jelly Belly Jelly Beans

According to CashNetUSA, Jelly Belly Jelly Beans are among the best deals at the store, which explains why they are a customer favorite. The popular candy is 44.3% cheaper than in other stores. “Jelly Belly jelly beans are the best! The beans are small and each bean packs a burst of flavor! Such a wonderful variety of flavors and they are described on the back of the bag according to color. My favorite way to eat them is to put a little handful in a little dish and eat them one at a time to savor each flavor! Costco’s price is much lower than other sellers!” writes a shopper.

Nestlé Toll House, Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chip Morsels

Nestlé Toll House Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chip Morsels, 72 oz, are another customer favorite this month, with so many shoppers baking goodies for the holidays. “Love the taste and great value,” writes a shopper. “Always great and not melted!” adds another. “Awesome bulk! These are just like the small bags but conveniently in 72oz. This is a resealable bag so you don’t have to pour into a different container. We still dump some into a mason jar for easy use then put the bag in the pantry,” a third says.

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides are always in the Member’s Favorite category. The warehouse offers a great deal on a 1.5-pound container of unflavored, gluten-, dairy-, and soy-free collagen sourced from grass-fed, pasture-raised bovine.

Kirkland Signature Organic Quinoa

Kirkland Signature Organic Quinoa, 4.5 lbs, is the best value, and shoppers swear it tastes better than other kinds. “Hands down this is the best organic quinoa for the best price,” writes a shopper. “I use a lot of quinoa. This is a very economical way to buy a good quality product,” adds another.

Garofalo Pasta

Garofalo pasta noodles, especially the spaghetti, are also members’ favorites. They maintain that it tastes far closer to restaurant-quality pasta than most other pastas. “Just look for a textured surface or bronze cut,” suggests u/cinnamoncarrotcake.