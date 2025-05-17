Memorial Day is just a few weeks away: Are you ready? Whether hosting a backyard barbeque with your closest friends and family, camping, or having an intimate picnic, now is the time to start stocking up on everything you need. From gourmet grills to hot dogs and condiments, we rounded up some essentials to kick off summer. Here are 7 Costco Memorial Day essentials to get before they sell out.

Valley Forge Flag Kit

Before thinking about your Memorial Day menu, ensure you have a patriotic flag to wave. The Valley Forge 6' American Flag Kit has everything you need to hang a flag, including the flat, pole, and brackets.

Kirkland Signature Beef Hot Dogs

Hot dogs are a must-serve on Memorial Day. If you are hosting a big party, stock up on dogs. Sold in a 3-pack of 12 bun-size hot dogs for 36 total. And don't forget to throw a pack of buns in your cart too.

Heinz, Ketchup, Relish, Mustard Picnic Pack

Fun fact: Most condiments have a short shelf life. So if you were planning on serving ketchup and mustard from last summer, just don't. This Heinz, Ketchup, Relish, Mustard Picnic Pack has everything you need for summer BBQs and picnics. Get it for $3 off until the end of May.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Grillo's Pickles Dill Spears

Elevate your BBQ with Grillo's Pickles Dill Spears. Costco sells a 52-ounce tub of the pickled cucumbers, which people are legit obsessed with. The spears are Kosher, gluten-free, vegan, sugar and fat-free.

Vacation Classic Lotion, SPF 50

Vacation is my favorite sunscreen brand. It literally smells so good, it comes in perfume form as well. Guests will have fun lathering up in it. Luckily, Costco is carrying it. While you can get it cheaper in the warehouse, on the website the exclusive set of two Vacation Classic Lotion, SPF 50, 6 fl oz Duo and an Air Freshener is just $21.99, including shipping and handling. One bottle retails for $17 at other stores.

Kinder's Organic BBQ Sauces Summer Pack

Foodies go wild over Kinder's products. I am burning Kinder's Organic BBQ Sauces Summer Pack, which comes with three flavors, Golden BBQ, Original and Sticky Honey BBQ, perfect for everything from ribs to roasts. All sauces are gluten-free, organic, and made with no high fructose corn syrup.

Kirkland Signature Stone Island 12-Burner Gas Grill

What is the next best thing to a custom outdoor kitchen? According to Costco shoppers, this Kirkland Signature Stone Island 12-Burner Gas Grill. The $3,499.99 grill setup is basically a gourmet outdoor kitchen in a box complete with a 1,220 square inches of cooking surface, including a griddle.