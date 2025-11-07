Attention Costco shoppers: November is a great month to save at your local warehouse. In addition to the already-unbeatable sales at the club, Costco just dropped a new batch of holiday savings for members you don’t want to miss. From fresh fish and seasonal food to all your holiday party must-haves, Costco is here to help you save this month. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 “Member-Only” Costco deals starting this week.

Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps White Creme and Peppermint

Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps White Creme and Peppermint snacks are a seasonal item that shoppers love. “Welcome back! $9.49 These are perfect for holiday charcuterie boards too! @snackfactory ❤️💚,” Costco So Obsessed shared in a recent post. “Super yum,” commented a follower. “These are so good,” added another. Get them for $3 off until November 16.

Kirkland Signature Fresh Farmed Atlantic Salmon Fillet

If you are a salmon eater, take advantage of the “enhanced savings” on Kirkland Signature Fresh Farmed Atlantic Salmon Fillet this week. The fresh catch is an additional $6 off through November 9.

Kirkland Signature Culinary Parchment Paper

Kirkland Signature Culinary Parchment Paper is a must-have for your cooking drawer and crucial for all your holiday baking. Get it for $3.50 off. “Price point is fabulous, the amount of paper you get vs. a supermarket box of parchment is crazy plus it is non-stick!” writes a shopper.

Godiva Goldmark Assorted Chocolate Gift Box

Start buying your holiday gifts now. Godiva Goldmark Assorted Chocolate Gift Box, 4 Pack, 108 Total Pieces, is $6 now through November 16. “A GREAT value as the chocolates are delicious and wrapped very nicely. A super gift or keep for yourself as this is a great value and deal,” writes one.

Poppi Soda

Poppi soda is one of my favorite healthier soda drinks. All varieties, including the holiday-inspired Poppi Cranberry Fizz, are $5 off through November 16. The probiotic soda contains 4% juice and good bacteria for your gut. Each can is just 25 calories.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Dot’s Homestyle Original Seasoned Pretzel Twists

Stock up on a snack perfect for holiday entertaining. Dot’s Homestyle Original Seasoned Pretzel Twists are on sale, and they are $2.50 off now through November 16. “Dot’s Pretzels, the plain ones, are very tasty. Our grandson loves them, and I like them for a snack too,” writes a shopper. “They are the best!!!” adds another.

Kirkland Signature Sparkling Flavored Water

Shoppers love Kirkland Signature Sparkling Flavored Water. The 17 fl oz, 24-Count box is $2.20 off through November 9.

Annie’s Organic Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon rolls are the perfect breakfast for Thanksgiving morning, as they are easy to throw in the oven. Annie’s Organic Cinnamon Rolls, which come in a box that makes 15 rolls, are $4.50 off through November 16. “Oh they are so good! Our kids love these!” one shopper wrote on Instagram.

Cuisine Adventures French Onion Soup

The six-pack of Cuisine Adventures French Onion Soup is now $4 off, and shoppers maintain that the soup is fantastic. “It’s delicious, just needs a few shakes of black pepper. I put the frozen puck into an oven-proof bowl (Pyrex 10oz clear custard cups are perfect) and cook it in my air fryer. Takes less than half the time than the oven and comes out perfectly browned on top. I can fit 2 bowls in my Gourmia,” writes a Redditor.

Bibigo Vegetable Spring Rolls

Bibigo Asian foods are a bestseller at Costco. Get Bibigo Vegetable Spring Rolls for $2.70 off this month. “They are crispy on the ends, very good imo,” comments a Redditor. “Easy, inexpensive, ok taste WFH lunch – just put them in the air fryer,” another adds.

Philadelphia Original Cream Cheese Spread

Philadelphia Original Cream Cheese Spread is the best smear for bagels and a key ingredient for many holiday recipes. The essential is $3 off now through November 16.